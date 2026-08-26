Nick Pivetta Goes Three Innings at Single-A in Latest Rehab Outing
Nick Pivetta (forearm) restarted his minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday at Single-A Lake Elsinore and allowed three earned runs on four hits (two homers) while walking one and striking out four in three innings of work. It was Pivetta's second rehab start after suffering a setback in his first outing with Lake Elsinore three weeks ago. His results in his return were not exactly great, but the good news is he avoided another setback with a right-forearm injury that has limited him to only four starts in 2026. The Padres are still holding out hope that the 33-year-old Canadian veteran can join their starting rotation at the big-league level for the stretch run in September, but he's running out of time to make a significant fantasy impact, and he will likely need at least a couple of more rehab starts before he's activated from the 60-day injured list. The 10-year MLB veteran went 13-5 in 2025 in his first year in SD with a career-best 2.87 ERA (3.49 FIP) and 0.98 WHIP with a career-high 190 strikeouts and 50 walks in his 31 starts. Pivetta is still being held in 65% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com