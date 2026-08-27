Josue De Paula Looks Like Future Five-Category Stud
Josue De Paula is having a very productive August at Double-A Tulsa and is looking like a top-tier dynasty prospect for fantasy leagues. The left-handed hitting outfielder is batting .300 this month with nine homers and 22 RBI to go with 24 runs scored. The 21-year-old is showing why he is valued so highly as he has dominated at Double-A this season. He has a .311 batting average on the season in 113 games at Tulsa with 26 homers and 98 RBI along with 97 runs scored and 29 stolen bases. De Paula has a five-tool skill set, and he has a 65-grade hit tool with 60-grade power. De Paula looks like he might be a year or two away from a big-league debut but looks to be one of the top dynasty league stash prospects in baseball.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball