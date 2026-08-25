Parker Washington Participating in Joint Practice on Tuesday
Parker Washington (undisclosed), who was labeled day-to-day last week with an undisclosed injury, is taking part in joint practice on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and high-pointed a pass in the end zone from quarterback Trevor Lawrence over defensive back Jacob Parrish in red-zone work, according to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times. It looks like Washington is back to being a full-go after dealing with what ended up being a minor injury last week. Before the injury, the 24-year-old had been one of the most hyped wideouts in training camp following his strong 2025 campaign in which he caught 58 of 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. From all indications, the former sixth-rounder from Penn State in 2023 will be an even bigger part of Jacksonville's passing attack this year as he continues to develop a strong rapport with Lawrence. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder has plenty of competition for targets alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, but he has quickly become one of the more popular WR3/flex options, especially in point-per-reception fantasy leagues.
Source: The Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Source: The Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud