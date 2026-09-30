Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.
At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice. We are entering Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, and plenty of football remains. Whether you are undefeated or haven't won a game, scouting the waiver wire for a starter or bench depth is crucial. Today, you will find our updated waiver wire rankings for fantasy football Week 4 of the 2026 season. We prioritize which players to consider adding to your fantasy football teams.
Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. Is Ollie Gordon II or Jaylen Wright Miami's featured back with De'Von Achane out for the season? Is Braelon Allen the top priority on the waiver wire with Breece Hall week-to-week with a thigh injury? Has Tyler Higbee emerged as a must-add at tight end for this week with Terrance Ferguson already ruled out in Week 4?
These Week 4 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 4 on the waiver wire!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 4?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|36
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|24
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|29
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|5
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|6
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|61
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|64
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|23
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|11
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|47
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|39
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Malik Washington
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Rachaad White
|RB
|58
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|47
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Chris Bell
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|30
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|50
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|28
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|41
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|42
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|7
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|45
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|46
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Oronde Gadsden
|TE
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|50
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|George Holani
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|52
|Najee Harris
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Tory Horton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|61
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|John Metchie III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Geno Smith
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Malik Willis
|QB
|31
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|10
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|9
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Case Keenum
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|New York Giants
|DST
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 4.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams veteran tight end Tyler Higbee is firmly on the waiver-wire radar this week with both Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) up in the air to play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ferguson and Parkinson were both active for Sunday night's loss to the Denver Broncos, but they both aggravated their injuries mid-game and were pulled, leading to the 33-year-old Higbee playing a season-high 71% of the offensive snaps -- he played 20% and 26% of the snaps in the first two weeks, respectively.
Higbee was heavily involved in the 30-26 loss to the Broncos, catching eight of 11 targets for 62 yards and his first touchdown of the year after catching two passes for 12 yards in the first two games of the season. Keep in mind that star receiver Puka Nacua (groin) missed a second straight game against Denver, and he could make his return in Week 4 against the Eagles. But if Ferguson and Parkinson are both out this week, Higbee will be on the TE2 short-term streaming radar against Philly. Higbee is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues.
Ollie Gordon, RB, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II could see an expanded workload following the injury to star running back De'Von Achane (knee). Gordon had 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, and added three receptions for 14 yards in the 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After Achane went down with a knee injury and did not return, Gordon took 100% of the backfield touches and played 84% of the snaps, despite missing time throughout the game with cramping.
Head coach Jeff Hafley said Achane's injury "does not sound optimistic," which might result in him missing significant time. While Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) did not play and should factor into the rotation if Achane is out, Gordon should be monitored on the waiver wire this week.
Keenan Allen, WR Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen took advantage of increased opportunities on Sunday, catching six of nine targets for 63 yards and one touchdown. Allen took on a larger role in the passing game with Alec Pierce (heel) on injured reserve. Since Pierce will be sidelined through at least Week 6, Allen should remain on the fantasy radar for at least a few more games.
His nine targets and 74% snap share Sunday suggest that quarterback Daniel Jones is very comfortable throwing him the football, and we've already seen that he can co-exist with fellow wide receiver Josh Downs, who had five catches on 11 targets on Sunday. Given that Allen can be started as a WR3/flex in Week 4, he's a very intriguing waiver wire target for fantasy managers in most leagues.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has become one of the top Week 4 waiver targets after Travis Etienne Jr. aggravated his hamstring in Sunday's 35-27 loss to Las Vegas. Kamara rushed nine times for 36 yards and caught his only target for five yards, while Etienne handled 13 carries for 57 yards before leaving. The backfield was already more crowded than it looked a week ago, with Kendre Miller active again and picking up six touches for 19 total yards.
Still, Kamara is the name to prioritize if Etienne misses time. He returned from an MCL sprain in Week 2 and immediately handled nine carries while catching five of six targets. RotoBaller has Kamara rostered in 43% of leagues and lists him among its top Week 4 running back waiver priorities. That makes him a priority add rather than a pure stash, with a path to immediate flex value if Etienne is sidelined.
Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) is considered day-to-day, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. The Dolphins will see if they can get Wright back into practice on Wednesday. Wright's status becomes a lot more important in Miami's backfield going into their Week 4 game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings after starter De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Wright sidelined, Ollie Gordon II took over the Dolphins' backfield following Achane's injury and handled 17 rushing attempts for 41 yards and his first touchdown of the season while adding three catches on three targets for 14 yards. Gordon could handle the bulk of the carries again this Sunday if Wright is not ready, but when fully healthy, Wright could be the favorite for most of Miami's early-down touches, making him worth considering off the waiver wire this week. Wright is currently rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues.
Running Backs - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|36
|Add in All Leagues
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|24
|Add in All Leagues
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|64
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|23
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|47
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Rachaad White
|RB
|58
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|George Holani
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Najee Harris
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|61
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|39
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|47
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Chris Bell
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|50
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|45
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tory Horton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|John Metchie III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tight Ends- Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|29
|Add in All Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|28
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|7
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Oronde Gadsden
|TE
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Malik Willis
|QB
|31
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|10
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|9
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Case Keenum
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 4 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 4 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 4 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 4 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 4 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 4 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ollie Gordon II, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Wright, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Braelon Allen, Kenyon Sadiq, Emanuel Wilson, Mack Hollins, Brenton Strange, Chris Bell, Brian Robinson, Darren Waller, Kareem Hunt, Ryan Flournoy, Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota, Geno Smith, Isaiah Davis, Kaleb Johnson, and Pat Bryant. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Wright, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Braelon Allen, Kenyon Sadiq, Emanuel Wilson, Mack Hollins, Brenton Strange, Chris Bell, Brian Robinson, Darren Waller, Kareem Hunt, Ryan Flournoy, Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota, Geno Smith, Isaiah Davis, Kaleb Johnson, and Pat Bryant:
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