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Updated Start/Sit Chart - All Remaining Week 4 Fantasy Football Matchups and Player Ratings

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

Updated Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 4. Expert advice for all Week 4 NFL matchups and players in Week 4 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Dontayvion Wicks, Josh Downs, and more.

Welcome to main slate of Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our updated fantasy football Week 4 start/sit recommendations chart for all remaining player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some tough Week 4 start/sit decisions like TreVeyon Henderson, Dontayvion Wicks, Devaughn Vele, and more to see how their matchups project for the weekend.

Even though the season is just getting started, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup as injury news or changes in the depth chart can greatly affect a player's outlook.

So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 4 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 4, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Start/Sit Matchups Chart

Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.

This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Crushes Expectations With Monster Game In Return
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Has Monster Game In Comeback Win Over Eagles
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is Impressive in Week 4 Victory
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Erupts for 189 Yards Versus Texans
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Set to Play in Sunday's Preseason Opener Against Clippers
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Set to Suit Up for Warriors Preseason Opener on Sunday
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100 Percent Committed to Cavs
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Remains Out Saturday
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Ready to Face Canadiens
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Unavailable Saturday Due to Illness
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Won't Play Saturday
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Aleksander Barkov

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Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
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Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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Starts Life in Washington With Two-Goal Outing
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Opens Season With Multi-Point Effort
Zach Edey

Remains on Track for Opening Night
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Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
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Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
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Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout

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Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
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