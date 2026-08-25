Ja'Marr Chase Exits Practice with Pain in Left Knee
Ja'Marr Chase came up grabbing his left knee after landing awkwardly at the end of a deep route during Tuesday's practice, according to Charlie Clifford. Chase was able to walk back toward the sideline under his own power with members of the training staff. He had been practicing normally leading into Tuesday after another productive summer with Cincinnati's first-team offense. Chase is coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns across 16 games. There isn't enough information yet to say what Tuesday's incident means beyond the initial scare, but the fact that Chase needed attention from trainers makes his status worth following as practice continues.
Source: Charlie Clifford
Source: Charlie Clifford