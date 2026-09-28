Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
As you intensify your planning process for Week 4, a frustrating blend of injuries, uninspiring workloads, and other production-inhibiting factors may have created an escalating number of challenges that you will need to navigate. It will also be beneficial to factor the impending return of bye weeks into your roster construction and lineup decisions.
That unwanted process will launch during Week 5, when running backs from the Panthers and Chiefs will be unavailable. All teams that will be impacted in Weeks 5-8 are included below, which can serve as a tool as you manage your rosters. This column is also designed to help you overcome all challenging developments by identifying the best running backs available on your waiver wire.
That will include this week's top priorities, secondary options, high upside handcuffs, and deep league stashes. Nearly all backs that will be examined in this article are available in over 40% of Yahoo! leagues. After you've finished this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your Week 4 matchups!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Upcoming Bye Weeks:
- Week 5: Carolina, Kansas City
- Week 6: Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami, Minnesota
- Week 7: Buffalo, Washington, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 8: New York Giants, New Orleans, Houston, San Francisco
Top Priorities - Week 4 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Braelon Allen
|New York Jets
|19%
|Ollie Gordon II
|Miami Dolphins
|3%
|Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|43%
|Kenny Gainwell
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|64%
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|50%
|Emmett Johnson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|36%
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
19% Rostered
Allen has been functioning as the Jets’ unchallenged RB2 throughout the regular season. However, his placement directly below Breece Hall on New York’s depth chart gained significance for both the Jets and fantasy managers when New York traveled to Detroit in Week 3.
Hall sustained a thigh injury during the contest, which launched Allen into a temporary role as New York’s RB1.
Allen operated with a season-high 49.2% snap share, carried four times, and assembled 14 rushing yards. He also led the backfield in routes run (19) and collected all three of his targets.
Allen has now attained a 39.6% snap share during the Jets’ first three matchups. He has also accumulated 19+ carries and 61 rushing yards.
Isaiah Davis has yet to register an offensive snap, but could be deployed as a pass-catching back if Hall’s injury forces the Jets to restructure their backfield.
However, the 6‘1“, 245-pound Allen provides a physical presence that should preserve his status as New York’s lead back if that occurs. Allen should also secure carries inside the red zone if Hall is sidelined.
That has elevated Allen into the top tier of backs to pursue for your roster.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
3% Rostered
Gordon’s value is primed to skyrocket if he remains positioned to operate as Miami’s primary back in Week 4.
Gordon had registered a 13% snap share entering Week 3 while being limited to three touches and seven total yards.
However, a path was cleared for Gordon to soar into lead back duties when the Dolphins hosted Kansas City.
Jaylen Wright was inactive (stinger, foot), which elevated Gordon directly below De'Von Achane on Miami’s depth chart.
Achane sustained a knee injury in the first quarter, which provided Gordon with sustained opportunity to function as the Dolphins’ workhorse back.
Ollie Gordon II gets the Dolphins on the board 🗣️@KCvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LLDxI8lIHN
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Gordon easily exceeded his previous career highs in snap share (82.1%) and attempts (17), while generating 41 rushing yards and a three-yard touchdown.
He also ran 28 routes, secured three receptions, and supplemented his production with 14 yards as a receiving weapon.
The status of Achane and Wright should be monitored as the Dolphins’ Week 4 visit to Minnesota approaches.
Miami could also add another back if Achane and Wright remain impacted by their health issues. However, Gordon will operate with another extensive workload if his status as Miami’s short-term lead back is preserved.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
43% Rostered
The trajectory of Kamara‘s value has risen rapidly since he was inactive during the Saints’ season opener (MCL Sprain).
Kamara reignited his relevance after returning to New Orleans’ backfield rotation in Week 2, while leading the Saints in carries (nine) and vaulting among the top four at his position in both targets (six) and receptions (five).
However, Kamara has also vaulted among this week’s top four waiver wire options at his position, after Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3.
Kamara operated with a 32% snap share when New Orleans hosted Las Vegas. He also accumulated nine attempts, 36 rushing yards, ran 12 routes, and secured his only target.
Etienne registered a 38% snap share in Week 3 before his injury. He also led the Saints’ backfield in carries (13), rushing yards (57), and secured two targets.
Kendre Miller was a healthy inactive in Week 2, but he resurfaced to register a 19% snap share in Week 3. Miller also accumulated six touches/19 total yards during the contest.
Etienne’s status should be monitored as the week advances. However, Kamara’s potential to seize a sizable workload during any absence by Etienne has launched Kamara among this week’s top priorities from the waiver wire.
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64% Rostered
The current rostership percentage for Gainwell eclipses the threshold of 60% that is normally applied for running backs in this article. However, this week’s column would be remiss if Gainwell were not included.
Bucky Irving sustained an undisclosed injury when Tampa Bay hosted Minnesota in Week 3.
Gainwell would become a valuable resource this week if Irving is unable to operate as the Buccaneers’ lead back.
Gainwell emerged as an intriguing roster option during the offseason after he signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers.
Gainwell is seemingly positioned to build upon the impressive results that he assembled during 2025, when he accumulated 517 snaps/187 touches/1,023 total yards, and finished as an RB1 six times.
Gainwell’s numbers have been disappointing, as he had been limited to 49 snaps, 11 touches, and 29 total yards entering Week 3. Gainwell also played on 3o snaps in Week 3, while accumulating five touches and 10 total yards.
However, Irving’s status should be monitored throughout the week. Gainwell’s versatility fuels his ability to generate significant numbers if he ascends into a critical role as the Buccaneers’ temporary lead back.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
50% Rostered
Black remains embedded among the premier handcuff options that remain available on the waiver wire.
Kyle Shanahan’s utilization of Black in a rotation with Christian McCaffrey also makes it premature to dismiss Black’s prospects of securing standalone value as his rookie season progresses.
Black has now secured a 31.7% snap share. He has also accumulated 25 attempts and 107 rushing yards since Week 1.
That includes the season-low 16% snap share that Black registered when San Francisco hosted Arizona in Week 4. Black also assembled 17 rushing yards with his four attempts.
McCaffrey registered a season-high 62.3% snap share in Week 4. However, he is averaging 38 snaps per game, which is well below his average last season (54.8).
There has been a similar decline in attempts per game (11.7) and rushing yards per game (55.3) in comparison to 2025 (18.3 attempts/70.7 yards).
Even though McCaffrey is not stockpiling touches to the degree that he was during 2025, there is still ongoing potential for him to be forced to the sideline that is inherent in his role as San Francisco’s lead back.
Black is primed to operate as the short-term RB1 in Shanahan’s attack if that scenario occurs. That justifies prioritizing Black as a roster addition in leagues where he remains available.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
36% Rostered
Kenneth Walker III will enter Week 4 with a 75.3% snap share. He is leading all backs in rushing yards (360), is second in targets (18), and anyone who secured him during draft season continues to benefit from his enormous workload as Kansas City’s primary back.
Johnson’s usage is restricted as Walker stockpiles carries. However, Johnson has already become cemented as a valuable handcuff while operating in his role as the Chiefs’ RB2.
Johnson is also capable of providing RB3/flex production if he is entrusted with a higher percentage of touches in his current role as his rookie season advances. Johnson has registered a 26.3% snap share during Kansas City’s first three contests.
He has also carried 16 times, generated 56 rushing yards, while running 26 routes, averaging 3.2 yards per route run, and assembling 64 yards as a receiving weapon.
Johnson is the unequivocal RB2 for the Chiefs, as Brashard Smith will not challenge him for that role. Johnson’s capabilities as a three-down back would propel him into RB2 territory for fantasy managers if Walker is inactive during any upcoming matchups.
That has launched Johnson among the top tier of backs to secure on this week’s waiver wire.
Secondary Options - Week 4 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Secondary Options
|Team
|Rostered
|Samaje Perine
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4%
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seattle Seahawks
|51%
|Keaton Mitchell
|Los Angeles Chargers
|32%
|Tyler Allgeier
|Arizona Cardinals
|43%
|Woody Marks
|Houston Texans
|52%
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
4% Rostered
Perine’s involvement in Cincinnati’s backfield rotation does not fuel the same level of conversation that has emerged with many other backs who are available on this week’s waiver wire. However, the 10-year veteran continues to operate securely as the direct backup to Chase Brown in the Bengals’ potent offense.
Perine has now attained a 32.8% snap share during Cincinnati’s first three matchups. Perine has also accumulated 10 attempts and 35 rushing yards while running 36 routes, collecting five of his seven targets, and producing 51 yards as a pass-catcher.
Brown remains stationed among the league leaders in multiple categories, including snap share (71.1%), carries (49), rushing yards (197), and targets (13).
Brown will retain his extensive workload due to his integral role in Zac Taylor’s offense. However, Perine is still attaining a weekly allotment of touches in a rotation with Brown.
Perine is outside the periphery of standalone value. However, Perine also remains positioned to emerge as Cincinnati’s temporary RB1 if Brown misses time.
