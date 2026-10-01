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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit

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2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 4 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Whether you're off to a hot start or struggling to pick up wins through three weeks, there is still plenty of time for things to change, and we're here to help with our Week 4 fantasy football rankings. Some key names on the Week 4 fantasy football radar include Braelon Allen, Ollie Gordon II, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs, Quentin Johnston, Tony Pollard, and Dalton Kincaid. Navigate the rankings below to see where each player stands among all RBs, WRs, TEs, QBs, DSTs, and Ks.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 6 Derrick Henry RB
2 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 8 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 Chris Olave WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Brock Bowers TE
2 13 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 14 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 15 Kyren Williams RB
2 16 Garrett Wilson WR
3 17 Jaylen Warren RB
3 18 Drake London WR
3 19 Zay Flowers WR
3 20 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 21 Nico Collins WR
3 22 Trey McBride TE
3 23 Parker Washington WR
3 24 Chase Brown RB
4 25 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
4 26 Christian Watson WR
4 27 D'Andre Swift RB
4 28 CeeDee Lamb WR
4 29 Puka Nacua WR
4 30 Saquon Barkley RB
4 31 Bhayshul Tuten RB
4 32 Javonte Williams RB
4 33 Bucky Irving RB
4 34 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 35 David Montgomery RB
4 36 Tee Higgins WR
5 37 Cam Skattebo RB
5 38 DeVonta Smith WR
5 39 Davante Adams WR
5 40 Rashee Rice WR
5 41 George Pickens WR
5 42 Matthew Golden WR
5 43 Justin Jefferson WR
5 44 Jalen Coker WR
5 45 DJ Moore WR
5 46 Josh Downs WR
5 47 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 48 Braelon Allen RB
5 49 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 50 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
5 51 TreVeyon Henderson RB
5 52 Malik Nabers WR
5 53 Omarion Hampton RB
6 54 Terry McLaurin WR
6 55 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 56 Michael Wilson WR
6 57 George Kittle TE
6 58 Jameson Williams WR
6 59 Travis Kelce TE
6 60 Jordan Addison WR
6 61 Tyler Warren TE
6 62 Stefon Diggs WR
6 63 Luther Burden III WR
7 64 Ladd McConkey WR
7 65 Alvin Kamara RB
7 66 Sam LaPorta TE
7 67 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 68 Mike Evans WR
7 69 Juwan Johnson TE
7 70 RJ Harvey RB
7 71 Kenyon Sadiq TE
7 72 Tucker Kraft TE
7 73 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 74 Keenan Allen WR
7 75 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 76 Colston Loveland TE
7 77 Woody Marks RB
7 78 Jadarian Price RB
7 79 Devaughn Vele WR
7 80 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 81 DK Metcalf WR
7 82 Rome Odunze WR
7 83 Denzel Boston WR
7 84 Mark Andrews TE
7 85 Darren Waller TE
7 86 Dontayvion Wicks WR
8 87 Tony Pollard RB
8 88 Dalton Schultz TE
8 89 Romeo Doubs WR
8 90 Courtland Sutton WR
8 91 Adonai Mitchell WR
8 92 Malik Washington WR
8 93 Emeka Egbuka WR
8 94 Tre Tucker WR
8 95 Carnell Tate WR
8 96 Isaiah Likely TE
8 97 Kyle Monangai RB
8 98 Rachaad White RB
8 99 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 100 Blake Corum RB
8 101 Kalif Raymond WR
8 102 Tyler Higbee TE
9 103 Ollie Gordon II RB
9 104 KC Concepcion WR
9 105 Brenton Strange TE
9 106 Hunter Henry TE
9 107 Mack Hollins WR
9 108 Rashod Bateman WR
9 109 Khalil Shakir WR
9 110 Kendre Miller RB
9 111 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 112 Chris Bell WR
9 113 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 114 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 115 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 116 Jake Ferguson TE
