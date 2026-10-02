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Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 4 Matchups Analysis

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Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 4 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 4 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.

In This Article hide
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 9:30 AM EST Game (London)
Indianapolis Colts at Washington Commanders
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
New York Jets at Chicago Bears
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Afternoon Games
Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings
Matchups We Love:
Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 4 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season. 

Week 3 had some unexpected fantasy performances, some of which we called in this article. Kenyon Sadiq (seven catches for 105 yards and one touchdown), Josh Downs (five catches for 77 yards), and Sam Darnold (379 yards and four touchdowns) were all on the love list, while Brian Thomas Jr. (one catch) was on the hate list.

Let's dive into every Week 4 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 4!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Matchups Analysis - Sunday 9:30 AM EST Game (London)

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Commanders

Matchups We Love:

QB Daniel Jones

Although Daniel Jones hasn't been a viable quarterback option to start the season, he has some real potential this week against the Commanders. Washington has allowed a top-8 fantasy quarterback in three straight games, which included allowing Sam Darnold to throw for 379 yards and four touchdowns last week. Jones has some QB1 upside in deeper leagues this week.

QB Marcus Mariota 

Marcus Mariota could be in line to make his second straight start with Jayden Daniels still working his way back from an elbow injury. In last week's start, Mariota scored 20.4 fantasy points behind a three-touchdown day. Now he gets a solid matchup against a Colts defense that has allowed the second-most passing yards and seventh-most rushing yards to QBs this season. Mariota is a high-end QB2 in Week 4.

WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs didn't have a solid fantasy performance last week despite the Commanders scoring over 30 points. However, he could be in line for a strong game in Week 4 against the Colts. Diggs will run the majority of his routes in the slot, and the Colts have allowed some big games to slot WRs early on. Zay Flowers had 150 yards and one touchdown in Week 1, and Rashee Rice totaled 83 yards in Week 2.

Colts WRs

Both Josh Downs and Keenan Allen benefited from Alec Pierce missing last week's win. Downs caught five passes for 77 yards, and Allen caught six passes for 63 yards and one touchdown. With Pierce set to miss the next few weeks, fantasy managers can continue to trust Downs and Allen in different league types.

Considering the Commanders rank 32nd in fantasy points allowed, 32nd in receptions allowed, 30th in receiving yards allowed, and 32nd in receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing WRs through three weeks, both Colts WRs are strong starts. Downs will be a solid WR2 play, while Allen will come in as a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues.

TE Tyler Warren

Tyler Warren could be in line for his best fantasy performance in Week 4. The Commanders have allowed the second-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs across the first three weeks. That makes this a good spot for Warren. He will come in as a must-start TE1 after totaling nine receptions in Week 3.

Matchups We Hate:

None

Other Matchups:

RB Jonathan Taylor 

Jonathan Taylor had a rough time on the ground last week, totaling just 9.2 PPR fantasy points. But fantasy managers should continue to start him as an RB1 this week against the Commanders. Washington allowed 83 rush yards to Saquon Barkley back in Week 1.

Commanders RBs 

It's hard to trust both Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt in fantasy right now. White saved his fantasy day last week with a receiving touchdown, but only played 43% of the snaps and ran just 12 routes. Croskey-Merritt has totaled under six PPR fantasy points for the second consecutive week and isn't used at all in the passing game. Both RBs are lower-end flex options this weekend.

WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin had a big fantasy performance last week against the Seahawks. He totaled six catches for 77 yards and one touchdown in the win. McLaurin will now look to carry that game into a Week 4 matchup against the Colts. Given that Indianapolis has given up the second-most yards per completion through the air so far, McLaurin will slot in as a high-end WR3.

Injuries: 

 

Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

Matchups We Love:

QB Jameis Winston 

Jameis Winston hasn't looked great in his two appearances this season. However, he faced an elite Rams defense in Week 2 and played in the rain against the Titans in Week 3. This week should see Winston post better numbers through the air. The Cardinals have allowed seven passing touchdowns over the past two games. Winston is a solid QB2 in Superflex formats this weekend.

RB Jeremiyah Love 

Jeremiyah Love had his breakout performance last week against the 49ers. He carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards while catching five passes for 19 yards and one touchdown. Love will now face a Giants defense that has allowed three different running backs to total over 70 yards on the ground over the past two weeks. Love is a nice RB2 play.

Cardinals WRs

The only wide receiver who fantasy managers should consider starting this week is Michael Wilson. Wilson is coming off an 11-catch, 89-yard, one-touchdown performance against the 49ers last week and could be in for another good game in Week 4. The Giants have allowed a WR to score above 15 PPR fantasy points in each game this season. Wilson is a low-end WR2, while Marvin Harrison Jr. is unstartable.

WR Malik Nabers

This could be the week where Malik Nabers has one of those explosive games. The Cardinals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs, and this secondary just let Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch nine passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns back in Week 2. Nabers' 28.6% target share last week is an encouraging sign for his fantasy value heading into Week 4.

TE Isaiah Likely

After his TE1 finish in Week 1, Isaiah Likely has come back down to earth. He scored only 8.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 and had 3.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 3. But fantasy managers should expect Likely to be a much more productive fantasy option in Week 3. Arizona let George Kittle total 82 yards and two touchdowns last week. Start Likely as a low-end TE1 this week.

Matchups We Hate:

None

Other Matchups:

QB Jacoby Brissett 

Jacoby Brissett diced up the 49ers secondary in Week 3, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns. That performance puts Brissett back on the QB1 streaming line for Week 4. The Giants have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in two of three games, and Matthew Stafford threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns against this secondary in Week 2. Brissett could be a QB1 option in 14+ team leagues.

RB Cam Skattebo 

Cam Skattebo has yet to have that big fantasy performance through the first three weeks. However, his continued involvement in this Giants offense makes him a solid RB2 option in Week 4. He played a season-high 77% of the team's snaps and saw 23 touches in that victory. Given that the Cardinals have allowed at least 75 rush yards to an RB in two straight games, Skattebo should be in most lineups.

WR Trey McBride

Trey McBride will remain a must-start TE1 this week. He has scored above 16 PPR fantasy points in all three games this season and has a 30.1% target share through three weeks.

Injuries: 

None

 

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans

Matchups We Love:

QB C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud will be a top streaming quarterback option in Week 4. Stroud will go up against a Cowboys defense that hasn't improved much since last season. Jaxson Dart and Lamar Jackson both scored over 20 fantasy points against this defense, and Dallas has given up the most rushing yards to opposing QBs so far. Stroud could be in for a nice week.

WR Nico Collins

Nico Collins could return in Week 4 after missing the past two weeks due to a hamstring issue. If he returns, Collins will immediately be a must-start WR1. The Cowboys are dealing with some injuries in the secondary and don't have anyone to match up with Collins' physicality on the outside. Last week, Flowers totaled 84 yards against this secondary while playing only 21 snaps.

TE Dalton Schultz

Dalton Schultz had a big-time performance in Week 2 (26 PPR fantasy points) and then a dud in Week 3 (6 PPR fantasy points). Although Collins could return in Week 4, Schultz still has some potential as a low-end TE1 in 12+ team leagues this weekend. The Cowboys allowed Likely to score 27.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and let the Ravens TE room score a combined 18.1 PPR fantasy points.

Matchups We Hate:

QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott will have his hands full against this Texans defense in Week 4. The Texans have allowed under 240 pass yards in back-to-back games, and Joe Burrow only scored 16.2 fantasy points against this same defense back in Week 2. Prescott will still come in as a low-end QB1 on Sunday, but expectations should be tempered.

RB Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams will fall to the low-end RB2 territory this weekend. The Texans rank second in fantasy points allowed, ninth in rush yards allowed, fourth in yards allowed per carry, and have yet to allow a rushing touchdown through three weeks. After this defense just held Taylor to only 9.2 PPR fantasy points, Williams is a touchdown-dependent RB2 in Week 4.

Other Matchups:

Texans RBs

David Montgomery and Woody Marks haven't done much on the ground over the past two weeks. Montgomery has carried the ball 17 times for 43 yards (2.5 yards per carry), and Marks has carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards (1.8 yards per carry). Still, Montgomery will come in as a low-end RB2 this week, while Marks will be a potential flex option in 14+ team leagues.

The Cowboys have allowed four different RBs to score in double figures in PPR formats so far this season.

Cowboys WRs

On paper, this might seem like a tough matchup for both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. But the Texans have allowed the second-most fantasy points and sixth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs this season. Derek Stingley Jr. hasn't shadowed opposing WRs much this season, so that should help both Cowboys WRs. Lamb and Pickens are both strong starts in Week 4.

TE Jake Ferguson 

Jake Ferguson will be a touchdown-dependent TE option in Week 4. Ferguson has caught only seven passes for 66 yards over the past two weeks, but he has caught three touchdown passes during this stretch. Prescott often looks for him in the red zone, and the Cowboys TE could be started in some formats. The Texans have allowed a top-10 fantasy TE finish in two of the first three weeks.

Injuries: 

  • Nico Collins (hamstring)

 

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matchups We Love:

RB Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving has a prime opportunity in front of him in Week 4. This Packers defense allowed both Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. to score in Week 1, and Bijan Robinson just ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns against this defense last week. That puts Irving as a high-end RB2 this week. He also ranks fifth among all RBs in receptions this season (13).

Packers WRs

Both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are strong starts this week against this Buccaneers secondary. Tampa Bay allowed Jordan Addison to score 20 PPR fantasy points last week, and Denzel Boston to score 20.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 2. Considering Watson has scored above 20 PPR fantasy points in two of three games, and Golden has totaled at least 95 receiving yards in two of three games, both should be in most lineups.

Watson is a high-end WR2, and Golden is a high-end WR3.

Matchups We Hate:

Packers RBs 

Fantasy managers shouldn't be starting any Packers RB in Week 4. MarShawn Lloyd has failed to take over this backfield, and the Packers will continue to roll with a three-back committee. Last week, Lloyd played only 23% of the snaps, Chris Brooks played 41% of the snaps, and Kaleb Johnson played 36% of the snaps. Avoid this backfield at all costs.