Tahj Brooks presents no discernible threat to Perine’s ongoing role as the Bengals RB2. That cements Perine as a viable insurance policy who would become a reliable asset during any absence by Brown.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
51% Rostered
Charbonnet currently remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list in the aftermath of his February surgery to repair a torn ACL. The Seahawks could open his practice window this week, although the specific timeline for his return remains uncertain.
Charbonnet will eventually resurface in a Seattle backfield that has been operating with a rotation of Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani during Charbonnet’s absence.
Charbonnet should also secure a significant role in the Seahawks’ attack as the regular season advances. He exceeded his previous career highs in multiple categories last season, while averaging 11.5 attempts and 45.6 yards per game, and rising to RB24 from Weeks 7-18 (12.8 points per game).
Charbonnet powers his way into the endzone to extend @Seahawks lead 💪
SEAvsAZ on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8kMeEQnUi7
— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2025
Charbonnet should also collect a sizable percentage of touches near the goal line, which would represent a continuation of his role during 2025. He garnered at least two carries inside the 20 during 14 different matchups last season, while also securing multiple attempts inside the 10 during eight contests.
Charbonnet’s rostership percentage will rise as his return becomes imminent. That provides you with an incentive to stash him before his availability diminishes significantly. Particularly if you have IR or PUP slots on your roster.
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
32% Rostered
The enticement of Mitchell’s infusion into a Mike McDaniel offense was blended with uncertainty surrounding Mitchell’s prospective workload entering the regular season.
While Omarion Hampton was cemented as the lead back for Los Angeles, it remained unclear how touches would be distributed between Mitchell and Kimani Vidal.
However, Mitchell’s promising role in Week 3 has solidified his status as a back to target for your roster. Mitchell secured season highs in snap share (35.9%), attempts (eight), and rushing yards (52), while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt when Los Angeles traveled to Buffalo.
Keaton Mitchell opens up the scoring 👀@LACvsBUF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vbkqdKEm3S
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Mitchell also ran 14 routes, captured all three of his targets, and generated his first career touchdown as a receiving weapon.
Mitchell has now secured a 30.7% snap share since Week 1, while generating 85 rushing yards with his 17 attempts. Vidal has been limited to a 9.01% snap share and no touches in Weeks 1 and 2 before he registered a 26.6% snap share and two touches in Week 3.
Mitchell’s big-play potential is unwavering, and his role in Week 3 was encouraging. That delivers the incentive for adding Mitchell if you manage rosters in deeper leagues.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
43% Rostered
Mike LaFleur’s utilization of Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love had remained relatively even during Arizona’s first two matchups.
However, Allgeier's usage and production decreased when the Cardinals visited San Francisco in Week 3. Now, there is escalating risk in deploying Allgeier as anything beyond a flex in deeper leagues.
He still remains a viable handcuff who would deliver RB2 production if Love is unavailable during any upcoming matchups.
Allgeier has now attained a 51.2% snap share entering Week 4. He has also accumulated 24 attempts and 70 rushing yards. Allgeier also registered season lows in snap share (36.6%), carries (two), and rushing yards (-1). However, he did establish season highs in routes run (21), targets (four), and receiving yards (10).
Love secured season highs in snap share (63.4%), attempts (21), and rushing yards (90) in Week 3, and has now accumulated 104 snaps/40 attempts/160 rushing yards since the Cardinals’ season opener.
Even though Love’s workload increased in Week 3, that should not deter you from pursuing Allgeier as a handcuff if you have invested in Love.
Allgeier will operate with an extensive workload if Love is forced to the sideline, and he remains capable of excelling if that occurs.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
52% Rostered
Marks remains a viable handcuff who can also function as a flex in deeper leagues. Marks is currently stationed at RB32 entering Week 4, after averaging 7.5 points per game since Week 1.
Marks and David Montgomery had maintained what was essentially a 50/50 split during Houston’s first two matchups, as Marks had played on 78 snaps while Montgomery had registered 81.
The disparity in their snap counts was slightly higher when the Texans traveled to Indianapolis in Week 3, as Montgomery led the tandem 33 to 20.
Montgomery also leads the Texans’ backfield in attempts (37), rushing yards (103), and rushing touchdowns (two).
However, those results were fueled largely by his performance during Houston’s season opener when he accumulated 20 carries, 60 yards, and both of his touchdowns.
Woody Marks TD and the Texans take the lead after the PAT!@HOUvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eqJlfWcm1e
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Marks has carried 22 times and has assembled 65 rushing yards, while he also produced his first touchdown of the season in Week 3. Marks has also run 50 routes and is pacing Houston’s backfield in targets (eight).
