Willy Adames Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
Willy Adames (elbow) received a second opinion on his injured left elbow, and the plan is to rest, rehab, and receive a platelet-rich plasma injection, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. Adames is expected to miss three to four weeks, which essentially means he will miss the rest of the 2026 season. The Giants placed the veteran shortstop on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a sprained left elbow, and fantasy managers can now essentially drop him in single-year leagues with the Giants not close to playoff contention. Christian Koss should see most of the playing time at the 6 in San Fran the rest of the way. Adames failed to reach the 30-homer mark for a third straight season in his second year in the Bay Area, ultimately coming up well short of expectations with a .230/.289/.424 slash line with a career-low .713 OPS, 21 home runs, 51 RBI, 62 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 121 games played and 505 plate appearances. Barring a setback with his elbow in the offseason, Adames should be recovered well ahead of spring training in 2027.
Source: NBC Sports - Alex Pavlovic
Source: NBC Sports - Alex Pavlovic