9 117 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 118 Pat Bryant WR
9 119 Emanuel Wilson RB
9 120 Tre Harris WR
9 121 Xavier Worthy WR
10 122 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
10 123 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 124 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 125 Emmett Johnson RB
10 126 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 127 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 128 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 129 Caleb Douglas WR
10 130 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 131 Mike Gesicki TE
10 132 Colby Parkinson TE
10 133 AJ Barner TE
10 134 Jauan Jennings WR
10 135 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
10 136 Kayshon Boutte WR
10 137 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 138 Quentin Johnston WR
10 139 Cooper Kupp WR
10 140 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 141 Kaleb Johnson RB
10 142 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 143 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 144 Keon Coleman WR
11 145 Tyquan Thornton WR
11 146 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 147 Roman Wilson WR
11 148 Cade Otton TE
11 149 Ted Hurst WR
11 150 Najee Harris RB
11 151 Evan Engram TE
11 152 DeMario Douglas WR
11 153 Kaelon Black RB
11 154 Justice Hill RB
11 155 Makai Lemon WR
11 156 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 157 Kendrick Bourne WR
11 158 Antonio Williams WR
11 159 Malachi Fields WR
11 160 Greg Dulcich TE
11 161 Jalen Nailor WR
11 162 Tyjae Spears RB
11 163 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 164 Isaiah Williams WR
11 165 Isaiah Davis RB
11 166 Michael Mayer TE
11 167 Konata Mumpfield WR
11 168 Gunnar Helm TE
12 169 Darnell Mooney WR
12 170 Jaylen Wright RB
12 171 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 172 Samaje Perine RB
12 173 Noah Fant TE
12 174 Raheim Sanders RB
12 175 Skyy Moore WR
12 176 George Holani RB
12 177 Jahan Dotson WR
12 178 DeeJay Dallas RB
12 179 Zach Ertz TE
12 180 Jordan Watkins WR
12 181 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 182 Chris Brooks RB
12 183 Tank Bigsby RB
12 184 Bryce Lance WR
12 185 A.J. Dillon RB
12 186 Cody White WR
12 187 Dawson Knox TE
12 188 Jaylin Noel WR
12 189 Ty Johnson RB
12 190 Joshua Palmer WR
12 191 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 192 Darnell Washington TE
12 193 Devontez Walker WR
12 194 Troy Franklin WR
12 195 Cole Kmet TE
12 196 Demond Claiborne RB
12 197 Josh Cameron WR
12 198 Noah Gray TE
12 199 Theo Johnson TE
12 200 Ray Davis RB
13 201 Dohnte Meyers WR
13 202 Jonnu Smith TE
13 203 Tez Johnson WR
13 204 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
13 205 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 206 CJ Donaldson RB
13 207 John Metchie III WR
13 208 Tyler Goodson RB
13 209 Tyler Badie RB
13 210 Eli Raridon TE
13 211 Germie Bernard WR
13 212 Foster Moreau TE
13 213 Ameer Abdullah RB
13 214 Johnny Mundt TE
13 215 Tommy Tremble TE
13 216 Calvin Ridley WR
13 217 Laquon Treadwell WR
13 218 Jeremy Ruckert TE
13 219 Tory Horton WR
13 220 Erick All Jr. TE
13 221 Nate Adkins TE
13 222 Matthew Hibner TE
13 223 Drew Sample TE
13 224 Seth McGowan RB
13 225 Zachariah Branch WR
13 226 Kyle Juszczyk RB
13 227 Tutu Atwell WR
14 228 Kyle Williams WR
14 229 KaVontae Turpin WR
14 230 Austin Hooper TE
14 231 Will Shipley RB
14 232 Blake Whiteheart TE
14 233 Jacob Cowing WR
14 234 Jordan Whittington WR
14 235 Durham Smythe TE
14 236 Darius Cooper WR
14 237 Chimere Dike WR
14 238 Hunter Luepke RB
14 239 Alec Ingold RB
14 240 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 241 Luke Farrell TE
14 242 Chris Moore WR
14 243 Travis Hunter WR
14 244 Jahdae Walker WR
14 245 LaJohntay Wester WR
14 246 Jalen Royals WR
14 247 Tai Felton WR
14 248 Marlin Klein TE
14 249 Adam Trautman TE
14 250 Will Kacmarek TE
14 251 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 252 Brock Wright TE
14 253 Davis Allen TE
14 254 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 255 Treylon Burks WR
14 256 Kaytron Allen RB
14 257 Jared Wayne WR
14 258 Elijah Higgins TE
15 259 Ben Sinnott TE
15 260 Lew Nichols RB
15 261 Mitchell Evans TE
15 262 Sione Vaki RB
15 263 Kimani Vidal RB
15 264 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 265 Isaiah Bond WR
15 266 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
15 267 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 268 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 269 Efton Chism III WR
15 270 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 271 Brycen Tremayne WR
15 272 Jackson Hawes TE
15 273 Xavier Smith WR
15 274 Malik Benson WR
15 275 Zavion Thomas WR
15 276 Nate Boerkircher TE
15 277 Dyami Brown WR
15 278 John Bates TE
15 279 Tanner Koziol TE
15 280 Cade Stover TE
15 281 Derius Davis WR
15 282 Jake Briningstool TE
15 283 Charlie Woerner TE
15 284 Max Klare TE
15 285 Jaylin Lane WR
15 286 KhaDarel Hodge WR
15 287 Cyrus Allen WR
15 288 Dareke Young WR
15 289 Drew Ogletree TE
15 290 Sean Tucker RB
15 291 Bo Melton WR
15 292 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 293 Jacob Saylors RB
15 294 Josh Whyle TE
15 295 Payne Durham TE
15 296 Kameron Johnson WR
15 297 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
15 298 Myles Price WR
15 299 Gavin Bartholomew TE
15 300 Tyler Conklin TE
16 301 Jalen Brooks WR
16 302 Patrick Herbert TE
16 303 Deion Burks WR
16 304 Brashard Smith RB
16 305 Tahj Brooks RB
16 306 Ben Skowronek WR
16 307 Corey Kiner RB
16 308 Dylan Laube RB
16 309 Josh Allen QB
16 310 Lamar Jackson QB
16 311 Patrick Mahomes II QB
16 312 Trevor Lawrence QB
17 313 Joe Burrow QB
17 314 Brock Purdy QB
17 315 Jared Goff QB
17 316 Jalen Hurts QB
17 317 Tyler Shough QB
17 318 Bryce Young QB
17 319 Dak Prescott QB
17 320 Jordan Love QB
17 321 Kyler Murray QB
17 322 C.J. Stroud QB
17 323 Bo Nix QB
17 324 Matthew Stafford QB
17 325 Marcus Mariota QB
17 326 Drake Maye QB
17 327 Geno Smith QB
17 328 Daniel Jones QB
17 329 Sam Darnold QB
17 330 Jacoby Brissett QB
17 331 Kirk Cousins QB
17 332 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 333 Case Keenum QB
17 334 Justin Herbert QB
17 335 Deshaun Watson QB
17 336 Jameis Winston QB
17 337 Malik Willis QB
17 338 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 339 Jalon Daniels QB
17 340 Cam Ward QB
17 341 Tyson Bagent QB
17 342 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 343 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 344 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 345 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 346 Green Bay Packers DST
18 347 Buffalo Bills DST
18 348 Cleveland Browns DST
18 349 Chicago Bears DST
18 350 Kansas City Chiefs DST
18 351 Houston Texans DST
18 352 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 353 New Orleans Saints DST
18 354 New York Giants DST
18 355 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 356 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 357 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 358 Detroit Lions DST
18 359 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 360 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 361 Denver Broncos DST
18 362 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
18 363 Philadelphia Eagles DST
18 364 New York Jets DST
18 365 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 366 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 367 Las Vegas Raiders DST
18 368 New England Patriots DST
18 369 Los Angeles Chargers DST
18 370 Miami Dolphins DST
18 371 Washington Commanders DST
18 372 Tennessee Titans DST
18 373 Carolina Panthers DST
18 374 Brandon Aubrey K
18 375 Tyler Loop K
18 376 Evan McPherson K
18 377 Spencer Shrader K
18 378 Harrison Butker K
19 379 Eddy Pineiro K
19 380 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
19 381 Cam Little K
19 382 Jason Myers K
19 383 Will Reichard K
19 384 Ryan Fitzgerald K
19 385 Chris Boswell K
19 386 Trey Smack K
19 387 Jake Bates K
19 388 Harrison Mevis K
19 389 Tyler Bass K
19 390 Daniel Carlson K
19 391 Chad Ryland K
19 392 Matt Gay K
19 393 Nick Folk K
19 394 Chase McLaughlin K
19 395 Cairo Santos K
19 396 Jason Sanders K
19 397 Cameron Dicker K
19 398 Drew Stevens K
19 399 Jake Elliott K
19 400 Andy Borregales K
19 401 Wil Lutz K
19 402 Dominic Zvada K
19 403 Joey Slye K
19 404 Andre Szmyt K
19 405 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) is not practicing on Thursday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. The Commanders are preparing for their game in London against the Colts on Sunday, but it isn't certain if White will be a part of the game plan.

The veteran running back sustained the injury last week against the Seahawks but was able to return to the game in the second half. He finished the game with eight carries for 35 yards and a six-yard touchdown catch, showing a solid connection with backup QB Marcus Mariota. White could return to practice Friday and still play on Sunday, but if he isn't able to work through the issue in time, Jacory Croskey-Merritt would likely get more playing time in passing situations, with Kaytron Allen possibly mixing in as well.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is off to a disastrous start in 2026. He has seven turnovers combined, including six interceptions, compared to just one touchdown. He has completed 51 out of 80 passes (63.8%) for 585 yards and a touchdown, while adding 82 rushing yards. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, Maye completed just 56% of his pass attempts for 199 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions, while also fumbling the ball twice (losing one).

Chad Graff of The Athletic speculates that Maye's issues may be mental more than anything. "What's fallen apart with Maye looks like it's between the ears as much as anything physical. He looks like a quarterback whose confidence is shot," Graff writes. The Patriots fell to 1-2 after a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. Maye and the Patriots will look to get back on track in a tough divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (back) is dealing with a back injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. The Jets' tight end group is a bit banged up going into their Week 4 road contest against the Chicago Bears, with Jeremy Ruckert (knee) limited and Mason Taylor (thumb) missing another practice. Taylor did not play in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, and Sadiq took advantage, catching seven of his eight targets for a season-high 105 yards and his first receiving touchdown of his career.

It looks like Taylor could miss another game, but even when he returns, the 21-year-old Sadiq is expected to be the better downfield pass-catching option for the Jets at the position. Sadiq had only five catches for 38 yards in his first two NFL games, but he did manage to find the end zone on a three-yard rush. Sadiq could have TE1 upside for a second straight week in Week 4 if he is active and both Taylor and receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) miss another game.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest) remains on the Week 4 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Price came out of the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals with a chest injury, and he played only 28% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders, disappointing his fantasy managers with just five carries for 15 yards and one catch for a gain of seven yards.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said he still has trust in the first-year RB, but the increased involvement from Emanuel Wilson over the last couple of weeks has been a major concern for Price's fantasy upside. Remember, Georg Holani (rib) is also involved.

