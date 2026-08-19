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PGA Best Bets: Novig Matchup Picks and Finishing Position Props for 2026 BMW Championship

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Wyndham Clark - PGA DFS lineup picks daily fantasy golf

RotoBaller's top PGA player props, best bets, and matchup picks for the 2026 BMW Championship. Get commission-free odds and market edges with Novig golf picks.

In This Article hide
What is Novig?
How Does Novig Work?
PGA Matchup Picks
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
PGA Finishing Position Props
More PGA Analysis and Picks

The FedEx Cup Playoffs roll on to St. Louis, where just 50 players remain with their sights set on the season's ultimate prize. And at Bellerive, there's nowhere to hide: a 7,448-yard test with treelined corridors, long approaches, and plenty of room for the game's biggest hitters to make their mark.

This week's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig. There are lots of juicy numbers available!

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your season-long, DFS, and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite PGA bets and props for the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other, without the "vig" typically associated with a sportsbook. The vig is the fee sportsbooks charge you to use their services. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, it is keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users -- there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, tournament matchups, player props, parlays, and futures!

Novig operates with two virtual currencies. Novig coins can be wagered for fun and to test out strategies, while Novig cash can be wagered on all markets and then redeemed for real cash prizes.

Access to Novig is widespread; it's now accessible in 36 U.S. states.

 

How Does Novig Work?

Since users are not playing against the books, there is an opportunity to make more money per wager that you win, and users can usually find better values on bets (in terms of the prices being offered) than on traditional sportsbooks.

There are no oddsmakers; users dictate their own odds. You can either accept the odds that the market is offering or set your own odds.

If you set your own odds, another user has to accept them on the other side for the bet to be activated.

Users drive the market, not the sportsbook or oddsmakers!

 

PGA Matchup Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate/available as of 8/19/2026. Odds are subject to change.

Patrick Cantlay (-117 at Novig) OVER Collin Morikawa

While Patrick Cantlay hasn't enjoyed the same highs as Collin Morikawa in 2026, the two-time BMW Champion has established himself as one of the game's more reliable week-to-week commodities -- missing just two cuts with seven finishes of 14th or better since the turn of April.

Perhaps most encouraging are the ball-striking splits he brings into St. Louis. In his two starts since The Open, Cantlay has posted his two best approach weeks of the season (+5.27 and +6.74), vaulting him to seventh in this field in iron play over his last 30 rounds -- two spots ahead of Morikawa.

If Morikawa can't separate himself with his irons, he quickly runs out of advantages in this matchup. Cantlay holds the clear edge off the tee thanks to his superior length, while the UCLA product has also gained more per round than the Cal Bear over their last 75 rounds on bentgrass greens.

I make Cantlay closer to a -135 proposition.

 

Hideki Matsuyama (-106 at Novig) OVER Chris Gotterup

It's difficult to call him a dark horse anymore, as four straight finishes of seventh or better have catapulted Hideki Matsuyama into an every-week darling on the betting boards.

In fact, over the last two months, only Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Tom Kim have outdone Hideki in weighted scoring. From tee through green, Matsuyama was also one of just two players to outpace Scheffler during his historic eight-shot romp in Memphis.

His +4.03 off-the-tee rating last week offered plenty of reason to believe he's put the driving woes that cost him at the WM Phoenix Open behind him. Pair that with seven positive putting weeks in his last 10 starts, and there are suddenly very few holes to pick in the statistical profile.

Gotterup, meanwhile, has struggled to maintain a consistent level between his three trips to victory lane. Over his last eight starts, he has logged just three top-25 finishes and ranks outside the top 20 in this field in approach, around-the-green play, and putting.

Three wins this season -- including one over Matsuyama at the WM Phoenix Open in February -- have rightfully raised Gotterup's standing among the game's elite. His upside remains among the highest in the field, and I expect his driving to be a legitimate asset around Bellerive.

But I still don't trust the week-to-week baseline enough to back him over a trending Hideki. And as Matsuyama proved last week, that once wide gap in driving acumen could be closing very quickly.

 

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER, and spend $5 to get $50 in Novig coins.

You also get six free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

PGA Finishing Position Props

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 8/19/2026. Odds are subject to change.

Wyndham Clark WINNER (+3348 at Novig)

It hasn't even been two months since Wyndham Clark captured a U.S. Open -- both his second Major Championship and win no. 2 of the 2026 season. But after two missed cuts on the bounce at Birkdale and Detroit, he's suddenly been dropped outside the top 12 on outright odds boards.

Clark may no longer be the hottest player on the planet, but his performance in Memphis last week showed he's more than capable of putting things together without warning. You'd have been excused for writing off Wyndham around a heavily penal, positional venue like Southwind given his horrid ball-striking display at the Rocket + his historical deficiencies in driving accuracy, but Clark put together rounds of 69-66-70-68 and gained strokes in all four major categories to finish T5.

With this momentum behind him, Clark now heads to a venue that feels tailor made for his profile. The last time we saw Bellerive on this stage, it heavily favored the likes of Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, and Thomas Pieters -- who were all able to use their immense length to attain top six finishes at the 2018 PGA. And Wyndham's three best putting performances of the year have all come on bentgrass greens -- including a Tour-leading +12.57 rating at Craig Ranch.

While names like Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns, and Xander Schauffele have been priced as Scheffler's top competition on the back of recent form, but you don't have to zoom too far in the past to see Wyndham as a legitimate peer to their recent runs. I value his upside as much as any one of those three -- especially on such a driver-heavy setup.

33-1 is a price I'm more than willing to fire on.

 

 

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