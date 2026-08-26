Max Anderson Making the Case for MLB Debut
Max Anderson is heating up again following a short slump at Triple-A Toledo, now 9-for-23 (.391) over his last six games with a pair of doubles and a 3:3 BB:K. The performance has pushed his season-long slash line to .305/.388/.494 with 13 home runs through 87 games for the Mud Hens. The Tigers' 11th-ranked prospect showed well in limited time at Triple-A last season (.267/.327/.422) and was coming off a fantastic showing in the 2025 Arizona Fall League (.447/.609/.809), so this year's success isn't exactly a surprise. A low 11.6 percent strikeout rate (93rd percentile) shows he can put the bat on the ball extremely well, and there's enough power to make him interesting for fantasy; the problem is that he isn't on the 40-man roster and there is currently no place to put him on the major league infield. The former second-rounder deserves a shot in the big leagues -- and may get his opportunity in September -- but without a clear path to regular at-bats, there is little reason to stash the 24-year-old in redraft leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com