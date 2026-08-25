Eli Raridon Flashes a Path to Rookie Snaps
Eli Raridon has made himself more interesting this summer, even if the rookie still has work to do on the depth chart. New England took the 6-foot-6, 245-pounder 95th overall in April, and Julian Hill's season-ending injury created more room behind Hunter Henry. Raridon has flashed enough to take advantage. He made several catches in camp, worked with Drake Maye during joint practices and hauled in a seam ball off play action during the August 7 scrimmage. His preseason debut was quieter, with one catch for eight yards on four targets against Indianapolis, though another gain was wiped out by a penalty. There is still some uncertainty here. New England's current unofficial depth chart lists C.J. Dippre ahead of Raridon, and Raridon did not dress against Philadelphia on August 22 because of what Mike Vrabel called an individual situation. RotoBaller has him at TE45. Henry is still the clear starter, but Raridon's receiving ability has given him a chance to earn rookie snaps in an offense that can use multiple tight ends.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller