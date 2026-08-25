Ty Johnson Dominating, Making Case for MLB Debut
Ty Johnson has been about as shutdown as they come this month out of the bullpen at Triple-A Durham, having yet to allow a run on two hits and one walk while striking out 13 batters in eight innings of work. That equates to an absurd 48.0 percent K-BB% and a 14.63 K/9. For the season, the 6-foot-6 hurler owns a 2.81 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and a 25.1 percent K-BB% across 57 2/3 innings pitched in 17 appearances. Bryan Baker has the closer role locked down in Tampa, but with Johnson's big-time strikeout stuff, the right-hander could soon find himself coming out of the 'pen for the Rays, and with his strikeout upside, he warrants attention in fantasy leagues. He's not a must-stash, but for managers in leagues that reward holds or simply for any manager looking to boost strikeouts and ratios down the stretch, the 24-year-old should be on their radar.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com