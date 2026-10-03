Scott Engel features fantasy football lineup starts/sits for Week 4 (2026). He focuses on key NFL players who are creating tough lineup decisions because of injuries and disappointing starts to the season.
Our Key Starters and Tough Calls article for Week 4 of the 2026 season helps you make those challenging lineup calls. Scott Engel's Week 4 Lineup Spotlights column features polarizing and sometimes underrated players to start or sit. "The King" takes a deep look at players who may be stirring fantasy anxiety.
The fantasy football players included in this Week 4 column are based on Scott's Premium Weekly Lineup Rankings, available in the RotoBaller NFL Premium Pass. You can access his full player rankings and also utilize a wide selection of tools and analysis. Enter the referral code KING to get a discount on the RotoBaller Premium Pass.
To make the most confident Week 4 lineup decisions, consult this analysis, the RotoBaller staff fantasy football rankings, and the free Who Should I Start? tool for comparing as many as four players. This week, we focus solely on running back and wide receiver, with more extensive player scouting reports and a list of emergency WRs to consider.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs - Fantasy Football Week 4
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
It’s only Week 4, and already those who drafted Hampton late in the first round or early in the second are considering if they should bench him in a matchup at Seattle, and if so, for whom?
Entering this week, Hampton ranks as RB22 in PPR formats. The Seahawks have not allowed a rushing TD yet this season, and feature arguably the best defensive line in the NFL. Los Angeles’ offensive line has been a big issue early in the season and now must deal with the likes of Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II.
Hampton is coming off a 55-yard rushing performance against the Bills. He also did not catch a pass. This game at Seattle could follow a game script where the Seahawks move out to a significant lead, and we see more of Keaton Mitchell at RB for the Chargers.
After being stunned last week in a loss at Washington, Seattle might not let another seemingly inferior opponent stick close. The Los Angeles offense has disappointed as a whole under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The Seahawks are also getting back top safety Julian Love, whose absence on defense last week was glaring.
Hampton has not lived up to expectations so far this season, and last week’s performance and this week’s matchup are forcing his fantasy managers into a tough spot. Bench the better potential fantasy producer because of the matchup, or risk playing a gamble on a replacement with no statistical floor?
In the first two weeks of the season, Hampton was not awful, rushing for a TD in each game and totaling 25.8 fantasy points. While reserving him this week is not crazy, I would not sit him for a guy who is not a lead ball carrier for his NFL team and is more of a dice throw, as the cliché goes.
Running backs I might start over Hampton include Braelon Allen, Aaron Jones Sr., and David Montgomery, for his TD potential vs. Dallas. However, when you consider guys like Jaylen Wright, RJ Harvey, Alvin Kamara, and either of the Seattle RBs set to fill in for Jadarian Price, that might be taking the Hampton concerns too far.
Benching Hampton has its own risks. If the Chargers start showing signs of offensive life, Hampton will be part of the awakening. Plus, any opponent will always want to raise his game against the defending Super Bowl champions in their own stadium.
Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
The former Green Bay backup appears set to be a preferred ball carrier against the Chargers with Price missing his first NFL game. Internal favorite George Holani should see an ample amount of reps, too, although he is less of a physical runner and can be better used as a third-down and receiving back.
Emmanuel Wilson deserves some blame too. He bounces outside instead of hitting the inside gap created by Christian Haynes. It’s a simple read that fits his skill set much better. Wilson isn’t explosive; he’s a north-south runner. pic.twitter.com/abx1S98kuy
— Alexandre Castro (@alexcastrofilho) October 1, 2026
Seattle has been widely criticized for letting Kenneth Walker III go in the offseason by many who do not follow the situation closely. The Seahawks did not sign Rashid Shaheed over him, and Walker supposedly wanted to play elsewhere, as he always shared time in Seattle due to durability concerns.
That’s another debate for another time, though. The post-Walker era has started with Price enduring early-career fumbling and injury issues, and the Seahawks not getting any TDs from their RBs yet this season.
Per Seattle Sports 710, Seattle RBs were 0-for-6 in runs inside the two-yard line in the first three games. Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, though, Wilson performed well enough, with 92 rushing yards on 21 carries while Price and Holani were both injured. He broke tackles and battled for extra yardage.
Last week, though, in the loss at Washington, Price was sent to the sidelines early after a fumble, and Wilson could not get rolling, finishing with 14 yards on nine carries. He did take advantage of his opportunities in Week 2, but he was ineffective and scripted out of the game plan against the Commanders.
The Chargers rank 20th in the NFL in rushing defense and allowed four rushing TDs in the first three weeks, so the matchup is not the concern when considering Wilson for your lineups. The question is whether we'll see the Wilson of Week 2 or Week 3. He did start two games for Green Bay last year, rushing for 107 yards on 28 carries and a TD vs. Minnesota.
