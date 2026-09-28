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NHL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings: Goalies, Value Plays, Stacks, and Power Plays Picks (9/29/26)

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Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for September 29, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

In This Article hide
NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 9/29/26
NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night
NHL DFS Goalie to Target
NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts
More DFS Lineup Picks and Analysis

Fall is my favorite season. I’m a basic dude; give me a cider donut, NFL football, a chill in the air, and 10 men skating on some ice, and I’m as happy as a clam. Tonight marks the beginning of another NHL season, with four games on the main slate (Florida and Carolina is a standalone game), and it should be a fun one.

With the start of the year come new faces in new places: Sergei Bobrovsky, Chris Kreider, a bunch of defenders, and the debut of first-overall pick Gavin McKenna. Some of the data we are working with will be from last year, while other pieces of information come from the preseason. Regardless, we'll find spots to take advantage of and pop big wins early and often.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find members of the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where our chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for NHL DFS contests on DraftKings for Tuesday, September 29, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

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NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 9/29/26

Toronto Maple Leafs (TOR1 - Auston Matthews, Jack Roslovic, Matthew Knies; $18300 DK)

Defensive Addition: Darren Raddysh ($5700 DK)

Toronto can’t be as bad as they were last year, can they? When you’ve got a guy like Auston Matthews on your top line, you’re never too far away from being a top-scoring team in the league. Matthews will be joined by Matthew Knies and Jack Roslovic on Toronto’s top line, and that pairing with Knies is lethal. The duo combined for 4.73 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home over the team’s final 20 games. 

Newcomer Darren Raddysh will join Matthews and Knies on the power play, and he is a must with your Toronto stack. He was a major facilitator in Tampa Bay last season, dishing out 48 assists and scoring 22 goals in the regular season. 

The Leafs should be in line for a monster debut this year, facing off against the worst defensive pairing on the slate in Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson. The duo allowed a slate-worst 3.55 expected even-strength goals, 15.23 high-danger chances, and 33.44 scoring changes per 60 minutes at home last season. Those high-danger chances could be their downfall, as Matthews averaged 17.56 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at even strength at home any time he was on the ice over the final half of the season last year. 

Montreal Canadiens (MTL1 - Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Chris Kreider; $18700 DK)

Defensive Addition: Lane Hutson ($5300 DK)

While I expect the Toronto offense to be better, holes on the back end make the Montreal Canadiens my favorite road team to hammer on this slate. The Toronto defensive pairing of Troy Stecher and Oliver Ekman-Larsson remains from last year, and they were awful. Only Montreal’s own duo of Matheson and Dobson allowed more than the 14.72 high-danger chances per 60 minutes that the Leafs’ pairing gave up.

This is bad news for Toronto, as the Canadiens averaged the most even-strength goals during the preseason of any team on tonight’s slate. Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki averaged more fantasy points per game on the road than at home last season. When they were on the ice with defender Lane Hutson on the road, they were nearly unstoppable, scoring just shy of six even-strength goals per 60 minutes over the season’s final 20 games. 

Chris Kreider joins the line, bringing his 24 goals from Anaheim with him. He’s a cheap option at $4900 to make this trio a quartet. I don’t foresee this being a widely rostered stack given that Vegas, Edmonton, Boston, and Toronto are all on the slate, which makes them a perfect secondary line with one of the more popular teams in a large-field GPP. 

Vegas Goldn Knights (VGK1 - Jack Eichel, Ivan Barbashev, Mark Stone; $18600 DK)

Defensive Addition: Shea Theodore ($5400 DK)

For those of you who have followed my work over the past 10 years (I can’t believe I’ve been doing this for that long), you know I’m a Vegas guy at heart. I started my writing career in Vegas, and the Golden Knights came along a year later. Although I’ve since moved back to New York, I will always be a Vegas homer at heart, but it doesn’t mean that’s why I’ve got them as a top play tonight. 

The defending Western Conference champions get a prime matchup against a Blackhawks squad missing their best offensive player, Connor Bedard, which brings back a poor defensive unit. The addition of Bowen Byram will help the Chicago offense, but it does nothing for their ability to stop goals. He’s not our target tonight, as we will be running the Vegas top line against the pairing of Wyatt Kaiser and Artyom Levshunov. That duo allowed a slate-high 35.14 even-strength scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road last year, along with a healthy 13.18 high-danger chances. 

Vegas may have lost some scoring power in Pavel Dorofeyev, but their offense still should produce at a high level. Mark Stone will slot back on the top line with Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev, coming off a finals run that saw him score seven goals and record five assists. He will be a welcome addition to a line that saw numerous players rotating in and out next to Barbashev and Eichel last season. 

Shea Theodore is the defender to stack with the top line. He hopes to build off a postseason that saw him return to form with 12 assists and six goals after posting just 10 goals and 29 assists during the regular season. If he’s back to form, Vegas is going to score a ton this year, and that could very well start with tonight’s game.

 

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

 

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Vancouver Canucks (VAN2 - Brock Boeser, Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren; $11700 DK)

While the Vegas third line may be in a bit of a better spot, I don’t want to highlight two lines from the same team on a four-game slate. Instead, we can look to Vancouver, who will carry precisely zero ownership despite the lack of games to choose from. The Canucks look to be one of the worst teams in the NHL this season, but that doesn’t mean we should ignore them if they’re in a good spot. 

Their second line should see a lot of ice time with Edmonton’s defensive pairing of Jake Walman and Connor Murphy, neither of whom are particularly adept at stopping opposing offenses. Walman is much more of an offensive defender, while Murphy specializes in blocked shots, but he doesn’t specialize in keeping pucks out of nets. 

In limited time last season, the pairing allowed 54.87 even-strength scoring chances and 3.14 expected goals per 60 minutes at home. While those scoring chances are an inflated number due to a smaller sample size, these two are historically defenders we have picked on.

The Canucks offense isn’t anything special, but Brock Boeser can be a higher-volume shooter, taking three or more shots on goal in 40% of his games. That’s a nice ratio for a player priced at just $5000. Marco Rossi finished the season strong, scoring double-digit fantasy points in four of his final nine games, showing the kind of upside that he possesses at his value price point of $4,100.

 

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Jakub Dobes (MTL - $7600 DK)

While I really like Toronto’s top line tonight because of their defensive matchup, that doesn’t mean we can’t still like Jakub Dobes if we are fading the Maple Leafs. Dobes was a monster on the road at the end of last season, saving over 85% of the high-danger shots he faced, and with the defense in front of him, he should expect to be peppered with those again tonight. He was stellar against the Leafs, allowing just 1.23 goals per game, saving 95.1% of the shots he faced, and posting a 3-0-1 record. 

Although they didn’t show it much last season, when they averaged just 26.3 per game, Toronto can be a higher-shot-volume team when their offense is cooking. On a short slate like this, I’m looking for any edge I can find, and given how well Dobes played against the Leafs last year, and how well he played to close the season, he’s a steal at just $7,600. 

My lineups tonight will either have the Toronto top line or they will have Dobes, as one of the two should have a good night, and in some situations they both can. If Toronto scores three goals on 40 shots in a loss, and all the goals come from the Matthews line, you hit the double whammy and all your lines hit the cash line. 

Others in consideration: Carter Hart (VGK), Igor Shesterkin (NYR), Jeremy Swayman (BOS)

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NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts

Logan O'Connor Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Dante Fabbro to Miss at Least One Month
Mackie Samoskevich Placed on Injured Reserve
Dan Vladar Practices in Full Capacity Sunday

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Golden State Warriors

Miles Kelly Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
CFB

Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
CFB

USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Kenyon Sadiq

Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Brock Bowers

Goes Off In Return From Injury
New York Knicks

Kevin McCullar Jr. Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Miami Heat

Dennis Smith Jr. Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Gary Harris

Waived by Pistons
Bucky Irving

Leaves Game in Fourth Quarter, Misses Final 10 Minutes
Justin Jefferson

Injury Doesn't Sound Too Serious
Baker Mayfield

Dislocates Right Thumb, Likely to Miss Time
Baker Mayfield

Leaves Late With Hand Injury
Puka Nacua

Will Not Play Versus Broncos in Week 3
Mike Evans

Dealing with Rib Strain, to Undergo Full Evaluation on Monday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Exits Sunday's Game with Hamstring Injury
Mark Andrews

Returns to Sunday's Game After Injury Scare
Justin Jefferson

Ruled Out on Sunday with Ankle Injury
Mike Evans

is Ruled Out with Rib Injury
Mark Andrews

is Questionable to Return with Hand Injury
Jonathan Taylor

Finds Going Tough in Week 3 vs. Texans
Garrett Wilson

Clears Concussion Evaluation
Mike Evans

Carted Off with Rib/Chest Injury
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Miami Heat

Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Steven Adams

Expected to Sit One Leg of Back-to-Backs Early
CFB

Arizona QB Noah Fifita Has Second Straight Four-TD Game
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Runs Wild On Boston College
CFB

Jackson Harris Has Breakout Game In Win Over Texas A&M
CFB

Keelon Russell Breaks Out vs. South Carolina
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
CFB

Whit Weeks Ruled Out For Rest Of Game
CFB

Texas Narrowly Beats Tennessee
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Scores Four Touchdowns In Win Over Illinois
CFB

Dante Moore Taken To Hospital
Jason Preston

Returns to Clippers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

Wayshawn Parker Runs All Over Iowa State
Hunter Sallis

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Clippers
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Nembhard Waived by Hornets
Rob Dillingham

Heads to Charlotte
CFB

Mason Heintschel Has Second Six-Touchdown Game Of the Season
Buddy Hield

Traded to Bulls
CFB

Wisconsin Upsets Penn State
CFB

Iowa Beats Michigan On Last-Second Touchdown
CFB

Florida Dominates Ole Miss In Statement Win
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Sire Gaines A Game-Time Decision
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Good to Go
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
CFB

Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy Not Expected to Play vs. Florida
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
CFB

Terrance Carter Out in Week 4
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Phoenix Suns

Kennedy Chandler Joins Suns on Training Camp Deal
Seth Lundy

Lands Training Camp Deal with Mavericks
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
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