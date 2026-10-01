2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 4 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.
The wide receiver position often brings the toughest start-sit calls due to the depth of available options, so we're here to help with these Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Where do key players such as Kalif Raymond, Ladd McConkey, Denzel Boston, Jordan Addison, Michael Wilson, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore, and more stand for Week 4? We have you covered.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|7
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|9
|2
|4
|Chris Olave
|WR
|10
|2
|5
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|16
|2
|6
|Drake London
|WR
|18
|2
|7
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|19
|2
|8
|Nico Collins
|WR
|21
|2
|9
|Parker Washington
|WR
|23
|3
|10
|Christian Watson
|WR
|26
|3
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|28
|3
|12
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|29
|3
|13
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|34
|3
|14
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|36
|3
|15
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|38
|4
|16
|Davante Adams
|WR
|39
|4
|17
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|40
|4
|18
|George Pickens
|WR
|41
|4
|19
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|42
|4
|20
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|43
|4
|21
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|44
|5
|22
|DJ Moore
|WR
|45
|5
|23
|Josh Downs
|WR
|46
|5
|24
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|49
|5
|25
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|52
|5
|26
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|54
|5
|27
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|56
|5
|28
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|58
|5
|29
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|62
|5
|31
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|63
|6
|32
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|64
|6
|33
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|67
|6
|34
|Mike Evans
|WR
|68
|6
|35
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|74
|7
|36
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|79
|7
|37
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|80
|7
|38
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|81
|8
|39
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|82
|8
|40
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|83
|8
|41
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|86
|8
|42
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|89
|8
|43
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|90
|8
|44
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|91
|8
|45
|Malik Washington
|WR
|92
|8
|46
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|93
|8
|47
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|94
|8
|48
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|95
|8
|49
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|101
|8
|50
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|104
|8
|51
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|107
|8
|52
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|108
|8
|53
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|109
|8
|54
|Chris Bell
|WR
|112
|8
|55
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|114
|8
|56
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|115
|8
|57
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|117
|8
|58
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|118
|8
|59
|Tre Harris
|WR
|120
|8
|60
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|121
|9
|61
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|124
|9
|62
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|129
|9
|63
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|134
|9
|64
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|135
|9
|65
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|136
|9
|66
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|138
|9
|67
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|139
|9
|68
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|140
|9
|69
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|142
|9
|70
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|144
|9
|71
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|145
|9
|72
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|146
|9
|73
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|147
|9
|74
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|149
|9
|75
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|152
|10
|76
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|155
|10
|77
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|157
|10
|78
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|158
|10
|79
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|159
|10
|80
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|161
|10
|81
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|164
|10
|82
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|167
|10
|83
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|169
|10
|84
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|171
|10
|85
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|175
|10
|86
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|177
|10
|87
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|180
|10
|88
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|181
|10
|89
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|184
|10
|90
|Cody White
|WR
|186
|11
|91
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|188
|11
|92
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|190
|11
|93
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|191
|11
|94
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|193
|11
|95
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|194
|11
|96
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|197
|11
|97
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|201
|11
|98
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|203
|11
|99
|John Metchie III
|WR
|207
|11
|100
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|211
|11
|101
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|216
|11
|102
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|217
|11
|103
|Tory Horton
|WR
|219
|11
|104
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|225
|11
|105
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|227
|12
|106
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|228
|12
|107
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|229
|12
|108
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|233
|12
|109
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|234
|12
|110
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|236
|12
|111
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|237
|12
|112
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|240
|12
|113
|Chris Moore
|WR
|242
|12
|114
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|243
|12
|115
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|244
|12
|116
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|245
|12
|117
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|246
|12
|118
|Tai Felton
|WR
|247
|12
|119
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|255
|12
|120
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|257
|13
|121
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|265
|13
|122
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|266
|13
|123
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|268
|13
|124
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|269
|13
|125
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|271
|13
|126
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|273
|13
|127
|Malik Benson
|WR
|274
|13
|128
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|275
|13
|129
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|277
|13
|130
|Derius Davis
|WR
|281
|13
|131
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|285
|13
|132
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|286
|13
|133
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|287
|13
|134
|Dareke Young
|WR
|288
|13
|135
|Bo Melton
|WR
|291
|13
|136
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|292
|13
|137
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|296
|13
|138
|Myles Price
|WR
|298
|13
|139
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|301
|13
|140
|Deion Burks
|WR
|303
|13
|141
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|306
Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been fantastic this season, catching 17 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns through three games. He has at least eight targets in all three games this season, and he also has a four-game touchdown streak dating back to last regular season.
The Packers have endured their fair share of struggles en route to a 1-2 start, but Watson has been able to maintain a very sizable role. He ranks as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues this season, putting him in must-start territory for every week regardless of matchup. Managers should have full confidence rolling him out as a mid-to-low WR1 for Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are also trending in the wrong direction with a 0-3 start to the year.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams won't be charged in an alleged assault case, according to Dave Birkett and John Wisely of the Detroit Free Press. Williams was investigated earlier this month after a woman accused him of assaulting her in August, but the Oakland County prosecutors will not issue any charges. "Based on the facts presented to us at this time, the Novi Police and our office jointly concluded that there is no cause to file charges against Mr. Williams," a statement read, in part.
Williams' attorneys, Jason Lampert and Larry Margolis, told the Free Press that "Mr. Williams unequivocally denies the allegation of domestic violence." The Lions said on Wednesday that the team was aware of the investigation, but did not comment further. It appears that Williams will be able to put this matter behind him and focus on the 2026 season. He has 10 catches for 127 yards through three games this season.
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) is potentially dealing with fractured ribs. Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, 49ers tight end George Kittle may have shed some light on the specifics of Evans' injury after San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was coy about the situation.
"Fractured ribs suck," Kittle said during an appearance on Bay Area radio station KNBR. "Hey, Mike's a stud. He'll do what's best for him and what's best for the team. We're not worried about it." Evans was injured in the first half of a Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. Evans did not practice on Wednesday. He is considered "day-to-day," and Shanahan said on Monday that he didn't expect Evans to have a long-term injury.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf scored his first touchdown of the 2026 campaign last week and will look to carry positive momentum into a Thursday night showdown with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland's defense has stepped up over the past two weeks, but the Browns are still allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. In fact, Cleveland has already given up five touchdowns to receivers, with at least one to the position in each of its three games.
Although Metcalf was out-targeted by Roman Wilson in Week 3, he remains the clear WR1 in Pittsburgh, averaging eight targets per contest. Michael Pittman Jr., who returned to the lineup last week, is likely to see more opportunities as the season progresses, but it may take some time for him and quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get on the same page. Fantasy managers should view Metcalf as a WR3 or flex option with upside, despite this contest's low projected point total.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kalif Raymond, Ladd McConkey, Denzel Boston, Jordan Addison, Michael Wilson, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Kalif Raymond, Ladd McConkey, Denzel Boston, Jordan Addison, Michael Wilson, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, DJ Moore:
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