Cam Skattebo Listed as RB1 on Giants' Latest Depth Chart
Cam Skattebo has another strong sign pointing toward him opening the season at the front of the backfield. Jordan Raanan reports that Skattebo is listed alone as the RB1 on New York's unofficial depth chart for the preseason finale against the Jets. Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris and Devin Singletary are all grouped together with "OR" designations on the next line. Skattebo has also been the first back up most days in practice, so the depth chart lines up with how the Giants have been using him this summer. He rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries as a rookie, adding 24 catches for 207 yards and two more scores before his season ended after eight games. The Giants still have plenty to sort out behind him, and an unofficial depth chart doesn't guarantee a featured workload. For now, though, Skattebo is the one sitting in the RB1 spot.
Source: Jordan Raanan
Source: Jordan Raanan