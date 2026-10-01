2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 4 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.
Whether you're off to a hot start or struggling to pick up wins through three weeks, there is still plenty of time for things to change, and we're here to help with our Week 4 fantasy football rankings. Some key names on the Week 4 fantasy football radar include Braelon Allen, Ollie Gordon II, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs, Quentin Johnston, Tony Pollard, and Dalton Kincaid. Navigate the rankings below to see where each player stands among all RBs, WRs, TEs, QBs, DSTs, and Ks.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|8
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|10
|Chris Olave
|WR
|2
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|12
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|2
|13
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|2
|14
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|2
|15
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|16
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|3
|17
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|3
|18
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|19
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|3
|20
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|21
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|22
|Trey McBride
|TE
|3
|23
|Parker Washington
|WR
|3
|24
|Chase Brown
|RB
|4
|25
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|4
|26
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|27
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|28
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|4
|29
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|4
|30
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|4
|31
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|4
|32
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|33
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|34
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|4
|35
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|36
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|37
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|38
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|39
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|40
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|41
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|42
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|43
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|5
|44
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|45
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|46
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|47
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|48
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|5
|49
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|50
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|5
|51
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|5
|52
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|53
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|6
|54
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|6
|55
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|56
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|6
|57
|George Kittle
|TE
|6
|58
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|59
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|6
|60
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|6
|61
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|62
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|63
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|7
|64
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|65
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|7
|66
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|67
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|68
|Mike Evans
|WR
|7
|69
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|70
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|7
|71
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|7
|72
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|73
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|74
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|75
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|76
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|77
|Woody Marks
|RB
|7
|78
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|79
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|80
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|81
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|82
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|83
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|84
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|85
|Darren Waller
|TE
|7
|86
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|8
|87
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|88
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|8
|89
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|90
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|91
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|8
|92
|Malik Washington
|WR
|8
|93
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|8
|94
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|95
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|96
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|8
|97
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|98
|Rachaad White
|RB
|8
|99
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|8
|100
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|101
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|8
|102
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|9
|103
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|9
|104
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|105
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|106
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|9
|107
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|9
|108
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|9
|109
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|110
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|9
|111
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|112
|Chris Bell
|WR
|9
|113
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|114
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|115
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|9
|116
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|117
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|118
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|9
|119
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|9
|120
|Tre Harris
|WR
|9
|121
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|10
|122
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|10
|123
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|124
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|10
|125
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|10
|126
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|127
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|128
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|129
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|10
|130
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|131
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|10
|132
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|10
|133
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|134
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|10
|135
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|10
|136
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|10
|137
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|138
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|139
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|140
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|141
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|10
|142
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|143
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|144
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|11
|145
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|11
|146
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|147
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|11
|148
|Cade Otton
|TE
|11
|149
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|150
|Najee Harris
|RB
|11
|151
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|152
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|153
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|11
|154
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|155
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|11
|156
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|11
|157
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|11
|158
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|159
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|160
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|161
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|162
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|163
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|164
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|11
|165
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|11
|166
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|11
|167
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|11
|168
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|12
|169
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|170
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|171
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|12
|172
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|173
|Noah Fant
|TE
|12
|174
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|12
|175
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|12
|176
|George Holani
|RB
|12
|177
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|178
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|12
|179
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|12
|180
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|12
|181
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|182
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|12
|183
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|12
|184
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|12
|185
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|12
|186
|Cody White
|WR
|12
|187
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|188
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|189
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|12
|190
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|12
|191
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|192
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|193
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|194
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|195
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|196
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|12
|197
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|198
|Noah Gray
|TE
|12
|199
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|200
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|201
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|13
|202
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|203
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|204
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|205
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|206
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|13
|207
|John Metchie III
|WR
|13
|208
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|13
|209
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|13
|210
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|13
|211
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|212
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|13
|213
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|13
|214
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|13
|215
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|13
|216
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|13
|217
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|13
|218
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|13
|219
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|220
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|13
|221
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|222
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|13
|223
|Drew Sample
|TE
|13
|224
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|225
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|226
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|13
|227
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|14
|228
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|14
|229
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|14
|230
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|231
|Will Shipley
|RB
|14
|232
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|14
|233
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|14
|234
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|14
|235
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|14
|236
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|14
|237
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|238
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|239
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|14
|240
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|241
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|242
|Chris Moore
|WR
|14
|243
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|244
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|245
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|14
|246
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|14
|247
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|248
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|14
|249
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|250
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|251
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|252
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|253
|Davis Allen
|TE
|14
|254
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|255
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|14
|256
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|257
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|14
|258
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|15
|259
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|260
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|15
|261
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|15
|262
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|15
|263
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|15
|264
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|265
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|15
|266
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|15
|267
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|15
|268
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|15
|269
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|15
|270
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|271
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|15
|272
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|273
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|15
|274
|Malik Benson
|WR
|15
|275
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|15
|276
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|15
|277
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|15
|278
|John Bates
|TE
|15
|279
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|280
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|281
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|282
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|283
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|284
|Max Klare
|TE
|15
|285
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|15
|286
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|15
|287
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|15
|288
|Dareke Young
|WR
|15
|289
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|290
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|15
|291
|Bo Melton
|WR
|15
|292
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|293
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|15
|294
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|15
|295
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|296
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|15
|297
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|15
|298
|Myles Price
|WR
|15
|299
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|15
|300
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|16
|301
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|16
|302
|Patrick Herbert
|TE
|16
|303
|Deion Burks
|WR
|16
|304
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|305
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|16
|306
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|16
|307
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|16
|308
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|16
|309
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|310
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|16
|311
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|16
|312
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|17
|313
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|17
|314
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|17
|315
|Jared Goff
|QB
|17
|316
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|17
|317
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|17
|318
|Bryce Young
|QB
|17
|319
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|17
|320
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|321
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|17
|322
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|323
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|324
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|17
|325
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|17
|326
|Drake Maye
|QB
|17
|327
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|328
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|329
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|17
|330
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|17
|331
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|17
|332
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|333
|Case Keenum
|QB
|17
|334
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|17
|335
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|336
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|17
|337
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|338
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|339
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|17
|340
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|341
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|17
|342
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|343
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|344
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|345
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|346
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|347
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|18
|348
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|18
|349
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|18
|350
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|18
|351
|Houston Texans
|DST
|18
|352
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|353
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|354
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|355
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|356
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|18
|357
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|358
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|359
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|360
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|361
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|18
|362
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|18
|363
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|18
|364
|New York Jets
|DST
|18
|365
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|18
|366
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|367
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|18
|368
|New England Patriots
|DST
|18
|369
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|18
|370
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|371
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|372
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|18
|373
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|18
|374
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|375
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|376
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|377
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|378
|Harrison Butker
|K
|19
|379
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|19
|380
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|19
|381
|Cam Little
|K
|19
|382
|Jason Myers
|K
|19
|383
|Will Reichard
|K
|19
|384
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|19
|385
|Chris Boswell
|K
|19
|386
|Trey Smack
|K
|19
|387
|Jake Bates
|K
|19
|388
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|19
|389
|Tyler Bass
|K
|19
|390
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|19
|391
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|392
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|393
|Nick Folk
|K
|19
|394
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|19
|395
|Cairo Santos
|K
|19
|396
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|397
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|19
|398
|Drew Stevens
|K
|19
|399
|Jake Elliott
|K
|19
|400
|Andy Borregales
|K
|19
|401
|Wil Lutz
|K
|19
|402
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|19
|403
|Joey Slye
|K
|19
|404
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|19
|405
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) is not practicing on Thursday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. The Commanders are preparing for their game in London against the Colts on Sunday, but it isn't certain if White will be a part of the game plan.
The veteran running back sustained the injury last week against the Seahawks but was able to return to the game in the second half. He finished the game with eight carries for 35 yards and a six-yard touchdown catch, showing a solid connection with backup QB Marcus Mariota. White could return to practice Friday and still play on Sunday, but if he isn't able to work through the issue in time, Jacory Croskey-Merritt would likely get more playing time in passing situations, with Kaytron Allen possibly mixing in as well.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is off to a disastrous start in 2026. He has seven turnovers combined, including six interceptions, compared to just one touchdown. He has completed 51 out of 80 passes (63.8%) for 585 yards and a touchdown, while adding 82 rushing yards. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, Maye completed just 56% of his pass attempts for 199 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions, while also fumbling the ball twice (losing one).
Chad Graff of The Athletic speculates that Maye's issues may be mental more than anything. "What's fallen apart with Maye looks like it's between the ears as much as anything physical. He looks like a quarterback whose confidence is shot," Graff writes. The Patriots fell to 1-2 after a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. Maye and the Patriots will look to get back on track in a tough divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
New York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (back) is dealing with a back injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. The Jets' tight end group is a bit banged up going into their Week 4 road contest against the Chicago Bears, with Jeremy Ruckert (knee) limited and Mason Taylor (thumb) missing another practice. Taylor did not play in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, and Sadiq took advantage, catching seven of his eight targets for a season-high 105 yards and his first receiving touchdown of his career.
It looks like Taylor could miss another game, but even when he returns, the 21-year-old Sadiq is expected to be the better downfield pass-catching option for the Jets at the position. Sadiq had only five catches for 38 yards in his first two NFL games, but he did manage to find the end zone on a three-yard rush. Sadiq could have TE1 upside for a second straight week in Week 4 if he is active and both Taylor and receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) miss another game.
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest) remains on the Week 4 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Price came out of the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals with a chest injury, and he played only 28% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders, disappointing his fantasy managers with just five carries for 15 yards and one catch for a gain of seven yards.
Head coach Mike Macdonald said he still has trust in the first-year RB, but the increased involvement from Emanuel Wilson over the last couple of weeks has been a major concern for Price's fantasy upside. Remember, Georg Holani (rib) is also involved.
Additionally, Zach Charbonnet (knee), who continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in last year's postseason, could have his 21-day practice window opened later this week. Price should have no trouble suiting up this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he has become more of an RB3/flex with a limited ceiling in what has become a crowded Seattle backfield.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Braelon Allen, Ollie Gordon II, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs, Quentin Johnston, Tony Pollard, and Dalton Kincaid. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Braelon Allen, Ollie Gordon II, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs, Quentin Johnston, Tony Pollard, and Dalton Kincaid:
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