Other Matchups:

QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will come in as a solid QB2 option in Superflex formats this week. The Packers quarterback has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in every game this season, and the Buccaneers currently rank around league average in terms of pass yards and pass touchdowns allowed through the first three weeks. With the Packers forced to throw more in the absence of Josh Jacobs, Love has some fantasy appeal in Week 4.

QB Jalon Daniels

Jalon Daniels will make his first career start in Week 4. The undrafted rookie out of Kansas will start in place of the injured Baker Mayfield on Sunday. While Daniels could have some rushing upside after rushing for over 400 yards in each of his last two college seasons, it's too risky to trust the rookie in most fantasy leagues. The Packers have also held back-to-back QBs to under 16 fantasy points.

Buccaneers WRs

The loss of Mayfield hurts both Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr.'s fantasy value. That drops both WRs to lower tiers this week. Egbuka will be a low-end WR3, and Godwin will be a low-end flex play with a rookie quarterback making his first career start. Even though this Packers defense just let Drake London total 194 receiving yards last week, Egbuka could struggle to produce with Daniels under center.

TE Tucker Kraft

Things have been disappointing for Tucker Kraft in his first few games back from a torn ACL. He has totaled under 10 PPR fantasy points in three straight games and has finished outside the top-28 at the TE position in consecutive contests. However, there is some optimism moving forward. He saw a season-high eight targets last week, and the Buccaneers have allowed over 10 PPR fantasy points to two TEs this season.

TE Cade Otton

Cade Otton should not be started in any leagues this week. He hasn't scored above nine PPR fantasy points in any game, and Daniels will be the Buccaneers' quarterback in Week 4. It's too risky to trust Otton in fantasy in Week 4.

Injuries: 

 

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Matchups We Love:

QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has thrown the ball well this season. He has seven touchdowns through the first three weeks and has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in two of three contests. Next up is a matchup against a Bengals defense that just let Stroud throw for 353 yards in Week 2 and Aaron Rodgers throw for 292 yards and three touchdowns last week. Lawrence is a strong QB1 play.

TE Brenton Strange

Brenton Strange has a nice matchup on deck against the Bengals. Cincinnati allowed Dalton Schultz to score 26 PPR fantasy points in Week 2, and Darnell Washington just had 67 receiving yards against this same defense last week. Strange hasn't produced much through the first three weeks, but he's a potential TE1 play in 16+ team leagues this week. His five targets last Sunday are encouraging for Week 4.

Matchups We Hate:

QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has faced some tough defenses to begin the 2026 campaign. Unfortunately, he'll have another difficult matchup against the Jaguars in Week 4. Jacksonville has yet to allow a top-16 fantasy QB through the first three weeks and just held Drake Maye to 5.8 fantasy points a week ago. Still, Burrow is a strong QB1 option after he just threw three touchdowns against the Steelers last Sunday.

TE Mike Gesicki 

Mike Gesicki has turned in two good performances in the first three weeks. He caught five passes for 78 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 and caught three passes for 37 yards and one touchdown in Week 3. This week, though, fantasy managers shouldn't expect another good fantasy performance. The Jaguars haven't allowed more than 35 yards to a TE this season.

Other Matchups:

RB Chase Brown 

Chase Brown hasn't exactly lit up the box score in the early portion of the season. He has scored under 12 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games and doesn't have a top-12 fantasy finish on the year yet. However, his 71% snap share and 72.1% rush share rate suggest better days are ahead. You're still starting Brown in Week 4 against a Jaguars defense allowing 5.3 receptions per game to RBs.

RB Bhayshul Tuten

Even though Tuten continues to split opportunities with Chris Rodriguez Jr. out of this Jacksonville backfield, he has been a reliable RB2 to begin the season. He scored 14.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 and followed that up with a 17 PPR fantasy point day in Week 3. Given that the Bengals have also allowed the second-most receptions to RBs so far, there is plenty of potential for Tuten in this game. He's a solid RB2.

Bengals WRs

It's pretty easy with this Bengals wide receiver room. Fantasy managers should continue to start Ja'Marr Chase as a WR1, and Tee Higgins as a high-end WR2. Chase has scored above 24 PPR fantasy points in consecutive games, and Higgins has scored at least 14.5 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back contests. You're starting both in this potential high-scoring affair.

Jaguars WRs

After Brian Thomas Jr. saw the same amount of snaps as sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron, fantasy managers can't start Thomas in Week 4. That leaves Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers as potential fantasy starters this weekend. Washington will come in as a high-end WR2, while Meyers has some WR3 potential.

Washington leads the team in target share, receiving air yards, and receiving air yards rate to open the season. He will remain a solid fantasy start as he continues to be Lawrence's favorite target in the passing game. As for Meyers, he has scored in double figures in PPR formats in two of three games this season. His snap share is up over the last two weeks, and he just saw a season-high eight targets in Week 3.

Injuries: 

None

 

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Matchups We Love:

None

Matchups We Hate:

RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley has run the ball well so far this season. In his two full games, Barkley has run for 83 yards (Week 1) and 82 yards (Week 3). While you are still starting him in all formats, this is a tougher matchup for him on the ground. The Rams haven't allowed more than 70 rush yards or a rushing touchdown to a running back through three weeks.

TE Colby Parkinson

Terrance Ferguson is unlikely to play in Week 4 due to an ankle issue, which means Colby Parkinson could be more involved in the passing game. However, Parkinson should not be started in most cases this weekend. The Eagles have allowed the fewest fantasy points and the fourth-fewest receiving yards to TEs to start the game. This will depend on whether Parkinson can play this week after missing Thursday's practice.

Other Matchups:

QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is heating up after a Week 1 dud. He threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants in Week 2 and 390 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos last week. Next up is a matchup against an Eagles secondary that has allowed a top-12 fantasy QB in back-to-back weeks. Stafford is a nice QB1 play this weekend.

QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has struggled to be that consistent QB1 this season. He has finished outside the top-12 at the QB position in consecutive weeks and is coming off a game against the Bears where he scored just 13.6 fantasy points. However, fantasy managers can still trust him as a QB1 this week. The Rams have allowed two QBs to score above 22 fantasy points in three games.

Rams RBs

There is really only one running back to start in this Rams backfield moving forward. Kyren Williams has returned to his role as the top running back in this offense, scoring above 15 PPR fantasy points in all three games. As for Blake Corum, he's too risky to trust right now after seeing only 29% of the snaps last week. That makes Williams a must-start RB2, and Corum a low-end flex option.

WR DeVonta Smith

Update: Smith is dealing with a hamstring issue and could miss this contest. 

DeVonta Smith will remain a high-end WR2 in this matchup against the Rams in Week 4. Smith ranks third among all WRs in target share (32.9%) and has seen 21 targets over the past two games. Even though he'll be matched up against Trent McDuffie on the outside, the Eagles playmaker should still be in all lineups. McDuffie struggled against Mike Evans (six catches for 49 yards and one touchdown) back in Week 1.

WR Dontayvion Wicks

Dontayvion Wicks has some flex appeal this week. He has seen at least five targets in two straight games and has a 30% receiving air yards rate through the first three weeks. With Smith dealing with a hamstring issue and potentially missing this week, Wicks is a viable flex option in most leagues. He should see more opportunities in the passing game.

Rams WRs

It remains to be seen whether Puka Nacua (hip/groin) can suit up on Sunday. If he can go, you're starting him as a WR1 in all formats. If he can't go, Davante Adams gets a massive boost. Adams has caught 15 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns in two games without Nacua. Adams is a start regardless of whether Nacua plays.

Injuries: 

  • Puka Nacua (hip/groin)
  • DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
  • Colby Parkinson (shoulder/knee)
  • Terrance Ferguson (ankle)

 

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Matchups We Love:

Patriots RBs

It's tough to get a read on this Patriots backfield. In Week 2, TreVeyon Henderson played over 50% of the snaps while Rhamondre Stevenson dealt with some fumble issues. Last week, Stevenson played the majority of snaps in this backfield. The good news is that both backs are potential flex options in Week 4 against a Bills defense that has allowed a top-15 RB in three straight games and currently ranks 30th in receptions allowed to RBs.

Patriots WRs

If you are looking for a potential dart throw at the flex this week, both Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins have some upside. The Bills have allowed some big games to opposing WRs in the first three weeks. Nico Collins scored 21.2 PPR fantasy points, Amon-Ra St. Brown finished with 35.2 PPR fantasy points, and Tre' Harris even had 76 receiving yards last week. Doubs and Hollins are both worth looking at in 14+ team leagues.

Matchups We Hate:

WR DJ Moore 

DJ Moore will likely see the Christian Gonzalez shadow on Sunday. Gonzalez currently ranks as the CB9 in yards allowed, CB6 in yards per reception allowed, and CB4 in yards per target allowed. All that does not bode well for Moore in Week 4. Assuming Gonzalez suits up after missing practice on Wednesday, Moore is more of a WR3 play this weekend.

TE Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid came back down to earth last week after two strong fantasy performances to start the season. Unfortunately, another poor performance could be in store for Kincaid. The Patriots have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points and have yet to allow more than 40 yards to an opposing team's tight end group through the first three weeks. Kincaid will be a lower-end TE1 this week.

Other Matchups:

QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen will remain a must-start QB1 this week. He should be in your lineup every week.

QB Drake Maye

Drake Maye is off to a brutal start in 2026. He has thrown for only 585 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions through the first three weeks. Those numbers have resulted in Maye finishing outside the top-20 at the QB position in all three games. For this week, Maye will be more of a QB2 against this Bills secondary. Buffalo has allowed under 17 fantasy points to a QB in two of three contests.

RB James Cook III

James Cook has been on another level on the ground over the last two weeks. He ran for 135 yards and one touchdown against the Lions in Week 2 and 154 yards and one touchdown against the Chargers last week. Cook will remain a must-start RB1 against a Patriots defense that allowed two rushing touchdowns a week ago.

TE Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry hasn't stepped up in the absence of A.J. Brown. Henry only caught three passes for 40 yards in Week 2 and one pass for five yards last week. That makes him too risky as a TE1 in most leagues this week. The Bills held the Chargers TE group to zero receptions last week, and Henry saw only two targets in the loss last Sunday.

Injuries: 

  • A.J. Brown (ankle)

 

New York Jets at Chicago Bears

Matchups We Love:

WR Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson has been a reliable fantasy option so far this season. He has finished as a top-24 fantasy WR in all three games, including finishing as overall WR3 behind a 10-catch, 107-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 3. Now Wilson will face Jaylon Johnson on the other side in this matchup. Johnson currently ranks 93rd in yards allowed, 89th in receptions allowed, and 80th in fantasy points allowed per snap.

Matchups We Hate:

TE Colston Loveland

Colston Loveland is just non-existent in this Bears offense right now. He has only five catches for 34 yards on the season and a whopping 9.9% target share in the first three weeks. To make matters even worse, Loveland will face a Jets defense that held Tucker Kraft to only two catches for 15 yards in Week 2 and Sam LaPorta to three catches for 44 yards last week. Loveland is again outside the top-12 at the position.

TE Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq had a breakthrough performance in Week 3 against the Lions. He caught seven passes for 105 yards and one touchdown for a 23.5 PPR fantasy-point day. Fantasy managers hoping for an encore should think again. The Bears have done a good job against TEs this season, allowing only four receptions and 42.7 receiving yards per game.

Other Matchups:

QB Geno Smith

Geno Smith has performed better than expected to begin the season. He is also coming off a strong fantasy game in which he finished with 26 fantasy points (321 yards and three touchdowns). Smith's recent passing day makes him a potential QB2 option in Superflex formats this week. This banged-up secondary did let Bryce Young throw for 361 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.

QB Case Keenum 

Case Keenum turned back the clock last week. He threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since 2023. With Caleb Williams expected to miss another week, fantasy managers can trust Keenum as a QB2 this week in this Ben Johnson offense. The Jets have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in back-to-back games.

RB Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen is expected to fill in as the lead back for this Jets team with Breece Hall (thigh sidelined). Allen hasn't run the ball well this season (19 carries for 61 yards), but his potential workload and matchup against the Bears make him a viable RB2 play. Chicago has allowed a running back to rush for over 80 yards in two straight games.

RB D'Andre Swift 

D'Andre Swift has done his job as a reliable fantasy option across the first three weeks. He has finished as a top-24 RB in all three games and remains the top back in this Chicago offense. Swift should remain in most fantasy lineups this week against a Jets defense that let Jahmyr Gibbs score over 41 PPR fantasy points last week.

Bears WRs

Keenum seemed to prefer Luther Burden III and Kalif Raymond over Rome Odunze last week. Burden caught seven passes for 61 yards and one touchdown on 11 targets, Raymond caught six passes for 90 yards and one touchdown on seven targets, and Odunze caught three passes for 44 yards on six targets. That makes Odunze a riskier flex option in Week 4.

As for Burden and Raymond, both are viable plays this week. Burden leads the Bears with a 25.3% target share, and Johnson clearly wants the ball in his hands in open space. Raymond has consistently been the best fantasy option in this passing attack. He has finished as a top-15 fantasy WR in two of three weeks, and the Jets have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to slot WRs. Burden is a low-end WR2, while Raymond is a WR3 play.

Injuries: 

 

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Matchups We Love:

None

Matchups We Hate:

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Wan'Dale Robinson led the Titans' receiving corps in Week 3, catching seven passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. However, fantasy managers shouldn't expect another big-time performance from him in Week 4. The Ravens have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing slot WRs through the first three weeks. Robinson will be a risky flex option.

TE Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews is not an ideal TE1 option this week against the Titans. He only ran 13 routes last week and has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in two of three contests. Tennessee has also allowed the fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs through the first three weeks. Therefore, Andrews will fall outside the top-14 at the position this week.

Other Matchups:

QB Cam Ward

Cam Ward should only be started in dire situations in Superflex formats this week. He has scored under 12 fantasy points in two of three games and has yet to throw for over 200 yards in a game this year. There are 31 better starting quarterbacks to roll with in fantasy for Week 4. Ward also has just two passing touchdowns on the season.

QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is a must-start QB1 in Week 4 against the Titans. Jackson has scored above 20 fantasy points in two of three games, and the Titans just let Jalen Hurts throw for 264 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 2. Jackson should remain in lineups. He has rushed for 124 yards through three weeks.

RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has been unstoppable to begin the season. He has finished as a top-6 fantasy RB in three straight games and already has six scores on the ground. Henry will now face his former team in a game where the 32-year-old should see plenty of opportunities on the ground. The veteran is a strong RB1 play in Week 4.

Titans RBs

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears may be splitting opportunities almost evenly, but Pollard has been the better fantasy option early on. Pollard totaled 13.6 PPR fantasy points last week, while Spears managed only 0.5 PPR fantasy points. That puts Pollard on the RB3 line, and Spears on the RB4/RB5 in Week 4. Pollard will have some fantasy potential in this game after the Ravens allowed 98 rush yards to Javonte Williams last week.

WR Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate hasn't exactly lit up the box score in his first three NFL games. He has caught just 13 passes for 123 yards to begin his career. While he did see a career-high nine targets in last week's loss, Tate will still come in as more of a WR4 this week. It's hard to trust him when Ward is averaging only 168 passing yards and 18.3 completions per game.

WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers returned from a hamstring injury in Week 3 and picked up right where he left off. Flowers caught five passes for 84 yards while playing only 21 snaps in the Ravens' win over the Cowboys. With Flowers expected to see more snaps in Week 4, he will be a solid WR2 play. The Titans have given up the fifth-most receptions to WRs so far.

Injuries: 

None

 

Matchup Analysis - Sunday Afternoon Games 

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

Matchups We Love:

QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray didn't provide much in his first game back from a concussion last week. He threw for just 168 yards and one touchdown and scored only 11.4 fantasy points. However, Murray has QB1 potential this weekend against a Dolphins defense that has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in every game this season. Miami also allowed Brock Purdy to run for 30 yards back in Week 2.

RB Aaron Jones Sr. 

Aaron Jones has been a workhorse running back since Jordan Mason (thumb) landed on injured reserve. He carried the ball 23 times for 105 yards in Week 2 against the Bears and then totaled 92 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Now, Jones will face a Dolphins defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to RBs through three weeks. Jones is a high-end RB2.

Matchups We Hate:

QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis will be an extremely risky QB2 play this week against the Vikings. Willis has scored under 13 fantasy points in back-to-back games and could be headed for a third straight contest under 13 fantasy points in this tough matchup. Minnesota has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs in the first three weeks.

Dolphins RBs

No one really knows how this Dolphins backfield will play out with De'Von Achane out. Jaylen Wright is officially listed as Miami's RB1, while Ollie Gordon II is the RB2. However, both RBs are lower-end flex options in 12+ team leagues this week. The Vikings have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points and have yet to allow a rusher to total over 50 yards in a game.

Other Matchups:

Vikings WRs

Justin Jefferson's status for Sunday is currently up in the air. After not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, the Vikings could be without their top playmaker. If he can suit up, Jefferson will be a must-start WR1. If he misses this week, Jordan Addison will be a solid WR3 play in most formats. Addison caught five passes for 90 yards and one touchdown after Jefferson left last week's game.

Dolphins WRs

It looks like Caleb Douglas will miss another week after missing practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. That will make Chris Bell and Malik Washington more appealing fantasy options in Week 4. If you have to start one of these WRs, Washington is a high-floor WR4 this week. He has seen at least eight targets in two of three games, and scored in double figures in PPR formats last week.

TE T.J. Hockenson 

T.J. Hockenson hasn't really been involved in the Vikings' passing attack this season. He caught just three passes for 29 yards in Week 2 and two passes for 11 yards in Week 3. However, if Jefferson misses this contest with that ankle injury, Hockenson could see more opportunities. He would be a potential TE1 in 12+ team leagues against a Dolphins defense that allows 70 receiving yards per game to opposing TEs.

Injuries: 

 

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

Matchups We Love:

None

Matchups We Hate:

WR Mike Evans

It remains to be seen whether Mike Evans (ribs) will play in Week 4. Even if he does, though, Evans has a difficult matchup on the outside. Evans will likely be shadowed by Patrick Surtain II throughout this contest. Even though Davante Adams had his way against Surtain last week, this is still a really bad matchup for the veteran playmaker. He's more of a mid-tier WR3.

Other Matchups:

QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix is coming off his best fantasy game of the season in Week 3. He scored 25.1 fantasy points behind a three-touchdown day (two passing and one rushing). However, Nix will be more of a QB2 play this week. He hasn't run much this season (15 rush yards) and finished as the QB5 last week only because Denver had to air it out to get back into the game. He's too risky as a QB1 this week.

QB Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy has been on a roll to begin the season. He's finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in all three games and was the overall QB1 last week against the Arizona Cardinals. This week, Purdy will be a strong QB1 option. The Broncos have allowed a top-10 fantasy QB in two of three games this season.

Broncos RBs

This Broncos running back room is pretty clear entering Week 4. J.K. Dobbins is the primary rusher, while RJ Harvey is the preferred pass catcher. Dobbins has seen double-digit carries in consecutive games, and Harvey caught six of seven targets for 41 yards last week. That makes things easier for fantasy managers. Both running backs will come in as RB3s this week.

Harvey is the better play in PPR formats, as the 49ers allowed nine catches to RBs last week.

RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey will remain a must-start RB1 in all formats. He has scored over 21 PPR fantasy points in consecutive games and remains a threat in the passing game.

Broncos WRs

Jaylen Waddle, Pat Bryant, and Courtland Sutton are all on fantasy radars for Week 4. Sutton and Bryant will be lower-end flex options as both have been inconsistent fantasy options through three weeks. Sutton has scored above 10 PPR fantasy points in three games, and Bryant has caught only two passes over the past two weeks.

