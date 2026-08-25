Tyler Warren Could be Held Out of Practice This Week
Tyler Warren (groin) could be held out of training camp practice this week while he recovers from a groin injury that he suffered last week, according to Mike Chappell of FOX 59. Warren did not play in the team's second preseason game on Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons after tweaking his groin in practice last Wednesday, but the Colts aren't too worried that the 24-year-old won't be available for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Colts are not taking any chances with one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league, especially with receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) still on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Warren's injury is worth monitoring as the regular season approaches, but as of now, it should not dissuade fantasy managers from selecting him as a top-five player at the TE position. After being taken 14th overall last year out of Penn State, Warren caught 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games to finish as the TE6 in half-PPR scoring.
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell