2026 TOUR Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, East Lake Golf Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.
The PGA TOUR heads to Atlanta, Georgia, this week for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. The final event of the FedExCup Playoffs features a 30-player field, with every player starting at even par in a traditional 72-hole stroke-play format for the second consecutive year. The winner will not only win the FedEx Cup but also earn a bonus of $10 million and receive a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.
There's plenty on the line beyond the money, as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year Award is still very much up for grabs. Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup, and Matt Fitzpatrick are all in contention, and a victory at East Lake could be enough to secure the award for any of them.
For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
TOUR Championship - Tournament Information
- Dates: August 27th – August 30th, 2026
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Course Type: Classical, Parkland
- Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)
- Length: 7,440 yards
- Format: 72-hole stroke play
- Greens: TifEagle bermudagrass .115”
- Fairways: Zorro zoysiagrass .385”
- Rough: Tifway 419 bermudagrass 3.5”
- Bunkers: 78
- Water Hazard(s): 5 (In-Play on 8 Holes)
- Average Green Size: 6,238 sq. ft.
- Purse/ Winner: $40,000,000 /$10,000,000
- FedEx Cup Points: N/A
- Field: 30 Players
- Cut: No Cut
- Playoff Format: Sudden Death
- Course Scoring Average:
- 2025: 67.82 (-2.18), Rank 42 of 50 courses
- 2024: 68.62 (-2.38), Rank 43 of 51 courses
TOUR Championship - Course Information
Course Architect:
Comparable Courses:
- Quail Hollow Club – Truist Championship – RESULTS
- TPC Southwind – FedEx St. Jude Championship – RESULTS
- Augusta National Golf Club – Masters Tournament – RESULTS
Designer Link (Donald Ross):
- Detroit Golf Club – Donald Ross (1916) – Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Sedgefield Country Club – Donald Ross (1926) – Wyndham Championship
- Pinehurst No. 2 – Donald Ross (1907) – 2024 U.S. Open
- Oak Hill Country Club (East Course) – Donald Ross (1926) – 2023 PGA Championship
Comparable Location (Atlanta, Georgia):
- Sea Island Golf Club – St. Simons Island, Georgia – The RSM Classic
- Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia – Masters Tournament
Comparable Yardage (7,440 Yards):
Comparable Greens (TifEagle bermudagrass):
- Kapalua (Plantation) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – The Sentry
- Waialae Country Club – Bermudagrass .120” – Sony Open in Hawaii
- PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Champion ultradwarf bermudagrass .100” – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Sedgefield Country Club – Champion bermudagrass .120” – Wyndham Championship
- The Country Club of Jackson – Champion bermudagrass .110” – Sanderson Farms Championship
- Port Royal Golf Course – TifEagle Bermudagrass .125″ – Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Sea Island Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass – The RSM Classic
Comparable Average Green Size (6,238 sq. ft.):
- The Country Club of Jackson – 6,200 sq. ft. – Sanderson Farms Championship
- TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) – 6,400 sq. ft. – Valero Texas Open
- Dunes Golf and Beach Club – 6,000 sq. ft. – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Corales Golf Course – 6,000 sq. ft. – Corales Puntacana Championship
- Sedgefield Country Club – 6,000 sq. ft. – Wyndham Championship
TOUR Championship - TV Information (ET)
TOUR Championship - Weather
TOUR Championship - FedEx Cup Playoff Format
The FedExCup is the PGA TOUR's season-long points race, culminating in a three-event playoff series that determines the FedExCup Champion.
The FedExCup Playoffs began two weeks ago with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which featured the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings. Last week, the field was reduced to 50 players for the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club.
This week, the field is reduced to the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings for the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, where the FedExCup Champion will be crowned.
TOUR Championship - Course/ Tournament History
The TOUR Championship dates back to 1987, when it was introduced as the season-ending event for the PGA TOUR. The tournament originally featured the leading money winners on TOUR before becoming part of the FedExCup Playoffs in 2007.
The event has been contested at several different venues throughout its history, including Olympic Club, Pebble Beach, Southern Hills, Champions Golf Club and East Lake Golf Club. East Lake first hosted the TOUR Championship in 1998, and after several years of alternating with Champions Golf Club, it became the tournament's permanent home in 2004.
The tournament took on even greater significance in 2007 with the introduction of the FedExCup. The TOUR Championship became the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, where the season-long champion would be crowned. Tiger Woods won the inaugural FedExCup and has gone on to become the only two-time FedExCup champion.
In 2019, the PGA TOUR introduced the Starting Strokes format, giving players different starting scores based on their position in the FedExCup standings. The format remained in place through the 2024 TOUR Championship before the PGA TOUR eliminated it ahead of the 2025 season-ending event. Beginning in 2025, all 30 players started at even par and competed in a traditional 72-hole stroke-play format, with the lowest score winning the TOUR Championship and the FedExCup.
The TOUR Championship has produced some of the most memorable moments in FedExCup history. Tiger Woods won the 2018 edition at East Lake for his 80th PGA TOUR victory, while Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland are among the other players to win both the TOUR Championship and FedExCup during the event's modern era.
East Lake Golf Club is one of the most historically significant golf courses in the United States and the oldest golf course in Atlanta. The club was established in 1904 after the Atlanta Athletic Club purchased 178 acres of land on the site of a former amusement park. Architect Tom Bendelow was hired to design the original course, which officially opened on July 4, 1908.
East Lake is perhaps best known as the home course of Bobby Jones, one of the greatest golfers in the history of the game. Jones grew up playing at East Lake and was just six years old when the original course opened. He went on to win 13 national championships before completing the Grand Slam in 1930 by winning the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Open, British Amateur and Open Championship in the same calendar year.
In 1913, East Lake hired legendary architect Donald Ross to redesign the course. Ross's routing remains the foundation of the modern East Lake layout, making the course another important piece of his extensive architectural legacy. A second course designed by Ross opened on the property in 1930.
East Lake continued to host major amateur and professional events throughout the 20th century. The course hosted the 1950 U.S. Women's Amateur, the 1963 Ryder Cup, and the 2001 U.S. Amateur, adding to its championship pedigree.
The club experienced a difficult period during the latter half of the 20th century as the surrounding East Lake neighborhood declined. In 1993, businessman and philanthropist Tom Cousins helped purchase the club with the goal of restoring East Lake as a tribute to Bobby Jones while also using the golf course as a catalyst for revitalizing the surrounding community.
Architect Rees Jones restored Donald Ross's original design in 1994, helping bring the course back to prominence. The restoration was part of a much larger redevelopment effort that transformed the surrounding neighborhood and established East Lake as one of the most unique examples of golf being used to support community revitalization.
East Lake has undergone another major transformation in recent years. Following the 2023 TOUR Championship, architect Andrew Green completed a comprehensive restoration ahead of the 2024 event. Green used previously unknown aerial photography from 1949 to help recreate elements of the historic Donald Ross design while also making changes to better challenge today's PGA TOUR players.
The restoration completely rebuilt the tees, greens, fairways and bunkers while introducing more variety throughout the course. Several greens were reshaped, bunkers were restored to a more traditional Ross style, and the course was given additional strategic options for players. The par-4 eighth was shortened to create a potential drivable hole, while the 14th was converted from a par 4 into a par 5.
The result is a course that combines Donald Ross's historic design philosophy with modern championship demands. Players must manage challenging approach shots, strategically positioned bunkers, undulating greens and significant elevation changes while also deciding when to attack and when to play conservatively.
East Lake has been the permanent home of the TOUR Championship since 2005, and the 2026 event will mark another chapter in the long relationship between the course and the PGA TOUR's season-ending championship. With the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings competing for the final title of the season, East Lake once again serves as the stage for the crowning of the FedExCup champion.
Previous Tournament Venues:
|Duration:
|Course:
|Location:
|2007 – Present
|East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Previous Tournament Names:
|Duration:
|Tournament Name:
|2007 – Present
|TOUR Championship
Tournament Records:
- 72-Hole Record:
- 257, Tiger Woods (2007)
- 18-Hole Record:
- 60, Zach Johnson (third round, 2007)
TOUR Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard
East Lake Golf Club will play as a par-70 measuring 7,440 yards for the 2026 TOUR Championship. The layout features four par 3s, 12 par 4s and two par 5s, creating a demanding test that puts a premium on ball striking, accuracy and strategic course management.
The course underwent a complete restoration by architect Andrew Green ahead of the 2024 TOUR Championship, with the project focused on bringing back elements of Donald Ross' original design. Green used a previously unknown 1949 aerial photograph to help guide the restoration, with every tee, fairway, green and bunker rebuilt.
One of the most noticeable changes was the emphasis on strategy off the tee. Green removed significant vegetation and repositioned bunkers to create more defined angles into the greens. The goal was to move East Lake away from the repetitive, driver-heavy layout it had become and place a greater emphasis on shot shape, positioning and decision-making.
The restoration also introduced new playing surfaces. The fairways are now covered with Zorro Zoysia, while the greens feature TifEagle Bermudagrass. The reshaped fairways provide more movement and strategic options, while the rebuilt greens feature additional contours and expanded areas around the putting surfaces.
Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium PGA DFS and Betting subscription? Check out the recent big winner below! Show your support for Patrick by using discount code GATOR to save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass, this week only. Gain full access to all Premium articles, DFS and betting tools, Lineup Optimizer, Research Station and weekly picks from proven winners!
Wyndham Clark wins the U.S. Open!
We also cash Tommy Fleetwood Top 20 and Hatton over Morikawa. https://t.co/OSIle5hYsW pic.twitter.com/ozw4lAxGiI
— Gator Sports Betting (@GatorBetting) June 21, 2026
The King of DFS did it again in R3 Showdown. @draftmasterflex pic.twitter.com/NojMJ9uJp8
— RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) March 8, 2026
It’s always fun to hit an outright, especially when it’s over 100/1 and with a player that has a story like Gary Woodland!
Catch my @Novig picks FREE every week @RotoBaller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDWt2asRnA
— Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) March 29, 2026
TOUR Championship - Notable Par 3s
Hole 9 | Par 3 | 260 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.050 (Difficulty Rank - 6)
Depending on the wind, players could use anything from a fairway wood to a long iron on this demanding par 3. Deep bunkers left and right of the two-tiered green leave little room for error. Any player leaving the ball above the pin must take extra care, facing one of East Lake’s most difficult putts. Sunday afternoon drama awaits.
Hole 15 | Par 3 | 215 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.158 (Difficulty Rank - 3)
This par 3 is an intimidator, especially with the prevailing wind pushing the ball toward the water right of the green. The only bail-out is a bunker on the left which provides another terrifying shot. The most challenging hole location is front right, but back left, behind the bunker, is also tough.
TOUR Championship - Notable Par 4s
There are twelve Par 4s at East Lake Golf Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 450 and 500 yards. No. 8 and 12 are the shortest, listed at 390 yards, with the longest being No. 14, playing 530 yards.
Hole 1 | Par 4 | 510 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.258 (Difficulty Rank - 1)
A par 5 that has been shortened to play as a par 4 for the TOUR Championship, this hole requires that the tee shot be long and to the left side of the fairway to allow players to see the putting surface. The second shot will be a mid-to-long iron into a fairly large green. The green slopes severely from back right to front left, making lag putting from the back a real chore.
Hole 8 | Par 4 | 390 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.633 (Difficulty Rank - 16)
Two bunkers lie to the right of the fairway landing area on this par 4 at East Lake. The approach is played to a large, undulating green that is flanked by a big bunker to the right and one short to the left. A dominant ridge crosses the center of this green, making it tough to get the ball close to back hole locations.
Hole 14 | Par 4 | 530 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.167 (Difficulty Rank - 2)
The second of two par 5s that have been shortened to play as par 4s for the TOUR Championship, this 520-yard hole will play much shorter than the yardage as the drive will pitch forward on the downslope of the fairway. The second shot will be a long iron from a downhill lie, making it tough to get to tight hole locations.
TOUR Championship - Notable Par 5s
There are two Par 5s on the course: No. 6 and No. 18.
Hole 6 | Par 5 | 525 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.275 (Difficulty Rank - 18)
Three tall pines on the right side of the fairway force players to hit a fade to the best position in the fairway. With a good drive, players can reach this short par 5 in two. A well-bunkered green poses problems if missed long or short. One of the easiest holes at East Lake, a par here will drop a shot to the field.
Hole 18 | Par 5 | 585 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.383 (Difficulty Rank - 17)
A long drive provides an opportunity to reach this green in two, especially if the hole plays downwind. The second shot will be either a mid- to long-iron layup short of a fairway bunker on the left or a fairway wood try for the green in two. The green is guarded in front by deep bunkers, and anything long will be a difficult up-and-down.
Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 15, 18
TOUR Championship - Key Statistics
Strokes Gained: Tee to Green
Strokes Gained: Approach
Strokes Gained: Putting (Bermuda)
Good Drives Gained
Driving Distance
Scrambling Gained %
Par 3 Scoring: 201-225 Yards
Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 401-450 Yards
Birdie or Better %
Bogey Avoidance
Proximity Gained: 100-150, 200-250 Yards
Comparable Courses and Event History
TOUR Championship - The Field
The 2026 TOUR Championship features a 30-player field, including 26 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:
- Top 30 FedEx Cup Points
Debutants in the Field (Event):
- Alex Fitzpatrick, Alex Smalley, Kristoffer Reitan, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox, Ryan Gerard
Previous Winners in the Field:
- Tommy Fleetwood – 2025
- Scottie Scheffler – 2024
- Viktor Hovland – 2023
- Rory McIlroy – 2022, 2019, 2016
- Patrick Cantlay – 2021
- Xander Schauffele – 2017
- Adam Scott – 2006
Notable Withdraws/ Changes:
- N/A
TOUR Championship - The Odds
Here’s a breakdown of the players in the field for this year’s TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour and their last results at the TOUR Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR
(Recent -> Past)
|Last 5 Finishes at the TOUR Championship
(Recent -> Past)
|Scottie Scheffler
|+320
|T12-WON-2-T4-MC
|T4-WON-T6-T2-T22
|Rory McIlroy
|+850
|3-66-T40-T7-T32
|T23-T9-4-WON-T14
|Ludvig Aberg
|+1400
|T16-T7-T9-MC-T55
|T21-16
|Xander Schauffele
|+1475
|T26-T7-2-T18-MC
|T4-2-4-T5-T2
|Wyndham Clark
|+1475
|WON-T5-MC-MC-T13
|8-3
|Sam Burns
|+1475
|T28-T3-3-T12-2
|T7-T12-T9-24-T18
|Cameron Young
|+1600
|T37-T39-T61-T8-2
|T4-19
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1650
|T28-T12-MC-T3-4
|T9-T15
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1750
|2-T12-T8-T28-MC
|T2-T17-5-T7-WON
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1850
|T47-T7-T4-T13-T14
|WON-20-T6-T16-T11
|Chris Gotterup
|+1950
|T4-T30-MC-T18-T11
|T10
|Collin Morikawa
|+2150
|T4-T52-T18-3-T17
|T19-2-T6-T21-T26
|Si Woo Kim
|+2300
|T33-2-T42-T6-T9
|T20-T10
|Russell Henley
|+2500
|T12-T30-T20-T9-T12
|T2-T4-T14-T3-12
|Viktor Hovland
|+2700
|T33-T19-MC-T13-MC
|12-T12-WON-T15-T5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3100
|T28-T7-T7-T5-T3
|19-T9-T11-T26-T15
|J.J. Spaun
|+3800
|T22-T34-T50-T40-T44
|T25
|Ryan Gerard
|+4200
|T16-T24-MC-T8-T9
|-
|Jacob Bridgeman
|+4300
|9-T30-T26-T28-T26
|T27
|Robert MacIntyre
|+4300
|T7-WD-T28-T3-T10
|T17-T17
|Min Woo Lee
|+4600
|T47-T55-T59-2-T62
|-
|Justin Rose
|+4600
|T22-T39-MC-T25-T11
|T21-T26-T4-T10-T2
|Tom Kim
|+5000
|T28-T12-T5-T20-MC
|T20
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|T16-T12-T9-T66-65
|T4-25-6-T8-T9
|Gary Woodland
|+5400
|T14-T42-T10-MC-71
|15-T11-19-T10-T9
|Alex Smalley
|+5700
|T16-T24-T7-T53-MC
|-
|Kristoffer Reitan
|+6000
|T22-T58-T18-MC-T22
|-
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|+7600
|T44-T61-T61-T71-MC
|-
|Ryan Fox
|+8200
|T47-T58-WON-T30-T66
|-
|Akshay Bhatia
|+8400
|T12-68-MC-MC-T5
|T13-26
TOUR Championship - Recent Horses for Courses (Event)
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Viktor Hovland
|12
|8
|WON
|15
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|2
|19
|6
|16
|4
|Scottie Scheffler
|4
|3
|21
|13
|17
|Xander Schauffele
|-
|13
|WON
|6
|3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|WON
|16
|9
|-
|-
|Russell Henley
|2
|4
|13
|-
|-
|Wyndham Clark
|-
|8
|3
|-
|-
All finishing positions are based on 72-hole scores
TOUR Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses (Event)
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Ludvig Aberg
|21
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Robert MacIntyre
|17
|16
|-
|-
|-
All finishing positions are based on 72-hole scores
TOUR Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
- 2025: Tommy Fleetwood (-18)
- Price: 14-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|23rd
|13th
|7th
|16th
|1st
- 2024: Scottie Scheffler (-30)*
- Price: 11-10
- 2023: Viktor Hovland (-27)*
- Price: 5-1
- 2022: Rory McIlroy (-21)*
- Price: 12-1
- 2021: Patrick Cantlay (-21)*
- Price: 4-1
*With Starting Strokes
TOUR Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
- 2025: Tommy Fleetwood
- T4 – BMW Championship (PGA)
- T3 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
- T16 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- T34 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
- T2 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- 2024: Scottie Scheffler
- T33 – BMW Championship (PGA)
- 4 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
- WON – Olympic Men's Golf Competition (OLY)
- T7 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- WON – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- 2023: Viktor Hovland
- WON – BMW Championship (PGA)
- T13 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
- T13 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- T25 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
- T29 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- 2022: Rory McIlroy
- T8 – BMW Championship (PGA)
- MC – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
- 3 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- T19 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- T5 –U.S. Open (MAJ)
- 2021: Patrick Cantlay
- WON – BMW Championship (PGA)
- T11 – THE NORTHERN TRUST (PGA)
- T23 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (PGA)
- MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
TOUR Championship - Previous Winners Finishes at Event
2025: Tommy Fleetwood
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|2024
|2023
|2019
|2018
|20
|T6
|T16
|T11
2024: Scottie Scheffler
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|2023
|2023
|2021
|2020
|T6
|T2
|T22
|5
2023: Viktor Hovland
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|2022
|2021
|2020
|T15
|T5
|T20
2022: Rory McIlroy
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2012
|T14
|T8
|WON
|T7
|WON
|T16
|T2
|T10
2021: Patrick Cantlay
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|TOUR Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|East Lake Golf Club
|2019
|2018
|2017
|T21
|T21
|T20
Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!
More PGA Analysis and Picks
Win More With RotoBaller
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners! RotoBaller's PGA Premium Packages feature several savvy analysts and proven winners for DFS and betting.
Our very own Joe Nicely took down a big DraftKings DFS tournament for the Travelers Championship. And as an encore, RotoBaller subscriber @tenndolly2 won $100K on FanDuel with the help of Joe and the rest of our Premium PGA team:
If you read my articles @RotoBaller or listen to @TheTurnGolfPod I’ve been telling y’all it was #WinningSeason when golf came back! Shoutout to the entire @RotoBallerPGA squad and all you guys that support my work for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/07a4ynvbSU— Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) June 28, 2020
Between all the incredible Premium PGA DFS and Betting content and tools we put out each week, and our Premium Slack Community where we chat with our subscribers before lineups lock, RotoBaller PGA subscribers are armed with the tools, analysis, and advice to win more.
Congrats @tenndolly2 ???— RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) August 10, 2020
Thanks for being a @RotoBaller PGA DFS Premium subscriber & checking out all the amazing golf content that @JoeNicely produces every week! https://t.co/tHKZVsPbbt