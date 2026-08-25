Cal Raleigh has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Cal Raleigh, but he had a bright spot in Monday night's 9-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, going 3-for-3 at the plate with three home runs, four RBI and a walk. It was the 29-year-old left-handed slugger's first three-homer performance of his career and his first multi-homer showing of the season. Despite the monster game at T-Mobile Park, the Big Dumper is still slashing only .167/.282/.336 with a .618 OPS, 17 home runs, 51 RBI, 31 runs scored, two stolen bases, and a 30.9% strikeout rate in his 408 plate appearances in 2026. The poor season comes after Raleigh was a first-time All-Star and finished second in the American League MVP voting just last year after he finished with a league-high 60 home runs and 125 RBI in 159 regular-season games played. Raleigh can still make a power impact for fantasy managers down the stretch this year, but he almost certainly will finish shy of the 30-homer mark for the first time since his first full year in the league in 2022.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com