Lions Taking a Look at Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt visited with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter. Hunt remains unsigned after spending the past two seasons back in Kansas City, where he carried 163 times for 611 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025. He also caught 18 passes for 143 yards and another score. Detroit already has Jahmyr Gibbs at the top of the backfield and signed Isiah Pacheco this offseason, though Pacheco is currently working his way back from a sprained MCL. The Lions have dealt with some additional injuries at running back throughout August as well, giving them reason to keep looking at available options. Hunt would add an experienced runner with a recent track record around the goal line if Detroit decides to sign him. For now, though, this was only a visit, and there is no deal in place.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter