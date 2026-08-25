Chase DeLauter Remains Out on Tuesday
Chase DeLauter (hamstring) will sit again in Tuesday's game against the hosting Los Angeles Angels due to a hamstring injury, according to MLB.com. Jo Adell will make the start in right field against his former team and will bat cleanup for Cleveland against Angels right-hander Walbert Urena. It will be the second straight game that DeLauter rests due to a tight left hamstring that has been bothering him of late (he missed three games last week as well). The Guardians do not think it is a situation that will require a stint on the injured list, though, so fantasy managers should consider the left-handed hitter to be day-to-day. Check back to see if he is ready to return to the diamond on Wednesday in Anaheim. The 24-year-old former first-rounder from James Madison University has found his way onto rosters in 70% of Yahoo leagues while hitting a cool .288/.363/.450 with an .813 OPS, 13 homers, 59 RBI, 52 runs, and nine stolen bases in his first 413 at-bats in the majors in 2026. DeLauter has hit over .300 with two homers in the second half, and he is also batting .349 (46-for-132) with two of his 13 homers against lefties.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com