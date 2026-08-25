Dylan Smith Looks Like the Closer to Roster in San Francisco
Dylan Smith has recorded a 2.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 36 strikeouts, and three saves. Smith has begun to see some save opportunities since the trade deadline, recording two saves in his last seven appearances. The 26-year-old's 11.5% walk rate is slightly elevated, but he's struck out 29.5% of the batters he's faced in 2026. Smith has also done a nice job of limiting hard contact, allowing just 0.64 HR/9. San Francisco also has a pair of veteran relievers in Sam Hentges and Jason Foley who could be capable of working in the ninth inning, so fantasy managers may not want to expect Smith to see every save opportunity for the Giants. However, Smith profiles as the highest upside option of the group and has a chance to emerge as the closer in San Francisco over the final month of the regular season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller