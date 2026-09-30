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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 4 (2026): Fantasy Football Pickups for Keenan Allen, Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Jaylen Wright, Braelon Allen, Darren Waller, more

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Keenan Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Streamers

Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 4?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends- Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 4 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice. We are entering Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, and plenty of football remains. Whether you are undefeated or haven't won a game, scouting the waiver wire for a starter or bench depth is crucial. Today, you will find our updated waiver wire rankings for fantasy football Week 4 of the 2026 season. We prioritize which players to consider adding to your fantasy football teams. 

Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. Is Ollie Gordon II or Jaylen Wright Miami's featured back with De'Von Achane out for the season? Is Braelon Allen the top priority on the waiver wire with Breece Hall week-to-week with a thigh injury? Has Tyler Higbee emerged as a must-add at tight end for this week with Terrance Ferguson already ruled out in Week 4?

These Week 4 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 4 on the waiver wire!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 4?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Braelon Allen RB 36 Add in All Leagues
2 Ollie Gordon II RB 24 Add in All Leagues
3 Kenyon Sadiq TE 29 Add in All Leagues
4 Keenan Allen WR 26 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Jakobi Meyers WR 46 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Devaughn Vele WR 61 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Dontayvion Wicks WR 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Kenny Gainwell RB 64 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Emmett Johnson RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Emanuel Wilson RB 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Alvin Kamara RB 47 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Kaelon Black RB 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Tre Tucker WR 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Adonai Mitchell WR 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Malik Washington WR 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Kalif Raymond WR 10 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Rachaad White RB 58 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Keaton Mitchell RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Tyler Higbee TE 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Mack Hollins WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Darren Waller TE 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 47 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Jaylen Wright RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Brenton Strange TE 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Brian Robinson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Tank Bigsby RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Makai Lemon WR 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Kareem Hunt RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Kayshon Boutte WR 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Xavier Hutchinson WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 T.J. Hockenson TE 28 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Pat Bryant WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Greg Dulcich TE 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Rashod Bateman WR 45 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Pat Freiermuth TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
46 Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Oronde Gadsden TE 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Kendrick Bourne WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Isaiah Davis RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Roman Wilson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 George Holani RB 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Najee Harris RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Demond Claiborne RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Brycen Tremayne WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Tory Horton WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Tyler Goodson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 CJ Donaldson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 John Metchie III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Kyler Murray QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Sam Darnold QB 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 C.J. Stroud QB 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Marcus Mariota QB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Geno Smith QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Malik Willis QB 31 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Michael Penix Jr. QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Aaron Rodgers QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Kirk Cousins QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Jameis Winston QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Deshaun Watson QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Case Keenum QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Jalon Daniels QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Baltimore Ravens DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Pittsburgh Steelers DST 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 San Francisco 49ers DST 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Buffalo Bills DST 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 New York Giants DST 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Chicago Bears DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Cleveland Browns DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 4.

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams veteran tight end Tyler Higbee is firmly on the waiver-wire radar this week with both Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) up in the air to play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ferguson and Parkinson were both active for Sunday night's loss to the Denver Broncos, but they both aggravated their injuries mid-game and were pulled, leading to the 33-year-old Higbee playing a season-high 71% of the offensive snaps -- he played 20% and 26% of the snaps in the first two weeks, respectively.

Higbee was heavily involved in the 30-26 loss to the Broncos, catching eight of 11 targets for 62 yards and his first touchdown of the year after catching two passes for 12 yards in the first two games of the season. Keep in mind that star receiver Puka Nacua (groin) missed a second straight game against Denver, and he could make his return in Week 4 against the Eagles. But if Ferguson and Parkinson are both out this week, Higbee will be on the TE2 short-term streaming radar against Philly. Higbee is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues.

 

Ollie Gordon, RB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II could see an expanded workload following the injury to star running back De'Von Achane (knee). Gordon had 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, and added three receptions for 14 yards in the 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After Achane went down with a knee injury and did not return, Gordon took 100% of the backfield touches and played 84% of the snaps, despite missing time throughout the game with cramping.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said Achane's injury "does not sound optimistic," which might result in him missing significant time. While Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) did not play and should factor into the rotation if Achane is out, Gordon should be monitored on the waiver wire this week.

 

Keenan Allen, WR Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen took advantage of increased opportunities on Sunday, catching six of nine targets for 63 yards and one touchdown. Allen took on a larger role in the passing game with Alec Pierce (heel) on injured reserve. Since Pierce will be sidelined through at least Week 6, Allen should remain on the fantasy radar for at least a few more games.

His nine targets and 74% snap share Sunday suggest that quarterback Daniel Jones is very comfortable throwing him the football, and we've already seen that he can co-exist with fellow wide receiver Josh Downs, who had five catches on 11 targets on Sunday. Given that Allen can be started as a WR3/flex in Week 4, he's a very intriguing waiver wire target for fantasy managers in most leagues.

 

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has become one of the top Week 4 waiver targets after Travis Etienne Jr. aggravated his hamstring in Sunday's 35-27 loss to Las Vegas. Kamara rushed nine times for 36 yards and caught his only target for five yards, while Etienne handled 13 carries for 57 yards before leaving. The backfield was already more crowded than it looked a week ago, with Kendre Miller active again and picking up six touches for 19 total yards.

Still, Kamara is the name to prioritize if Etienne misses time. He returned from an MCL sprain in Week 2 and immediately handled nine carries while catching five of six targets. RotoBaller has Kamara rostered in 43% of leagues and lists him among its top Week 4 running back waiver priorities. That makes him a priority add rather than a pure stash, with a path to immediate flex value if Etienne is sidelined.

 

Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said on Monday that running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) is considered day-to-day, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. The Dolphins will see if they can get Wright back into practice on Wednesday. Wright's status becomes a lot more important in Miami's backfield going into their Week 4 game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings after starter De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Wright sidelined, Ollie Gordon II took over the Dolphins' backfield following Achane's injury and handled 17 rushing attempts for 41 yards and his first touchdown of the season while adding three catches on three targets for 14 yards. Gordon could handle the bulk of the carries again this Sunday if Wright is not ready, but when fully healthy, Wright could be the favorite for most of Miami's early-down touches, making him worth considering off the waiver wire this week. Wright is currently rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Running Backs - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Braelon Allen RB 36 Add in All Leagues
Ollie Gordon II RB 24 Add in All Leagues
Kenny Gainwell RB 64 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emanuel Wilson RB 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alvin Kamara RB 47 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Rachaad White RB 58 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jaylen Wright RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kareem Hunt RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Isaiah Davis RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
George Holani RB 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Najee Harris RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Demond Claiborne RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyler Goodson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
CJ Donaldson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Keenan Allen WR 26 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 46 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 61 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 10 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 47 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Xavier Hutchinson WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 45 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Roman Wilson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Brycen Tremayne WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tory Horton WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
John Metchie III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends- Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kenyon Sadiq TE 29 Add in All Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 28 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Greg Dulcich TE 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Oronde Gadsden TE 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyler Murray QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Marcus Mariota QB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 31 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Case Keenum QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Baltimore Ravens DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pittsburgh Steelers DST 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
San Francisco 49ers DST 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cleveland Browns DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 4 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 4 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ollie Gordon II, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Wright, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Braelon Allen, Kenyon Sadiq, Emanuel Wilson, Mack Hollins, Brenton Strange, Chris Bell, Brian Robinson, Darren Waller, Kareem Hunt, Ryan Flournoy, Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota, Geno Smith, Isaiah Davis, Kaleb Johnson, and Pat Bryant. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Wright, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Braelon Allen, Kenyon Sadiq, Emanuel Wilson, Mack Hollins, Brenton Strange, Chris Bell, Brian Robinson, Darren Waller, Kareem Hunt, Ryan Flournoy, Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota, Geno Smith, Isaiah Davis, Kaleb Johnson, and Pat Bryant:

