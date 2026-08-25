Kevin Stefanski Not Speculating on Potential Winner of QB Job
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will realistically have a chance to win the starting QB job over Tua Tagovailoa, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic. "I can't speculate on those types of things," Stefanski said. "I want to really stay in today with Mike and see how he does in practice. I really have to stay in the moment with this one. Let's see how he feels after today." Penix was cleared last week by his surgeon to return to full 11-on-11 practice work, and that happened for the first time in training camp on Monday. After tearing his ACL last year, Penix went 4-for-8 passing on Monday in 11-on-11 drills. He and Tagovailoa are expected to continue splitting first-team reps in practice, and there is still no timetable for Stefanski to name a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Even though Tagovailoa has not been great this summer, he still figures to be the favorite to start in Week 1. Regardless of who is under center for Atlanta to kick off the regular season, they will be on a short leash and will have minimal upside as a QB2 in two-QB superflex fantasy leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall