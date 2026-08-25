Marlins Could Use Closer Committee if Pete Fairbanks Misses Time
Pete Fairbanks (hand) ends up missing time with a nerve issue in his hand. Righty Tyler Zuber took over for Fairbanks on Monday against the Boston Red Sox and allowed a run on two hits in one-third of an inning for the loss. In addition to Zuber, Calvin Faucher, Tyler Phillips, Josh Ekness, and Michael Petersen could all be options to work the ninth inning going forward if Fairbanks lands on the injured list. All of the aforementioned relievers have picked up saves in 2026 for the Fish, but none of them have more than two saves on the year. McCullough hasn't tipped his hand as to whether there will be one arm that he leans on more than others in the event that Fairbanks misses extended time, leading us to believe that it will most likely be a frustrating closer-by-committee situation that fantasy managers will have a tough time navigating. Faucher and Petersen might be the best speculative additions in very deep fantasy leagues for managers who are desperate for saves late in the year.
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola