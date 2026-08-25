Rafael Flores Jr. Emerging as a Priority Waiver-Wire Target
Rafael Flores Jr. is hitting .266/.356/.594 with six home runs, 14 RBI, and 10 runs scored. The 25-year-old has struggled with swing-and-miss, striking out in 30.1% of his plate appearances. However, his underlying batted-ball metrics suggest elite power upside, as he's logged a 19.0% barrel rate and a 45.2% hard-hit rate. Flores Jr. has also demonstrated an ability to get on base that provides him with a high floor at the plate. He's posted a 12.3% walk rate in the big leagues and recorded a 16.7% walk rate across 276 plate appearances at Triple-A before getting promoted. Flores Jr. is not known as a plus defender behind the plate, which held down his prospect stock during his time in the minors. Still, Pittsburgh has been willing to try him out at first base, which gives him a higher playing time ceiling than most catchers. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Flores Jr. has clear waiver wire appeal.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller