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2026 Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand?

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Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Quincy's NFL Week 4 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 4? Read the updated power rankings featuring the San Francisco 49ers and more.

Now that we are through three weeks of the NFL season, certain trends are beginning to unveil themselves. We are gaining a better idea of who the true contenders are vs. the pretenders. There are several 3-0 teams, with the Raiders being among the most surprising. Alternatively, the Chargers and Texans finding themselves at 0-3 was not on many preseason bingo cards.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of this young season is the play of Deshaun Watson and the Browns. The team is now 2-1, and looks like it may have a legitimate chance to compete in the AFC North if it continues this level of play.

We are still less than a month in, and some of these early trends will hold, while others will break. Injuries are already ravaging the league, and that is always a variable that can swing the pendulum. Let's dive in and see where every team stands coming out of Week 3.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:

 

No. 32 - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins attempted to hang around with the Chiefs for a while on Sunday, but unfortunately they were unable to keep pace. This team has no offense and could face further issues moving forward with some injuries mounting on that side of the ball.

 

No. 31 - Tennessee Titans

The Titans followed up a valiant effort in Week 2 with a complete dud in Week 3. This team is going back and forth between poor performances and solid displays of progress. It is to be expected with a lot of young, developing players. However, the Titans would almost certainly like to see more consistent forward progress.

 

No. 30 - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals managed to score a couple of late touchdowns to make their loss to the 49ers look more respectable, but this was a domination through and through. Arizona now looks like the team we all thought it was heading into the season.

 

No. 29 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will be down its starting quarterback for a few weeks, and the situation looks dire. Now at 0-3, this team is flailing. Frankly, the Buccaneers could be heading toward a midseason firing.

 

No. 28 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers struggled mightily in Week 3, and the panic button should be completely smashed at this point. The offense struggled with consistency, and Justin Herbert's decision-making left a lot to be desired. Los Angeles is in a tough spot at 0-3.

 

No. 27 - New York Jets

The Jets pushed the Lions to the brink in Week 3. In this game, it was the Jets defense that let the team down. However, New York continued to display great improvement. Even at 1-2, there is a lot to be excited about as a Jets fan.

 

No. 26 - Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta looked completely rejuvenated following the return of Michael Penix Jr. Penix led a great offensive output on Thursday night. The Falcons now look like a potential contender in a topsy-turvy NFC South.

 

No. 25 - Washington Commanders

The Commanders grabbed a massive win over the Seahawks in Week 3. Down Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota held down the fort. The team salvaged its season before it got away from it. It will carry serious momentum into Week 4.

 

No. 24 - Cleveland Browns

Don't look now, but Cleveland is 2-1 on the back of two solid victories against NFC South opponents. Deshaun Watson is playing respectable football, and the Browns defense seems to have found itself.

 

No. 23 - Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis looked like it was on its way to a 0-3 start. However, a late 51-yard field goal by Spencer Shrader may have saved the season for the Colts. The win instead sent the Houston Texans to 0-3 and gave the Colts life in a division that looks like it may ultimately be dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 

No. 22 - New York Giants

The Giants squeaked by in Week 3 with a win over the Titans. The win was in no way impressive, and New York traded for former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy on Monday.

 

No. 21 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints continue to lack a complete game. This offense has played well when it matters, but this team needs to play four solid quarters of football. Still, at 1-2 and with only close losses on the resume, New Orleans could make some noise as this young offensive core gains experience.

 

No. 20 - Green Bay Packers

The Packers are in dire straits. This defense is in tough shape, and the offensive line is struggling mightily. Green Bay will need to right the ship quickly if it wants to compete in the NFC.

 

No. 19 - Houston Texans

The Texans find themselves in familiar territory at 0-3. The defense almost delivered a miracle for this team until it let the Colts into field-goal range for a game-winning attempt. It seems unrealistic to expect Houston to rip off nine straight wins just as it did in 2025. As such, this could be a long season for the Texans.

 

No. 18 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina became the second straight NFC South victim of the Browns. Bryce Young had been on a complete heater, but he was under constant pressure in Week 3. Losing surging wideout Jalen Coker to injury halfway through the game also did not help.

 

No. 17 - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas lost in an almost impossible manner this past weekend. The Ravens needed just six seconds to get into field-goal range and win as time expired. On the bright side, it looks like Dallas' offense has its mojo, and the defense did play better in the second half of this game.

 

No. 16 - New England Patriots

Suddenly, alarm bells are going off in New England. This team was completely routed by the Jaguars in an important AFC battle. This offense has struggled to put up points through three weeks without A.J. Brown in the lineup.

 

No. 15 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers grabbed a huge win over the Bengals in Week 3. For the first time this season, Pittsburgh's offense looked like it was capable of creating big plays and scoring points. A 30-point outburst was enough to deliver a victory over the Bengals.

 

No. 14 - Las Vegas Raiders

Suddenly, the Raiders are 3-0. At what point can we believe in this team? The defense has looked legitimate, and the offense is doing enough to get the job done. Klint Kubiak is putting on a masterclass in coaching in his first season in Las Vegas.

 

No. 13 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles lost what seemed like an unlosable game in ultimate fashion on Monday night. This team was blown out by the Bears, who were down to their No. 3 quarterback. Philly will be fine, but this is not the team of bullies we have been used to in recent years.

 

No. 12 - Detroit Lions

Detroit squeaked out a win against the Jets this weekend. This defense continues to be a problem for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Lions desperately need their personnel to get healthy.

 

No. 11 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals dropped an AFC North game to the Steelers in Week 3. Cincinnati's resurgent defense could not do anything to slow down what had been a struggling Steelers offense. The Bengals will be fine, but this was not their best showing.

 

No. 10 - Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles came into the season as a major Super Bowl contender, but now finds itself sitting at 1-2 with a couple of head-scratching losses. The season is young, and the Rams have the infrastructure to be fine. However, injuries were always going to doom this team due to a lack of depth, and the Rams are dealing with quite a few right now.

 

No. 9 - Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota won on Sunday in spite of its offense. Kyler Murray was not able to generate much against Tampa Bay on Sunday. However, the Vikings will go as far as their defense will take them. This unit is a turnover machine and currently has the Vikings sitting at 3-0.

 

No. 8 - Chicago Bears

The Bears did not seem like they had a chance on Monday night, but head coach Ben Johnson proved that he is a master of game planning. Chicago blew out the Eagles in dominating fashion. The defense finally stepped up, and the offense was efficient despite starting Case Keenum at quarterback.

 

No. 7 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars followed up a tough loss in Week 2 with an absolute rout of the Patriots in Week 3. If Jacksonville can play like this consistently, it will be a force to be reckoned with. This showing against a quality defense was encouraging for Jaguars fans.

 

No. 6 - Denver Broncos

Denver looked dead to rights in Week 3 until a second-half surge got it a win over the Rams. For two straight weeks, Denver has won with the defense stepping up in the second half. It is an unsustainable way to win, but this team is still sitting pretty at 2-1.

 

No. 5 - Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore won improbably on Sunday in Brazil. After nearly blowing another second-half lead, the Ravens managed to keep their game with the Cowboys out of overtime and won on a walk-off field goal. Perhaps this is the beginning of Baltimore exorcising its second-half demons.

 

No. 4 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle's defense looked vulnerable for the first time this season. The Seahawks allowed 27 offensive points from the Commanders after allowing just 17 all season to this point. Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued to play great on offense, but it is clear that this team needs to find its running game to supplement the passing attack.

 

No. 3 - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City continued its bounce-back season with a win over the Dolphins. Kansas City let the Dolphins hang around a bit, but ultimately, the Chiefs were too much for the Dolphins. The Chiefs should continue their winning ways as long as they stay consistent and continue leaning on Kenneth Walker III.

 

No. 2 - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco rolled over the Cardinals in Week 3. This defense is playing great football, and the 49ers look like a force to be reckoned with. No matter who this team puts on the field, it still continues to succeed.

 

No. 1 - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo did not play well in Week 3, but the Bills still came out victorious over the Chargers. At the end of the day, a win is a win no matter how it comes. Buffalo will look to continue its winning streak in Week 4.

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