Edwin Arroyo Heating Back Up at Triple-A
Edwin Arroyo is starting to pick up the pace at Triple-A Louisville, now 13-for-36 (.361) over his last 10 games for the Bats, including three doubles and three home runs. The former second-rounder was also hitting well earlier this year, which earned him a promotion to the big-league club back in early June, now with a .314/.377/.557 slash line with 15 home runs and 13 steals in 70 games with Louisville. The switch-hitter's hot hitting didn't quite translate to the majors, batting .244 (exactly league average) but with just a .286 on-base percentage, .282 slugging percentage (zero home runs), and one stolen base. Even so, there is enough power and speed to make him intriguing for fantasy if he can somehow put it together the next time he's recalled, so fantasy managers in very deep leagues should monitor for any developments, although he is not necessarily a stash target at this time.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com