As for Waddle, he'll be a WR3 play against the 49ers. He did have a 21.8 PPR fantasy point day, but he scored under seven PPR fantasy points in the other two contests. However, after San Francisco let Michael Wilson catch 11 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown last week, Waddle could have a sneaky game.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Deebo Samuel had a weird stat line last week, catching zero passes for 80 yards and one touchdown. He will look to carry that momentum into a Week 4 matchup against the Broncos. He will come in as a solid WR3 this weekend. Denver allowed two different Rams WRs to score above 19 PPR fantasy points last week. If Evans can't go, Samuel could see more opportunities.

TE George Kittle

George Kittle is starting to heat up. He caught four passes for 80 yards and one touchdown in Week 2 and then caught six passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3. After those back-to-back performances, Kittle will be a reliable TE1 option in Week 4. The Broncos just let Tyler Higbee catch eight passes for 62 yards and one touchdown a week ago.

Injuries: 

  • Mike Evans (rib)

 

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Matchups We Love:

WR Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice has been more involved in the passing game over the past two weeks. He caught four passes for 83 yards in Week 2 and caught seven passes for 88 yards in Week 3. He now gets a plus matchup against this Raiders secondary this weekend. Las Vegas has allowed the third-most fantasy points to slot WRs through the first three weeks.

TE Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has been a viable TE1 option to begin the 2026 season. Kelce has scored in double figures in PPR formats in every game this season, which included finishing as the overall TE2 in Week 2. Fantasy managers should expect another solid fantasy day for the Chiefs TE in Week 4 against a Raiders defense that allowed Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant to combine for 12 receptions, 86 yards, and four touchdowns.

Matchups We Hate:

QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has been one of the biggest fantasy surprises in the early going. Cousins has scored above 20 fantasy points in back-to-back games and has thrown three passing touchdowns in all three contests. However, expectations should be tempered for the veteran signal-caller on Sunday. The Chiefs have allowed the fewest fantasy points and third-fewest passing yards to opposing QBs. Cousins is a low-end QB2.

WR Tre Tucker

Tre Tucker will remain a boom-or-bust fantasy option in Week 4. After putting up 22.9 PPR fantasy points in Week 2, Tucker followed it with an 8.3 PPR fantasy-point day. Considering the Chiefs have allowed the fifth-fewest yards per completion and the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs, Tucker should be left on the bench.

Other Matchups:

QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has shown no limitations in his first few games back from a torn ACL. He is averaging 22.9 fantasy points through the first three weeks and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in all three contests. Therefore, Mahomes will remain a strong QB1 play this weekend. The Raiders just let Tyler Shough throw for 255 yards and four touchdowns last week.

RB Ashton Jeanty

Despite totaling under 60 rush yards in two straight games, the opportunities are still there for Jeanty. He has seen at least 20 touches in both of those games while playing above 81% of the team's offensive snaps. That's enough reason to start the Raiders RB as an RB1 in all formats. The Chiefs have allowed three rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks.

RB Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker has been one of the best fantasy players to begin the season. He is averaging 26.4 PPR fantasy points and has scored above 21 PPR fantasy points in all three contests. Walker is a must-start RB1 in Week 4.

TE Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers made his season debut last week after undergoing knee surgery before the start of the regular season. In his first game, Bowers caught 10 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown. He should be in all lineups this weekend.

Injuries: 

None

 

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks

Matchups We Love:

None

Matchups We Hate:

QB Justin Herbert

It has been an ugly start to the season for Justin Herbert. He has finished outside the top-20 at the QB position in all three games and has yet to throw for more than 230 yards in a contest. Herbert will now face one of the best defenses in the NFL in Week 4. Although Marcus Mariota threw three touchdowns against this defense last week, Herbert is a risky QB2 play.

RB Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton will fall into RB2 territory in Week 4. The Seahawks have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points, fifth-fewest rushing yards, and have yet to allow a rushing touchdown through three weeks. Additionally, Hampton hasn't exactly dominated this Chargers backfield. He played a season-low 42% of the snaps last week and has run just 20 routes out of the backfield.

Other Matchups:

QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold returned from the glute issue in Week 3 and threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns. While fantasy managers shouldn't expect a performance like that again in Week 4, he will be a high-end QB2 in Superflex formats on Sunday. The Chargers have allowed a QB to finish top-18 at the position in all three contests.

Seahawks RBs

This Seahawks backfield is a mess right now. Jadarian Price didn't see many opportunities after fumbling early in last week's loss. Emanuel Wilson ran nine times for just 14 yards in that same game, and George Holani is more of a receiving back who won't see many carries. That makes all three RBs hard to trust in Week 4. Price remains the best play of the group, but he's more of an RB3.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been the No. 1 fantasy player through the first three weeks. You're starting him in all formats in Week 4.

Chargers WRs

This Chargers offense is all out of sorts right now. Ladd McConkey is still the best WR to start in this offense, but he's more of a WR3 after the Seahawks allowed only 33 yards to Stefon Diggs in the slot last week. Quentin Johnston is almost unstartable after scoring just 13.1 total PPR fantasy points through three weeks. Tre' Harris had a solid Week 3 performance (six catches for 76 yards), though it's too early to fully trust him.

TE AJ Barner

AJ Barner posted solid numbers in last week's loss. He caught five passes for 69 yards while finishing as the overall TE14. For this week, Barner will be more of a TE2 option. The Chargers held Michael Mayer to only 5.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 and Dalton Kincaid to two catches for 38 yards in Week 3.

Injuries: 

None

 

Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Matchups We Love:

QB Bryce Young

Bryce Young has a prime opportunity in front of him in Week 4. The Detroit Lions have allowed the most fantasy points, most passing yards, second-most passing touchdowns, and third-most rushing yards to opposing QBs this season. That makes Young a strong QB1 play this week. The Lions just let Geno Smith throw for 321 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs is the current RB1 in fantasy points scored through three weeks. He remains a must-start RB1 in this matchup against a Panthers defense that has allowed the most rushing yards and the second-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs.

Panthers WRs

The Lions secondary has been shredded to begin the season. That puts Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in must-start territory in Week 4. Detroit let both Chris Olave (28.2 PPR fantasy points) and Devaughn Vele (19.9 PPR fantasy points) have big games in Week 1, and Garrett Wilson just totaled 26.7 PPR fantasy points last week. Both McMillan and Coker are strong WR2 plays this week.

TE Darren Waller

Darren Waller has been a sneaky TE option to begin the season. He scored 18.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 and scored 10.1 PPR fantasy points last week. Waller now faces a Lions secondary that ranks 32nd in fantasy points allowed, 32nd in receptions allowed, 32nd in receiving yards allowed, and 32nd in receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing TEs. The Panthers playmaker has some TE1 appeal in Week 4.

Matchups We Hate:

None

Other Matchups:

QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff will be a low-end QB1 this week. The Panthers just placed both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve, which means their secondary will rely on backups in Week 4. That's a prime spot for Jared Goff to take advantage of. He has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in every game this season, and Carolina has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in two of three games.

RB Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard has been a workhorse back for this Panthers team early on. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy RB in all three contests and played a season-high 84% of the team's offensive snaps last week. Hubbard will be a high-end RB2 against the Lions this week. Detroit has allowed two top-16 RB finishes in two of the last three weeks.

Lions WRs

If you have Amon-Ra St. Brown, you are starting him in every format. As for Jameson Williams, he's a bit riskier to start in most formats because he hasn't done anything across the first three weeks. He has totaled under 10 PPR fantasy points in three straight games. However, this is the week Williams can go off, as the Panthers just placed their top two corners on IR. Williams will be a boom-or-bust WR3 on Sunday.

TE Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta had a quiet Week 3 performance, but he could be in for a better game in Week 4. The Panthers just let Harold Fannin Jr. catch seven passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns last week. Given that LaPorta is averaging 6.3 targets per game while playing the most snaps among all TEs, he should be in most lineups as a TE1 in a potentially high-scoring game.

Injuries: 

None

 

Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Matchups We Love:

RB Bijan Robinson

There's not much explanation needed here with Bijan Robinson. You are starting him in all formats.

Saints WRs

Both Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele have solid matchups on the outside this week. In Week 2, both Jalen Coker (14.6 PPR fantasy points) and Tetairoa McMillan (15.1 PPR fantasy points) finished with WR2 fantasy numbers. In Week 3, Christian Watson (22.6 PPR fantasy points) and Matthew Golden (21 PPR fantasy points) had big fantasy days.

With A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve, Olave is a strong WR1, while Vele is a decent WR3 play.

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. 

This could be the week where Kyle Pitts turns it around. The Saints have been one of the worst defenses against TEs in the early going. They have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points, second-most receptions, and third-most receiving yards to the position this year. After both Bowers and Mayer finished as top-14 options last week, Pitts has some sneaky potential on Monday night.

TE Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson has been a key part of the Saints offense to start the season. He has scored 14.4 PPR fantasy points (Week 1), 10.6 PPR fantasy points (Week 2), and 23.3 PPR fantasy points (Week 3) across the first three games. The good news in Week 4 is that he faces a Falcons defense that has allowed a top-6 fantasy TE in two of its last three games. Johnson is a solid TE1 option.

Matchups We Hate:

RB Alvin Kamara 

Alvin Kamara will reportedly carry the load with Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) out for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, this is not the best matchup for the 31-year-old running back. The Falcons have allowed the fewest rushing yards and fewest rush yards per carry to opposing RBs this season. Kamara will still come in as a solid flex option, but this is a difficult matchup.

Other Matchups:

QB Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough has been a top fantasy QB at the start of the year. He has finished as a top-8 fantasy QB in all three games and currently ranks second in passing yards, first in pass attempts, and first in completions this season. This high-paced Saints offense has helped Shough rank toward the top of the league in several passing categories early on. He will be a solid QB1 option this week.

QB Michael Penix Jr. 

Michael Penix Jr. threw the ball well in his season debut last week. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown in last week's win over the Packers. For this week, Penix will come in as a mid-tier QB2 against New Orleans. The Saints have allowed at least 15.5 fantasy points to each quarterback they have faced this season.

WR Drake London

London got his quarterback back last week and exploded for a nine-catch, 194-yard performance. With Penix continuing to be under center in Week 4, London will be a nice WR1 option in most leagues.

Injuries: 

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