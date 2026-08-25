Justin Herbert, Chargers' Starters to Play in Preseason Finale
Justin Herbert, to play in the preseason finale on Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams, minus safety Derwin James and pass-rusher Khalil Mack, according to Alex Insdorf. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has been effusive in his praise of Herbert as he learns his offense this summer. The 28-year-old former sixth overall pick in 2020 from Oregon had at least 4,000 passing yards in each of his first three years in the NFL, but he is now on a run of three straight seasons with fewer than 4,000 yards. In 16 regular-season starts in 2025, Herbert threw for 3,727 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions behind a bad offensive line in L.A. If the Bolts' offensive line can protect Herbert better, he will have a great chance to return to the 4,000-yard passing mark in 2026 in his seventh NFL season under McDaniel. RotoBaller currently has Herbert ranked as the No. 7 fantasy QB, behind only Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Drake Maye.
Source: Alex Insdorf
Source: Alex Insdorf