Ollie Gordon II
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Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keenan Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mack Hollins
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Higbee
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jaylen Wright
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jaylen Wright
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Wright
vs
Mack Hollins
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaylen Wright
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Wright
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylen Wright
vs
Darren Waller
Jaylen Wright
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Wright
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Darren Waller
vs
Mack Hollins
Darren Waller
vs
Kendre Miller
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Jaylen Wright
Darren Waller
vs
Chris Bell
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Braelon Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylen Wright
Mack Hollins
vs
Darren Waller
Mack Hollins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Rachaad White
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendre Miller
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendre Miller
Brenton Strange
vs
Chris Bell
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Brian Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre' Harris
Brenton Strange
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Ted Hurst
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Greg Dulcich
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Bell
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Bell
vs
Brian Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Kendre Miller
Chris Bell
vs
Tre' Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Bell
vs
Darren Waller
Chris Bell
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Bell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Bell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Bell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brian Robinson
vs
Chris Bell
Brian Robinson
vs
Tre' Harris
Brian Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Brian Robinson
vs
Ted Hurst
Brian Robinson
vs
Kendre Miller
Brian Robinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Brian Robinson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brian Robinson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Brian Robinson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Brian Robinson
vs
Kaelon Black
Brian Robinson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kareem Hunt
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kareem Hunt
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kareem Hunt
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kareem Hunt
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kareem Hunt
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kareem Hunt
vs
Pat Bryant
Kareem Hunt
vs
Makai Lemon
Kareem Hunt
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kareem Hunt
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kareem Hunt
vs
Kaelon Black
Kareem Hunt
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Najee Harris
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Isaiah Davis
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Sam Darnold
vs
Kyler Murray
Sam Darnold
vs
C.J. Stroud
Sam Darnold
vs
John Metchie III
Sam Darnold
vs
Marcus Mariota
Sam Darnold
vs
Seth McGowan
Sam Darnold
vs
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
vs
CJ Donaldson
Sam Darnold
vs
Geno Smith
Sam Darnold
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Sam Darnold
vs
Malik Willis
Sam Darnold
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Marcus Mariota
vs
C.J. Stroud
Marcus Mariota
vs
Daniel Jones
Marcus Mariota
vs
Sam Darnold
Marcus Mariota
vs
Geno Smith
Marcus Mariota
vs
Kyler Murray
Marcus Mariota
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Marcus Mariota
vs
John Metchie III
Marcus Mariota
vs
Malik Willis
Marcus Mariota
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Marcus Mariota
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Marcus Mariota
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
Daniel Jones
Geno Smith
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Geno Smith
vs
Marcus Mariota
Geno Smith
vs
Malik Willis
Geno Smith
vs
C.J. Stroud
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Sam Darnold
Geno Smith
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Geno Smith
vs
Kyler Murray
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
Jameis Winston
Isaiah Davis
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Isaiah Davis
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tory Horton
Isaiah Davis
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Isaiah Davis
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Najee Harris
Isaiah Davis
vs
Roman Wilson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Emmett Johnson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kaelon Black
Isaiah Davis
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Pat Bryant
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Bryant
vs
Greg Dulcich
Pat Bryant
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Pat Bryant
vs
Rashod Bateman
Pat Bryant
vs
Kareem Hunt
Pat Bryant
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Pat Bryant
vs
Tank Bigsby
Pat Bryant
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Pat Bryant
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Pat Bryant
vs
Devaughn Vele
Pat Bryant
vs
Dontayvion Wicks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

LeBron James

Second-Year Fantasy Basketball Breakouts (2026-2027)
NHL

NHL DFS Picks and Heat Map (Premium Content) - September 30, 2026
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
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Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
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Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
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DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
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Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
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Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
Jayden Daniels

Could Have Offseason Elbow Surgery
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Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
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Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
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Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
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Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
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Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
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Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
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Kari Ashley a Strong Play
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Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Ben Kohles

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Zac Blair

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Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

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Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
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Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
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Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
Tommy Fleetwood

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De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Mike Matheson

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Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
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Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

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Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

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Austin Cindric

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Ryan Preece

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Willson Contreras

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Kyle Larson

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Christopher Bell

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Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

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Juan Soto

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Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

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Alex Bowman

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Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
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Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
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Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
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Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

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Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
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