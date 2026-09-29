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Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Malik Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Dynasty Sleepers

Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football: Week 4 Waiver Wire Adds
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 4 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Week 3 of the NFL season brought many injuries to the fantasy landscape, including star running back De'Von Achane, who suffered a torn ACL, and Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, who suffered a dislocated thumb and will miss 2-3 weeks.

This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 4 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune in to RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET, as well as Sunday Gameday at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

2026 Fantasy Football: Week 4 Waiver Wire Adds

All Players are rostered in 60% or less in all Yahoo Leagues

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Miami Dolphins

The top waiver wire pickup of the week comes at the expense of Achane's season-ending injury. Once Achane exited Sunday's contest, the team leaned heavily on running back Ollie Gordon II. Gordon took 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three of his targets for another 14 yards.

It is worth noting that Jaylen Wright (who operated as a change-of-pace No. 2 from much of last season) was unable to play with a foot injury, which allowed Gordon to dominate the backfield. If Wright cannot suit up in Week 4, Gordon would take the bulk of the snaps and carry high-end FLEX value simply due to his volume.

Wright was listed as doubtful entering Sunday's game and was unlikely to suit up. Managers should watch his status during this week's practices; any sign of progress could slightly hinder Gordon's upside.

Gordon made his NFL debut last season and only averaged a modest 2.8 YPC on 70 attempts. While Wright seems poised to compete for the lead role when healthy, he has no clear timeline, which positions Gordon as a plug-and-play option with long-term upside in Week 4.

If you cannot acquire Gordon, Wright is a fine pivot option as he may eventually overtake Gordon for the lead role when healthy.

Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets

The other major backfield injury to note in Week 3 was to Breece Hall. Hall exited Sunday's game late with a thigh injury. However, the team did not provide further context at the time, and HC Aaron Glenn even said they would not have more information until Wednesday's practice.

However, on Monday, Ian Rapoport reported that Hall has been deemed week-to-week, opening the door for Allen to lead the backfield in the coming weeks.

Allen has been the clear No. 2 option behind Hall this season and would take on a third-down role, then the workhorse role. Through three weeks, Allen has taken 19 carries for 61 yards and a score. As a pass-catcher, he has brought in five targets for 11 yards.

Like Gordon, Allen could immediately profile as a viable RB2 if Hall misses time.

Keenan Allen, WR, Indianapolis Colts

With Alec Pierce on the IR, a veteran without Keenan Allen emerged as a key option in the Colts' passing attack. During their victory over the Texans, Allen drew a season-high nine targets and caught six of them for 63 yards and a touchdown. In the opening games, Allen drew just 11 targets and caught seven for a mere 37 yards.

While the veteran's starting value was low with Pierce on the field, he is now a top option for Daniel Jones, alongside Josh Downs and Tyler Warren. While Downs and Warren may possess more upside, Allen could provide weekly FLEX upside in PPR formats, especially if the Colts continue to play in positive game scripts.

Last season, despite his age-33 campaign, Allen caught 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns.

Malik Washington, WR, Miami Dolphins

While Gordon may take much of the headlines from Miami this week, do not forget about wide receiver Malik Washington. With Caleb Douglas unable to play, Washington continued to emerge as a reliable option for Malik Willis. In their loss to the Chiefs, he saw 10 targets (season high) and caught five for 56 yards. He also took two carries on the ground.

Through three games, Washington has seen at least eight targets in two games and averaged four receptions per contest with 50.7 yards per game.

While Washington's ceiling will be capped due to his offensive surroundings, he does have some sneaky upside in PPR formats if you are unable to pick up Allen. His target share suggests he should remain a key part of this offense, especially now that they will be without Achane, who was heavily utilized on both the ground and through the air.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

Kenyon Sadiq enjoyed a breakout game on Sunday afternoon. In their loss to the Lions, the rookie tight end caught his season-high seven receptions (on eight targets) for 105 yards and his first receiving touchdown. Through three games, the former Oregon standout has now found the back of the end zone twice (once with his legs and once through the air) and caught 12 passes (14 targets).

While Sadiq did see a large snap share with Mason Taylor (thumb) ruled out, the rookie may have proven that he is more than capable of taking the starting job. With his quarterback continuing to improve each week (more on him later), Sadiq can hold a viable low-end TE1 upside for the remainder of the season.

