Javonte Williams Set to Continue Dominance After Breakout Year
Javonte Williams is ready to have a strong second season for the Dallas Cowboys following a breakout 2025 that earned him a three-year, $24 million extension. "Even without the money, it would still be fun just to be out here with the team," Williams told 1310 The Ticket, via the Dallas Morning News. "My teammates, I see how hard they work. Just on Sundays, for everything to come together, it's beautiful." Williams, who previously spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos, solidified himself as the Cowboys' starting back in 2025 with a career-high 252 carries for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. The rest of Dallas' running back corps is thin and inexperienced, with Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis, and Phil Mafah. This ensures Williams will run the ground game, especially when the season opens up. Williams is a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside as he aims for a big 2026 season.
Source: The Dallas Morning News
Source: The Dallas Morning News