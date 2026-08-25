Tua Tagovailoa's Play Making it "Impossible" to Earn QB Job
Tua Tagovailoa open the 2026 regular season as the starting quarterback while Michael Penix Jr. (knee) continued to rehab from a torn ACL he suffered last year. Rapoport adds that Tagovailoa's play during training camp and the preseason has made that plan "impossible," and it is now Penix's "job for the taking." Penix returned to team drills for the first time in camp on Monday, and if he plays up to his capabilities, it could create a best-case scenario for the organization that drafted the 26-year-old with the eighth overall pick out of the University of Washington in 2024. Time will tell if Penix can unseat Tua for the Week 1 starting job, but the previous expectation that Tagovailoa would open the year as the Falcons' starter is now out the window. After throwing for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions in nine starts last year, Penix's long- and short-term fantasy value is slowly back on the rise. With that said, he could be on a very short leash if he wins the starting job, and his lengthy injury history makes him a volatile keeper asset.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport