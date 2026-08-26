Parks Harber Makes Push for Late-Season Promotion
Parks Harber's strong campaign at Triple-A continued on Tuesday, with a three-hit game that included a double, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. The effort pushed his slash line to a robust .313/.401/.492 with five home runs in 32 games for Sacramento. The Giants' 13th-ranked prospect earned the promotion to Triple-A after a strong showing at Double-A to begin the year, and now finds himself on the doorstep of the majors. There is a chance the 6-foot-3 slugger makes his MLB debut this season, however, he is not on the 40-man roster and was not one of the three players recalled from Triple-A this past Sunday, so he'll have to wait a bit longer. The ability to play both infield (1B, 3B) and all over the outfield gives him versatility and multiple pathways to the majors. The 24-year-old strikes out more than average, but has shown a propensity to hit for a high average throughout his minor league career, and with 17 home runs across both levels this year, there is enough power to make him interesting for fantasy. Even so, he's realistically only stashworthy in very deep 15+ team leagues or NL-only leagues, and outside of those, you could likely snag him off the waiver wire if he were to be called up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com