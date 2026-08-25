Manny Machado Dealing With Finger Bruise
Manny Machado (finger) has a bruise on the inside of his index finger, manager Craig Stammen told Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Machado's finger gets irritated when he hits a ball off the end of his bat. "He's got a little sleeve that he's going to wear now, and hopefully it's not something that lingers for very long," Stammen said. In the 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park in the series opener on Monday, Machado went 0-for-3 at the plate with two walks to drop his season average to .215 and his OPS to .711. While the 34-year-old seven-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner is hitting well below his career norms, he still does have 24 home runs, 72 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 129 games across 551 plate appearances in his 15th year in the league. His finger injury could be impacting his performance at the dish of late, as Machado has gone 18-for-82 (.220) with only one home run, a double, seven RBI, nine runs scored, and a steal in 22 games in August. It sounds like he will be in the lineup for Game 2 of the series against the Bucs on Tuesday evening in San Diego.
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune - Annie Heilbrunn
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune - Annie Heilbrunn