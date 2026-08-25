Mike Evans Dealing With Groin Injury
Mike Evans (groin) did not practice Tuesday, according to Matt Maiocco. Evans has dealt with a few interruptions during his first training camp with San Francisco, including a quad issue earlier this month, but he had returned to full participation and was back working in team drills. The groin injury is the latest concern with the regular season getting closer. Evans joined the 49ers this offseason after spending his first 12 NFL seasons in Tampa Bay. He was limited to eight games last year, catching 30 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old is expected to have a sizable role in San Francisco's passing game alongside the rest of its revamped receiver group. There is no timetable attached to Tuesday's absence, so his practice status over the rest of the week will be worth watching.
Source: Matt Maiocco
Source: Matt Maiocco