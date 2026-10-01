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2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

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Michael Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Picks

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 4 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The wide receiver position often brings the toughest start-sit calls due to the depth of available options, so we're here to help with these Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Where do key players such as Kalif Raymond, Ladd McConkey, Denzel Boston, Jordan Addison, Michael Wilson, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore, and more stand for Week 4? We have you covered.

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 4
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR 7
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 9
2 4 Chris Olave WR 10
2 5 Garrett Wilson WR 16
2 6 Drake London WR 18
2 7 Zay Flowers WR 19
2 8 Nico Collins WR 21
2 9 Parker Washington WR 23
3 10 Christian Watson WR 26
3 11 CeeDee Lamb WR 28
3 12 Puka Nacua WR 29
3 13 Tetairoa McMillan WR 34
3 14 Tee Higgins WR 36
3 15 DeVonta Smith WR 38
4 16 Davante Adams WR 39
4 17 Rashee Rice WR 40
4 18 George Pickens WR 41
4 19 Matthew Golden WR 42
4 20 Justin Jefferson WR 43
4 21 Jalen Coker WR 44
5 22 DJ Moore WR 45
5 23 Josh Downs WR 46
5 24 Jaylen Waddle WR 49
5 25 Malik Nabers WR 52
5 26 Terry McLaurin WR 54
5 27 Michael Wilson WR 56
5 28 Jameson Williams WR 58
5 29 Jordan Addison WR 60
5 30 Stefon Diggs WR 62
5 31 Luther Burden III WR 63
6 32 Ladd McConkey WR 64
6 33 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 67
6 34 Mike Evans WR 68
6 35 Keenan Allen WR 74
7 36 Devaughn Vele WR 79
7 37 Jakobi Meyers WR 80
7 38 DK Metcalf WR 81
8 39 Rome Odunze WR 82
8 40 Denzel Boston WR 83
8 41 Dontayvion Wicks WR 86
8 42 Romeo Doubs WR 89
8 43 Courtland Sutton WR 90
8 44 Adonai Mitchell WR 91
8 45 Malik Washington WR 92
8 46 Emeka Egbuka WR 93
8 47 Tre Tucker WR 94
8 48 Carnell Tate WR 95
8 49 Kalif Raymond WR 101
8 50 KC Concepcion WR 104
8 51 Mack Hollins WR 107
8 52 Rashod Bateman WR 108
8 53 Khalil Shakir WR 109
8 54 Chris Bell WR 112
8 55 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 114
8 56 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 115
8 57 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 117
8 58 Pat Bryant WR 118
8 59 Tre Harris WR 120
8 60 Xavier Worthy WR 121
9 61 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 124
9 62 Caleb Douglas WR 129
9 63 Jauan Jennings WR 134
9 64 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 135
9 65 Kayshon Boutte WR 136
9 66 Quentin Johnston WR 138
9 67 Cooper Kupp WR 139
9 68 Rashid Shaheed WR 140
9 69 Isaac TeSlaa WR 142
9 70 Keon Coleman WR 144
9 71 Tyquan Thornton WR 145
9 72 Ryan Flournoy WR 146
9 73 Roman Wilson WR 147
9 74 Ted Hurst WR 149
9 75 DeMario Douglas WR 152
10 76 Makai Lemon WR 155
10 77 Kendrick Bourne WR 157
10 78 Antonio Williams WR 158
10 79 Malachi Fields WR 159
10 80 Jalen Nailor WR 161
10 81 Isaiah Williams WR 164
10 82 Konata Mumpfield WR 167
10 83 Darnell Mooney WR 169
10 84 Xavier Hutchinson WR 171
10 85 Skyy Moore WR 175
10 86 Jahan Dotson WR 177
10 87 Jordan Watkins WR 180
10 88 Elic Ayomanor WR 181
10 89 Bryce Lance WR 184
10 90 Cody White WR 186
11 91 Jaylin Noel WR 188
11 92 Joshua Palmer WR 190
11 93 Jerry Jeudy WR 191
11 94 Devontez Walker WR 193
11 95 Troy Franklin WR 194
11 96 Josh Cameron WR 197
11 97 Dohnte Meyers WR 201
11 98 Tez Johnson WR 203
11 99 John Metchie III WR 207
11 100 Germie Bernard WR 211
11 101 Calvin Ridley WR 216
11 102 Laquon Treadwell WR 217
11 103 Tory Horton WR 219
11 104 Zachariah Branch WR 225
11 105 Tutu Atwell WR 227
12 106 Kyle Williams WR 228
12 107 KaVontae Turpin WR 229
12 108 Jacob Cowing WR 233
12 109 Jordan Whittington WR 234
12 110 Darius Cooper WR 236
12 111 Chimere Dike WR 237
12 112 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 240
12 113 Chris Moore WR 242
12 114 Travis Hunter WR 243
12 115 Jahdae Walker WR 244
12 116 LaJohntay Wester WR 245
12 117 Jalen Royals WR 246
12 118 Tai Felton WR 247
12 119 Treylon Burks WR 255
12 120 Jared Wayne WR 257
13 121 Isaiah Bond WR 265
13 122 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 266
13 123 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 268
13 124 Efton Chism III WR 269
13 125 Brycen Tremayne WR 271
13 126 Xavier Smith WR 273
13 127 Malik Benson WR 274
13 128 Zavion Thomas WR 275
13 129 Dyami Brown WR 277
13 130 Derius Davis WR 281
13 131 Jaylin Lane WR 285
13 132 KhaDarel Hodge WR 286
13 133 Cyrus Allen WR 287
13 134 Dareke Young WR 288
13 135 Bo Melton WR 291
13 136 Jonathan Mingo WR 292
13 137 Kameron Johnson WR 296
13 138 Myles Price WR 298
13 139 Jalen Brooks WR 301
13 140 Deion Burks WR 303
13 141 Ben Skowronek WR 306

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been fantastic this season, catching 17 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns through three games. He has at least eight targets in all three games this season, and he also has a four-game touchdown streak dating back to last regular season.

The Packers have endured their fair share of struggles en route to a 1-2 start, but Watson has been able to maintain a very sizable role. He ranks as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues this season, putting him in must-start territory for every week regardless of matchup. Managers should have full confidence rolling him out as a mid-to-low WR1 for Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are also trending in the wrong direction with a 0-3 start to the year.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams won't be charged in an alleged assault case, according to Dave Birkett and John Wisely of the Detroit Free Press. Williams was investigated earlier this month after a woman accused him of assaulting her in August, but the Oakland County prosecutors will not issue any charges. "Based on the facts presented to us at this time, the Novi Police and our office jointly concluded that there is no cause to file charges against Mr. Williams," a statement read, in part.

Williams' attorneys, Jason Lampert and Larry Margolis, told the Free Press that "Mr. Williams unequivocally denies the allegation of domestic violence." The Lions said on Wednesday that the team was aware of the investigation, but did not comment further. It appears that Williams will be able to put this matter behind him and focus on the 2026 season. He has 10 catches for 127 yards through three games this season.

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) is potentially dealing with fractured ribs. Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, 49ers tight end George Kittle may have shed some light on the specifics of Evans' injury after San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was coy about the situation.

"Fractured ribs suck," Kittle said during an appearance on Bay Area radio station KNBR. "Hey, Mike's a stud. He'll do what's best for him and what's best for the team. We're not worried about it." Evans was injured in the first half of a Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. Evans did not practice on Wednesday. He is considered "day-to-day," and Shanahan said on Monday that he didn't expect Evans to have a long-term injury.

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf scored his first touchdown of the 2026 campaign last week and will look to carry positive momentum into a Thursday night showdown with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland's defense has stepped up over the past two weeks, but the Browns are still allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. In fact, Cleveland has already given up five touchdowns to receivers, with at least one to the position in each of its three games.

Although Metcalf was out-targeted by Roman Wilson in Week 3, he remains the clear WR1 in Pittsburgh, averaging eight targets per contest. Michael Pittman Jr., who returned to the lineup last week, is likely to see more opportunities as the season progresses, but it may take some time for him and quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get on the same page. Fantasy managers should view Metcalf as a WR3 or flex option with upside, despite this contest's low projected point total.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kalif Raymond, Ladd McConkey, Denzel Boston, Jordan Addison, Michael Wilson, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Kalif Raymond, Ladd McConkey, Denzel Boston, Jordan Addison, Michael Wilson, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore:

Kalif Raymond
vs
Blake Corum
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kalif Raymond
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kalif Raymond
vs
Rachaad White
Kalif Raymond
vs
KC Concepcion
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brenton Strange
Kalif Raymond
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kalif Raymond
vs
Hunter Henry
Kalif Raymond
vs
Carnell Tate
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mack Hollins
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tre Tucker
Kalif Raymond
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kalif Raymond
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kalif Raymond
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kalif Raymond
vs
Malik Washington
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kendre Miller
Kalif Raymond
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kalif Raymond
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chris Bell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kalif Raymond
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kalif Raymond
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tony Pollard
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Darren Waller
Kalif Raymond
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mark Andrews
Kalif Raymond
vs
Pat Bryant
Kalif Raymond
vs
Denzel Boston
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kalif Raymond
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chris Olave
Kalif Raymond
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Drake London
Kalif Raymond
vs
Zay Flowers
Kalif Raymond
vs
Nico Collins
Kalif Raymond
vs
Parker Washington
Kalif Raymond
vs
Christian Watson
Kalif Raymond
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kalif Raymond
vs
Puka Nacua
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tee Higgins
Kalif Raymond
vs
Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
vs
Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Sam Laporta
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Warren
Ladd McConkey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Addison
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Kelce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
RJ Harvey
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Kittle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ladd McConkey
vs
Keenan Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Woody Marks
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jadarian Price
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ladd McConkey
vs
Braelon Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ladd McConkey
vs
DK Metcalf
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Mark Andrews
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
Darren Waller
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
Jadarian Price
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
RJ Harvey
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Alvin Kamara
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordan Addison
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Addison
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Addison
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordan Addison
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Addison
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Addison
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordan Addison
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Addison
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Addison
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Addison
vs
Mike Evans
Jordan Addison
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Addison
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Addison
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Addison
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordan Addison
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Addison
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Addison
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Addison
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Addison
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Addison
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Addison
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Addison
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Addison
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Addison
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Addison
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Addison
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Addison
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Drake London
Jordan Addison
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Addison
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Addison
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Addison
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Addison
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordan Addison
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Addison
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Addison
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Michael Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashee Rice
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Coker
Matthew Golden
vs
Davante Adams
Matthew Golden
vs
DJ Moore
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Cam Skattebo
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Golden
vs
Tee Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
Braelon Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
David Montgomery
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Matthew Golden
vs
Bucky Irving
Matthew Golden
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Matthew Golden
vs
Javonte Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Matthew Golden
vs
Omarion Hampton
Matthew Golden
vs
Saquon Barkley
Matthew Golden
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
D'Andre Swift
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Jameson Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Travis Kelce
Matthew Golden
vs
Chase Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Nico Collins
Matthew Golden
vs
Parker Washington
Matthew Golden
vs
Stefon Diggs
Matthew Golden
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Evans
Matthew Golden
vs
Keenan Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Devaughn Vele
Matthew Golden
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Kelce
Luther Burden III
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
George Kittle
Luther Burden III
vs
Juwan Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
RJ Harvey
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Keenan Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Luther Burden III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Woody Marks
Luther Burden III
vs
Braelon Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Luther Burden III
vs
Devaughn Vele
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Braelon Allen
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
George Kittle
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Kelce
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Devaughn Vele
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers

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WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 4


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
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