Additionally, Zach Charbonnet (knee), who continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in last year's postseason, could have his 21-day practice window opened later this week. Price should have no trouble suiting up this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he has become more of an RB3/flex with a limited ceiling in what has become a crowded Seattle backfield.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Braelon Allen, Ollie Gordon II, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs, Quentin Johnston, Tony Pollard, and Dalton Kincaid. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Braelon Allen, Ollie Gordon II, Ladd McConkey, DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs, Quentin Johnston, Tony Pollard, and Dalton Kincaid:

Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Braelon Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Braelon Allen
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Braelon Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Braelon Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Braelon Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
Sam Laporta
Braelon Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Braelon Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Braelon Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Braelon Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Braelon Allen
vs
Chase Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Braelon Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Drake London
Braelon Allen
vs
Jadarian Price
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Monangai
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KC Concepcion
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brenton Strange
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Hunter Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mack Hollins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendre Miller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Bell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jake Ferguson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Pat Bryant
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Harris
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Darren Waller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mark Andrews
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rome Odunze
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jadarian Price
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Woody Marks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keenan Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colby Parkinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
AJ Barner
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
David Montgomery
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ladd McConkey
vs
Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Sam Laporta
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Warren
Ladd McConkey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Addison
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Kelce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
RJ Harvey
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Kittle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ladd McConkey
vs
Keenan Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Woody Marks
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jadarian Price
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ladd McConkey
vs
Braelon Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ladd McConkey
vs
DK Metcalf
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rome Odunze
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
Denzel Boston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mark Andrews
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Darren Waller
Ladd McConkey
vs
Matthew Golden
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tony Pollard
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ladd McConkey
vs
Davante Adams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ladd McConkey
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
David Montgomery
Ladd McConkey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tre Tucker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bucky Irving
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Carnell Tate
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mack Hollins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ladd McConkey
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Bell
Ladd McConkey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Pat Bryant
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tre Harris
Ladd McConkey
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Braelon Allen
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
George Kittle
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Kelce
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Alvin Kamara
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Juwan Johnson
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
RJ Harvey
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Devaughn Vele
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Kalif Raymond
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Mack Hollins
DJ Moore
vs
Rashod Bateman
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Bell
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Braelon Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Woody Marks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jadarian Price
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Denzel Boston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mark Andrews
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darren Waller
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Stefon Diggs
vs
David Montgomery
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bucky Irving
Stefon Diggs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Javonte Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mack Hollins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Bell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Pat Bryant
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Harris
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cooper Kupp
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jauan Jennings
Quentin Johnston
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Quentin Johnston
vs
AJ Barner
Quentin Johnston
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Quentin Johnston
vs
Colby Parkinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keon Coleman
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mike Gesicki
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Quentin Johnston
vs
Roman Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cade Otton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ted Hurst
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Najee Harris
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emmett Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Evan Engram
Quentin Johnston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Demario Douglas
Quentin Johnston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kaelon Black
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justice Hill
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Makai Lemon
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Harris
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Quentin Johnston
vs
Pat Bryant
Quentin Johnston
vs
Antonio Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malachi Fields
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jake Ferguson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Greg Dulcich
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Nailor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Bell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Isaiah Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Quentin Johnston
vs
Isaiah Davis
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kendre Miller
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Mayer
Quentin Johnston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Quentin Johnston
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Quentin Johnston
vs
Gunnar Helm
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mack Hollins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake London
Quentin Johnston
vs
Zay Flowers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Parker Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Christian Watson
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tee Higgins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devonta Smith
Quentin Johnston
vs
Davante Adams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashee Rice
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Golden
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Nabers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tony Pollard
vs
Darren Waller
Tony Pollard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tony Pollard
vs
Mark Andrews
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Keenan Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Brenton Strange
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Mack Hollins
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tony Pollard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tony Pollard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendre Miller
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Bell
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Downs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Braelon Allen
Dalton Kincaid
vs
DJ Moore
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jalen Coker
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Golden
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Malik Nabers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Pickens
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rashee Rice
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Davante Adams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Devonta Smith
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tee Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jameson Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
David Montgomery
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Addison
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bucky Irving
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Javonte Williams
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Luther Burden III
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Puka Nacua
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dalton Kincaid
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Christian Watson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Evans
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chase Brown
Dalton Kincaid
vs
RJ Harvey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Parker Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Nico Collins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Keenan Allen
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Zay Flowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Drake London
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Woody Marks
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Zach Ertz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
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