Darren Waller, TE, Carolina Panthers

While his Week 2 appeared to be an optional outlier performance, Darren Waller proved that he is firmly on the weekly TE1 radar after his Week 3 effort. Facing the Browns, Waller drew eight targets and brought in five of them for 51 yards, which set season highs. While he had the benefit of seeing the field with Jalen Coker (who exited early), Waller took advantage and emerged as a primary target for Bryce Young.

In Week 2, Waller found the back of the end zone twice and totaled over 18.0 PPR points. With Cook potentially in danger of missing Week 4's contest against the Detroit Lions, Waller could have high-end streaming value facing one of the worst passing defenses in the sport and has just surrendered over 100 yards to the previously noted Sadiq.

Geno Smith, QB, New York Jets

The final name we will spotlight was not on the fantasy radar last season, but he has begun to rekindle some previous production in New York. Through three games back with the team that initially drafted him, Geno Smith has averaged 261 passing yards per game and tossed four passing scores. He enjoyed a "breakout" effort on Sunday, throwing for 321 yards and three scores against the Lions.

He has another plus matchup against the Chicago Bears, who have struggled to defend the pass this season, allowing the eighth-most passing yards per game. Smith has legit top-10 upside in Week 4 and is a top target for teams without Baker Mayfield or those who have had minimal production from their QB1, like Drake Maye or Justin Herbert.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Malik Washington, Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Kenyon Sadiq, Geno Smith. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Malik Washington, Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Kenyon Sadiq, Geno Smith. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Malik Washington, Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Kenyon Sadiq, Geno Smith:

Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keenan Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mack Hollins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Darren Waller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendre Miller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Wright
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brian Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kareem Hunt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Davis
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Holani
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Najee Harris
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Demond Claiborne
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Goodson
Braelon Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Braelon Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Braelon Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Wright
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tank Bigsby
Braelon Allen
vs
Kareem Hunt
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Davis
Braelon Allen
vs
George Holani
Braelon Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Demond Claiborne
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Goodson
Malik Washington
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Kalif Raymond
Malik Washington
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Rachaad White
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Kaelon Black
Malik Washington
vs
Tyler Higbee
Malik Washington
vs
Alvin Kamara
Malik Washington
vs
Mack Hollins
Malik Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Washington
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Malik Washington
vs
Darren Waller
Malik Washington
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malik Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Malik Washington
vs
Kendre Miller
Malik Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Washington
vs
Jaylen Wright
Malik Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Washington
vs
Brenton Strange
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Chris Bell
Malik Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Malik Washington
vs
Tre' Harris
Malik Washington
vs
Ted Hurst
Malik Washington
vs
Jordan Watkins
Malik Washington
vs
Jauan Jennings
Malik Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Washington
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Malik Washington
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Malik Washington
vs
Pat Bryant
Malik Washington
vs
Rashod Bateman
Malik Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keenan Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Keenan Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Bell
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre' Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Ted Hurst
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Watkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Jauan Jennings
Keenan Allen
vs
Makai Lemon
Keenan Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Bryant
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Darren Waller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Darren Waller
vs
Mack Hollins
Darren Waller
vs
Kendre Miller
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Jaylen Wright
Darren Waller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Rachaad White
Darren Waller
vs
Chris Bell
Darren Waller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darren Waller
vs
Brian Robinson
Darren Waller
vs
Malik Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Tre' Harris
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Ted Hurst
Darren Waller
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darren Waller
vs
Jordan Watkins
Darren Waller
vs
Tre Tucker
Darren Waller
vs
Jauan Jennings
Darren Waller
vs
Kaelon Black
Darren Waller
vs
Tank Bigsby
Darren Waller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Darren Waller
vs
Makai Lemon
Darren Waller
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kaelon Black
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre Tucker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rachaad White
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mack Hollins
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kendre Miller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Geno Smith
vs
Marcus Mariota
Geno Smith
vs
Malik Willis
Geno Smith
vs
Daniel Jones
Geno Smith
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Geno Smith
vs
C.J. Stroud
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Sam Darnold
Geno Smith
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Geno Smith
vs
Kyler Murray
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
John Metchie III
Geno Smith
vs
Jameis Winston
Geno Smith
vs
Seth McGowan
Geno Smith
vs
Deshaun Watson
Geno Smith
vs
CJ Donaldson
Geno Smith
vs
Case Keenum
Geno Smith
vs
Tyler Goodson
Geno Smith
vs
Jalon Daniels
Geno Smith
vs
Josh Cameron
Geno Smith
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Geno Smith
vs
Skyy Moore
Geno Smith
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Geno Smith
vs
Tory Horton
Geno Smith
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Geno Smith
vs
Brycen Tremayne

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Goes Off In Return From Injury
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
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