Even if Holani opens the game for the Seattle offense, Wilson is a volume-dependent top-30 RB play this week. There are certainly no guarantees he can get into the end zone, as we have already seen. Going with a “Barnyard” AJ Barner goal-line push seems to be a better option for the Seahawks.
You might get decent, but not outstanding numbers from Wilson. I don’t view him as an upside fantasy play this week. Consider him an adequate flex option or injury fill-in at an RB spot. You can also get my longer-term take on the Seahawks RB situation by clicking here.
Wide Receivers - Fantasy Football Week 4
Michael Wilson, Cardinals
Trey McBride is obviously the top pass-catcher for Arizona, but Marvin Harrison Jr. is WR93 on the season after three weeks. Meanwhile, Wilson, who earned a three-year contract extension in the offseason, is reminding fantasy players he is the next-best target for Jacoby Brissett after McBride.
After totaling 67 receiving yards in the first two games, Wilson was starting to draw serious concerns from those who drafted him, hoping he could build on the momentum of his 2025 breakout.
When asked about the noise surrounding Marvin Harrison Jr., Jacoby Brissett pivoted and brought up Michael Wilson
(🎥: AZCardinals) pic.twitter.com/qNsFCs24LC
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2026
But Wilson also didn’t have a long record of fantasy success in the past, so some of his fantasy managers may have started to assume last season’s stretch of quality outings was an illusion.
But the targets were there for Wilson, with seven in each of the first two games. Then he left no doubt that he is truly the No. 1 WR for the Cardinals. Last week, Wilson amassed an astounding 17 targets, the most for any player in the league so far this season. He caught 11 passes for 89 yards and a TD vs. the 49ers.
This week, the Cardinals face the Giants, who rank 20th in Fantasy Points Per Game allowed to WRs. Keep Wilson locked into your lineup as a starting fantasy WR3.
Matthew Golden, Packers
In the preseason, I picked Golden as a fantasy WR4 in several drafts. Golden, who has drawn comparisons to Santana Moss at his best, was drafted in the first round by Green Bay last year and reportedly dedicated himself to having a strong offseason, and we have seen the results early in 2026.
In two of three games so far this year, Golden was targeted 12 times and finished with 95-plus yards. After a quiet game in Week 2, Golden had still not quite gained any trust from fantasy players. But last week against the Falcons, he finished with 100 yards and a TD catch.
He has not yet caught more than five passes in a game in 2026, which may point to Jordan Love’s accuracy concerns, but Golden is emerging as the top complement to Christian Watson in the Green Bay passing game. Golden is averaging 15.9 yards per reception, and the Packers may have to continue to throw often with a complete lack of a running game right now.
Tampa Bay’s defense might spend a lot of time on the field this week with Baker Mayfield not running the offense. Start Golden as a fantasy WR3.
WR Emergency Injury Fill-Ins
With WRs such as Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith, and Terry McLaurin out this week, here is my “Break Glass in Case of Fantasy Emergency List” for those digging very deep at WR this week. Players are listed in order of lineup preference.
Big play from Jordan Watkins 😤
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bMZF3strPi
— NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025
- Jauan Jennings, MIN: Likely top WR complement to Jordan Addison this week.
- Keon Coleman, BUF: Has caught long balls of 37 and 22 yards in the last two games, and a target in or near the end zone is always possible.
- Jordan Watkins, SF: Injuries continue to plague the Niners at WR, and Watkins totaled 60 receiving yards on just two receptions last week vs. the Denver secondary.
- Darius Cooper, PHI: May need to step up with Smith out for Philly and Makai Lemon not showing much yet.
- Kendrick Bourne, ARI: We may see a higher-scoring game between Arizona and the Giants.
- Malachi Fields, NYG: Rookie has been statistically quiet, but Jameis Winston could start gunning again this week.
- Darnell Mooney, NYG: Arizona has allowed the second-most FFPG to WRs.
- Ashton Dulin, IND: He has occasionally been involved in the Colts' passing game in the past and is trending toward playing in Week 4 after dealing with an ankle injury.
- Dyami Brown, WAS: Might see some targets with McLaurin out.
- Treylon Burks, WAS: Caught a TD pass vs. Seattle last week.
- Isaiah Williams, NYJ: Risky for targets, but Jets are working through some offensive injury issues and don’t have a clear WR2 option.
- Cody White, LV: TD or bust fantasy-wise, important to the Raiders in real life.
- Laquon Treadwell, IND: No, I just cannot bring myself to recommend putting him in a lineup and not worry if the Fantasy Sports Writer’s Association will revoke my membership.
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