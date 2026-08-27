Nathan Eovaldi Resumes Playing Catch
Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is still not throwing off a mound as he works his way back from elbow inflammation, but he resumed playing catch this week in Chicago, and it will be another 10-12 days before he takes that step, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "Knowing Evo, he's going to want to push," manager Skip Schumaker said. "That's also a fine line because he's the one guy that is not going to be just the status quo. He's going to try to do whatever he can to get back." The Rangers would love to have Eovaldi back in their starting rotation sooner rather than later as they push for a playoff spot in the American League, but they are not going to rush the 36-year-old veteran. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 10, and it is looking more likely that he might only offer fantasy managers a handful of starts down the stretch in September in the final month of the regular season. In his 15th year in the league in 2026 (fourth year in Texas), Eovaldi has gone 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA (4.25 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 137 strikeouts and 32 walks in 132 2/3 innings across his 22 starts.
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry