August 25, 2026

2026 TOUR Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, East Lake Golf Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to Atlanta, Georgia, this week for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. The final event of the FedExCup Playoffs features a 30-player field, with every player starting at even par in a traditional 72-hole stroke-play format for the second consecutive year. The winner will not only win the FedEx Cup but also earn a bonus of $10 million and receive a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.

There's plenty on the line beyond the money, as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year Award is still very much up for grabs. Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup, and Matt Fitzpatrick are all in contention, and a victory at East Lake could be enough to secure the award for any of them.

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TOUR Championship - Tournament Information

Dates: August 27th – August 30th, 2026

Location: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Course: East Lake Golf Club

Course Type: Classical, Parkland

Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)

Length: 7,440 yards

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Greens: TifEagle bermudagrass .115”

Fairways: Zorro zoysiagrass .385”

Rough: Tifway 419 bermudagrass 3.5”

Bunkers: 78

Water Hazard(s): 5 (In-Play on 8 Holes)

Average Green Size: 6,238 sq. ft.

Purse/ Winner: $40,000,000 /$10,000,000

FedEx Cup Points: N/A

Field: 30 Players

Cut: No Cut

Playoff Format: Sudden Death

Course Scoring Average: 2025: 67.82 (-2.18), Rank 42 of 50 courses 2024: 68.62 (-2.38), Rank 43 of 51 courses



TOUR Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

Course Architect: Tom Bendelow (1904)

Recent Renovations: Donald Ross (1913), George Cobb (1959), Rees Jones (1994, 2008, 2016), Andrew Green (2024)

Comparable Courses:

Quail Hollow Club – Truist Championship – RESULTS

TPC Southwind – FedEx St. Jude Championship – RESULTS

Augusta National Golf Club – Masters Tournament – RESULTS

Designer Link (Donald Ross):

Detroit Golf Club – Donald Ross (1916) – Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sedgefield Country Club – Donald Ross (1926) – Wyndham Championship

Pinehurst No. 2 – Donald Ross (1907) – 2024 U.S. Open

Oak Hill Country Club (East Course) – Donald Ross (1926) – 2023 PGA Championship

Comparable Location (Atlanta, Georgia):

Sea Island Golf Club – St. Simons Island, Georgia – The RSM Classic

Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia – Masters Tournament

Comparable Yardage (7,440 Yards):

TPC Louisiana– 7,425 Yards – Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Twin Cities – 7,431 Yards – 3M Open

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) – 7,438 Yards – Valero Texas Open

El Cardonal at Diamante – 7,452 Yards – World Wide Technology Championship

The Country Club of Jackson – 7,461 Yards – Sanderson Farms Championship

Comparable Greens (TifEagle bermudagrass):

Kapalua (Plantation) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – The Sentry

Waialae Country Club – Bermudagrass .120” – Sony Open in Hawaii

PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Arnold Palmer Invitational

Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Champion ultradwarf bermudagrass .100” – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Sedgefield Country Club – Champion bermudagrass .120” – Wyndham Championship

The Country Club of Jackson – Champion bermudagrass .110” – Sanderson Farms Championship

Port Royal Golf Course – TifEagle Bermudagrass .125″ – Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Sea Island Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass – The RSM Classic

Comparable Average Green Size (6,238 sq. ft.):

The Country Club of Jackson – 6,200 sq. ft. – Sanderson Farms Championship

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) – 6,400 sq. ft. – Valero Texas Open

Dunes Golf and Beach Club – 6,000 sq. ft. – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Corales Golf Course – 6,000 sq. ft. – Corales Puntacana Championship

Sedgefield Country Club – 6,000 sq. ft. – Wyndham Championship

TOUR Championship - TV Information (ET)

Round 1: Thursday, August 27th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 2: Friday, August 28th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 3: Saturday, August 29th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 12:15 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM CBS – 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Round 4: Sunday, August 30th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Golf Channel – 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM CBS – 1:30 PM – 6:00 PM



TOUR Championship - Weather

TOUR Championship - FedEx Cup Playoff Format

The FedExCup is the PGA TOUR's season-long points race, culminating in a three-event playoff series that determines the FedExCup Champion.

The FedExCup Playoffs began two weeks ago with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which featured the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings. Last week, the field was reduced to 50 players for the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

This week, the field is reduced to the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings for the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, where the FedExCup Champion will be crowned.

TOUR Championship - Course/ Tournament History

The TOUR Championship dates back to 1987, when it was introduced as the season-ending event for the PGA TOUR. The tournament originally featured the leading money winners on TOUR before becoming part of the FedExCup Playoffs in 2007.

The event has been contested at several different venues throughout its history, including Olympic Club, Pebble Beach, Southern Hills, Champions Golf Club and East Lake Golf Club. East Lake first hosted the TOUR Championship in 1998, and after several years of alternating with Champions Golf Club, it became the tournament's permanent home in 2004.

The tournament took on even greater significance in 2007 with the introduction of the FedExCup. The TOUR Championship became the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, where the season-long champion would be crowned. Tiger Woods won the inaugural FedExCup and has gone on to become the only two-time FedExCup champion.

In 2019, the PGA TOUR introduced the Starting Strokes format, giving players different starting scores based on their position in the FedExCup standings. The format remained in place through the 2024 TOUR Championship before the PGA TOUR eliminated it ahead of the 2025 season-ending event. Beginning in 2025, all 30 players started at even par and competed in a traditional 72-hole stroke-play format, with the lowest score winning the TOUR Championship and the FedExCup.

The TOUR Championship has produced some of the most memorable moments in FedExCup history. Tiger Woods won the 2018 edition at East Lake for his 80th PGA TOUR victory, while Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland are among the other players to win both the TOUR Championship and FedExCup during the event's modern era.

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East Lake Golf Club is one of the most historically significant golf courses in the United States and the oldest golf course in Atlanta. The club was established in 1904 after the Atlanta Athletic Club purchased 178 acres of land on the site of a former amusement park. Architect Tom Bendelow was hired to design the original course, which officially opened on July 4, 1908.

East Lake is perhaps best known as the home course of Bobby Jones, one of the greatest golfers in the history of the game. Jones grew up playing at East Lake and was just six years old when the original course opened. He went on to win 13 national championships before completing the Grand Slam in 1930 by winning the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Open, British Amateur and Open Championship in the same calendar year.

In 1913, East Lake hired legendary architect Donald Ross to redesign the course. Ross's routing remains the foundation of the modern East Lake layout, making the course another important piece of his extensive architectural legacy. A second course designed by Ross opened on the property in 1930.

East Lake continued to host major amateur and professional events throughout the 20th century. The course hosted the 1950 U.S. Women's Amateur, the 1963 Ryder Cup, and the 2001 U.S. Amateur, adding to its championship pedigree.

The club experienced a difficult period during the latter half of the 20th century as the surrounding East Lake neighborhood declined. In 1993, businessman and philanthropist Tom Cousins helped purchase the club with the goal of restoring East Lake as a tribute to Bobby Jones while also using the golf course as a catalyst for revitalizing the surrounding community.

Architect Rees Jones restored Donald Ross's original design in 1994, helping bring the course back to prominence. The restoration was part of a much larger redevelopment effort that transformed the surrounding neighborhood and established East Lake as one of the most unique examples of golf being used to support community revitalization.

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East Lake has undergone another major transformation in recent years. Following the 2023 TOUR Championship, architect Andrew Green completed a comprehensive restoration ahead of the 2024 event. Green used previously unknown aerial photography from 1949 to help recreate elements of the historic Donald Ross design while also making changes to better challenge today's PGA TOUR players.

The restoration completely rebuilt the tees, greens, fairways and bunkers while introducing more variety throughout the course. Several greens were reshaped, bunkers were restored to a more traditional Ross style, and the course was given additional strategic options for players. The par-4 eighth was shortened to create a potential drivable hole, while the 14th was converted from a par 4 into a par 5.

The result is a course that combines Donald Ross's historic design philosophy with modern championship demands. Players must manage challenging approach shots, strategically positioned bunkers, undulating greens and significant elevation changes while also deciding when to attack and when to play conservatively.

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East Lake has been the permanent home of the TOUR Championship since 2005, and the 2026 event will mark another chapter in the long relationship between the course and the PGA TOUR's season-ending championship. With the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings competing for the final title of the season, East Lake once again serves as the stage for the crowning of the FedExCup champion.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location: 2007 – Present East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name: 2007 – Present TOUR Championship

Tournament Records:

72-Hole Record: 257, Tiger Woods (2007)



18-Hole Record: 60, Zach Johnson (third round, 2007)



TOUR Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

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East Lake Golf Club will play as a par-70 measuring 7,440 yards for the 2026 TOUR Championship. The layout features four par 3s, 12 par 4s and two par 5s, creating a demanding test that puts a premium on ball striking, accuracy and strategic course management.

The course underwent a complete restoration by architect Andrew Green ahead of the 2024 TOUR Championship, with the project focused on bringing back elements of Donald Ross' original design. Green used a previously unknown 1949 aerial photograph to help guide the restoration, with every tee, fairway, green and bunker rebuilt.

One of the most noticeable changes was the emphasis on strategy off the tee. Green removed significant vegetation and repositioned bunkers to create more defined angles into the greens. The goal was to move East Lake away from the repetitive, driver-heavy layout it had become and place a greater emphasis on shot shape, positioning and decision-making.

The restoration also introduced new playing surfaces. The fairways are now covered with Zorro Zoysia, while the greens feature TifEagle Bermudagrass. The reshaped fairways provide more movement and strategic options, while the rebuilt greens feature additional contours and expanded areas around the putting surfaces.

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TOUR Championship - Notable Par 3s

The four par 3s at East Lake Golf Club range from 205 to 260 yards, placing a premium on accurate mid- to long-iron play.

Hole 9 | Par 3 | 260 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.050 (Difficulty Rank - 6)

Depending on the wind, players could use anything from a fairway wood to a long iron on this demanding par 3. Deep bunkers left and right of the two-tiered green leave little room for error. Any player leaving the ball above the pin must take extra care, facing one of East Lake’s most difficult putts. Sunday afternoon drama awaits.

Hole 15 | Par 3 | 215 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.158 (Difficulty Rank - 3)

This par 3 is an intimidator, especially with the prevailing wind pushing the ball toward the water right of the green. The only bail-out is a bunker on the left which provides another terrifying shot. The most challenging hole location is front right, but back left, behind the bunker, is also tough.

TOUR Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are twelve Par 4s at East Lake Golf Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 450 and 500 yards. No. 8 and 12 are the shortest, listed at 390 yards, with the longest being No. 14, playing 530 yards.

Hole 1 | Par 4 | 510 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.258 (Difficulty Rank - 1)

A par 5 that has been shortened to play as a par 4 for the TOUR Championship, this hole requires that the tee shot be long and to the left side of the fairway to allow players to see the putting surface. The second shot will be a mid-to-long iron into a fairly large green. The green slopes severely from back right to front left, making lag putting from the back a real chore.

Hole 8 | Par 4 | 390 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.633 (Difficulty Rank - 16)

Two bunkers lie to the right of the fairway landing area on this par 4 at East Lake. The approach is played to a large, undulating green that is flanked by a big bunker to the right and one short to the left. A dominant ridge crosses the center of this green, making it tough to get the ball close to back hole locations.

Hole 14 | Par 4 | 530 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.167 (Difficulty Rank - 2)

The second of two par 5s that have been shortened to play as par 4s for the TOUR Championship, this 520-yard hole will play much shorter than the yardage as the drive will pitch forward on the downslope of the fairway. The second shot will be a long iron from a downhill lie, making it tough to get to tight hole locations.

TOUR Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are two Par 5s on the course: No. 6 and No. 18.

Hole 6 | Par 5 | 525 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.275 (Difficulty Rank - 18)

Three tall pines on the right side of the fairway force players to hit a fade to the best position in the fairway. With a good drive, players can reach this short par 5 in two. A well-bunkered green poses problems if missed long or short. One of the easiest holes at East Lake, a par here will drop a shot to the field.

Hole 18 | Par 5 | 585 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.383 (Difficulty Rank - 17)

A long drive provides an opportunity to reach this green in two, especially if the hole plays downwind. The second shot will be either a mid- to long-iron layup short of a fairway bunker on the left or a fairway wood try for the green in two. The green is guarded in front by deep bunkers, and anything long will be a difficult up-and-down.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 15, 18

TOUR Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Tee to Green

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bermuda)

Good Drives Gained

Driving Distance

Scrambling Gained %

Par 3 Scoring: 201-225 Yards

Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 401-450 Yards

Birdie or Better %

Bogey Avoidance

Proximity Gained: 100-150, 200-250 Yards

Comparable Courses and Event History

TOUR Championship - The Field

The 2026 TOUR Championship features a 30-player field, including 26 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

Top 30 FedEx Cup Points

Debutants in the Field (Event):

Alex Fitzpatrick, Alex Smalley, Kristoffer Reitan, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox, Ryan Gerard

Previous Winners in the Field:

Tommy Fleetwood – 2025

– 2025 Scottie Scheffler – 2024

– 2024 Viktor Hovland – 2023

– 2023 Rory McIlroy – 2022, 2019, 2016

– 2022, 2019, 2016 Patrick Cantlay – 2021

– 2021 Xander Schauffele – 2017

– 2017 Adam Scott – 2006

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

N/A

TOUR Championship - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the players in the field for this year’s TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour and their last results at the TOUR Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR

(Recent -> Past) Last 5 Finishes at the TOUR Championship

(Recent -> Past) Scottie Scheffler +320 T12-WON-2-T4-MC T4-WON-T6-T2-T22 Rory McIlroy +850 3-66-T40-T7-T32 T23-T9-4-WON-T14 Ludvig Aberg +1400 T16-T7-T9-MC-T55 T21-16 Xander Schauffele +1475 T26-T7-2-T18-MC T4-2-4-T5-T2 Wyndham Clark +1475 WON-T5-MC-MC-T13 8-3 Sam Burns +1475 T28-T3-3-T12-2 T7-T12-T9-24-T18 Cameron Young +1600 T37-T39-T61-T8-2 T4-19 Matt Fitzpatrick +1650 T28-T12-MC-T3-4 T9-T15 Patrick Cantlay +1750 2-T12-T8-T28-MC T2-T17-5-T7-WON Tommy Fleetwood +1850 T47-T7-T4-T13-T14 WON-20-T6-T16-T11 Chris Gotterup +1950 T4-T30-MC-T18-T11 T10 Collin Morikawa +2150 T4-T52-T18-3-T17 T19-2-T6-T21-T26 Si Woo Kim +2300 T33-2-T42-T6-T9 T20-T10 Russell Henley +2500 T12-T30-T20-T9-T12 T2-T4-T14-T3-12 Viktor Hovland +2700 T33-T19-MC-T13-MC 12-T12-WON-T15-T5 Hideki Matsuyama +3100 T28-T7-T7-T5-T3 19-T9-T11-T26-T15 J.J. Spaun +3800 T22-T34-T50-T40-T44 T25 Ryan Gerard +4200 T16-T24-MC-T8-T9 - Jacob Bridgeman +4300 9-T30-T26-T28-T26 T27 Robert MacIntyre +4300 T7-WD-T28-T3-T10 T17-T17 Min Woo Lee +4600 T47-T55-T59-2-T62 - Justin Rose +4600 T22-T39-MC-T25-T11 T21-T26-T4-T10-T2 Tom Kim +5000 T28-T12-T5-T20-MC T20 Adam Scott +5000 T16-T12-T9-T66-65 T4-25-6-T8-T9 Gary Woodland +5400 T14-T42-T10-MC-71 15-T11-19-T10-T9 Alex Smalley +5700 T16-T24-T7-T53-MC - Kristoffer Reitan +6000 T22-T58-T18-MC-T22 - Alex Fitzpatrick +7600 T44-T61-T61-T71-MC - Ryan Fox +8200 T47-T58-WON-T30-T66 - Akshay Bhatia +8400 T12-68-MC-MC-T5 T13-26

TOUR Championship - Recent Horses for Courses (Event)

TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Viktor Hovland 12 8 WON 15 4 Patrick Cantlay 2 19 6 16 4 Scottie Scheffler 4 3 21 13 17 Xander Schauffele - 13 WON 6 3 Tommy Fleetwood WON 16 9 - - Russell Henley 2 4 13 - - Wyndham Clark - 8 3 - -

All finishing positions are based on 72-hole scores

TOUR Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses (Event)

TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Ludvig Aberg 21 19 - - - Robert MacIntyre 17 16 - - -

All finishing positions are based on 72-hole scores

TOUR Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

2025: Tommy Fleetwood (-18) Price: 14-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 23rd 13th 7th 16th 1st

2024: Scottie Scheffler (-30)* Price: 11-10



2023: Viktor Hovland (-27)* Price: 5-1



2022: Rory McIlroy (-21)* Price: 12-1



2021: Patrick Cantlay (-21)* Price: 4-1



*With Starting Strokes

TOUR Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

2025: Tommy Fleetwood T4 – BMW Championship (PGA) T3 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) T16 – The Open Championship (MAJ) T34 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T2 – Travelers Championship (PGA)

2024: Scottie Scheffler T33 – BMW Championship (PGA) 4 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) WON – Olympic Men's Golf Competition (OLY) T7 – The Open Championship (MAJ) WON – Travelers Championship (PGA)

2023: Viktor Hovland WON – BMW Championship (PGA) T13 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) T13 – The Open Championship (MAJ) T25 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T29 – Travelers Championship (PGA)

2022: Rory McIlroy T8 – BMW Championship (PGA) MC – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) 3 – The Open Championship (MAJ) T19 – Travelers Championship (PGA) T5 –U.S. Open (MAJ)

2021: Patrick Cantlay WON – BMW Championship (PGA) T11 – THE NORTHERN TRUST (PGA) T23 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (PGA) MC – The Open Championship (MAJ) T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA)



TOUR Championship - Previous Winners Finishes at Event

2025: Tommy Fleetwood

TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club 2024 2023 2019 2018 20 T6 T16 T11

2024: Scottie Scheffler

TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club 2023 2023 2021 2020 T6 T2 T22 5

2023: Viktor Hovland

TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club 2022 2021 2020 T15 T5 T20

2022: Rory McIlroy

TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club 2021 2020 2019 2018 2016 2015 2014 2012 T14 T8 WON T7 WON T16 T2 T10

2021: Patrick Cantlay

TOUR Championship TOUR Championship TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club East Lake Golf Club 2019 2018 2017 T21 T21 T20

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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