The primary incentive for adding Marks remains his potential to operate as Houston’s unchallenged lead back if Montgomery encounters a health issue.
That justifies stashing Marks this week if you manage rosters in deeper leagues.
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 4 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Backups Could Emerge As League Winners
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|35%
|Tank Bigsby
|Philadelphia Eagles
|37%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Atlanta Falcons
|22%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|1%
|AJ Dillon
|Carolina Panthers
|1%
|Sione Vaki
|Detroit Lions
|1%
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
35% Rostered
Washington’s availability has increased from 46% to 65% during the past three weeks. Enthusiasm for Washington had surged after he excelled during the preseason, but that did not propel the talented rookie into a rotation with Jeanty.
However, even though some fantasy managers have been incentivized to drop Washington, he remains stationed directly below Ashton Jeanty on the Las Vegas depth chart. This places him at the threshold of an extensive workload in Klint Kubiak’s offense during any absence by Jeanty.
Washington has attained an 18.6% snap share. He has also carried 16 times and accrued 102 rushing yards, while averaging 6.8 yards per attempt.
Washington also generated a career-high 54 rushing yards in Week 3, while averaging 10.4 yards per attempt, and securing the first touchdown of his career.
Mike Washington Jr. with a 36-yard run for his first career TD 🏃@LVvsNO on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zVykOmNftw
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Jeanty has secured a 78.9% snap share since Week 1. He has also accumulated 76 touches and 303 total yards during that sequence.
It appears that Kubiak is committed to utilizing Jeanty as a workhorse, which has eviscerated the likelihood that Washington will attain standalone value.
However, that does not alter Washington’s prospects of securing a massive workload if Jeanty misses time. Washington can also reward anyone who stashes him this week, as he is capable of operating as a highly productive resource if Jeanty is sidelined.
Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
37% Rostered
Bigsby’s sudden ascension into an increased workload during Week 2 provided a reminder that Bigsby will operate as the Eagles’ temporary lead rusher if Barkley cannot function in that capacity.
The stinger that sidelined Saquon Barkley during Philadelphia’s matchup with Tennessee launched Bigsby and Will Shipley into expanded roles. Bigsby operated with a 34.2% snap share while functioning as Philadelphia’s primary rusher when Barkley was unavailable.
Bigsby was largely involved on early downs while pacing Philadelphia’s backfield in carries (13) and rushing yards (33). He also registered two attempts inside the red zone and garnered the only carry that was distributed to Philadelphia rushers inside the five.
Tank Bigsby evens it up with an @Eagles TD
PHIvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zp9gaBVimy
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Bigsby also collected both of his targets and produced his first touchdown of the season. Shipley was utilized primarily on passing downs and secured a 51.3% snap share. He also accumulated nine touches and 29 total yards.
Barkley is primed to resurface for the Eagles’ Week 3 visit to Chicago. However, Bigsby remains entrenched as the backup rusher.
Securing Bigsby as a handcuff this week can reduce the impact of any absence by Barkley, as Bigsby can deliver RB2 production if that scenario develops.
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons
22% Rostered
The rationale for adding Robinson involves his continued placement among the top-tier handcuffs that you can secure for your roster.
Robinson maintained his role as Bijan Robinson's direct backup in Week 3, when Atlanta visited Green Bay. Both backs combined for 263 total yards on 41 touches during the matchup.
(Brian) Robinson registered a 26.8% snap share, accumulated 10 attempts, and generated 50 rushing yards. He also produced his first touchdown of the season.
It's Brian Robinson Jr.'s turn to find the end zone!@ATLvsGB on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bKyGLnJFu3
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2026
(Brian) Robinson is now averaging 10.0 carries/44 yards per game. 72.7% of his yards have also been generated after contact, according to Fantasy Points Data. He has also attained a 33.5% snap share during that sequence, but has been limited to modest involvement as a receiving weapon (23 routes/two targets).
(Bijan) Robinson retained his role as the centerpiece of Atlanta’s offense in Week 3 while operating with 31 touches, and erupting for 213 total yards.
(Brian) Robinson does not deliver standalone value, but he is performing effectively with his current workload. He would also emerge as a valuable asset for fantasy managers if (Bijan) Robinson is unable to operate as the Falcons’ workhorse back.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
1% Rostered
Your incentive for adding McGowan involves his placement directly below Jonathan Taylor on the Indianapolis depth chart.
This maintains his adjacency to a massive workload if Taylor is sidelined, which would also fuel a significant surge in McGowan’s value.
McGowan’s current role as the Colts’ RB2 should remain unchallenged. D.J. Giddens has been inactive during all three of the team's matchups and does not lurk as a threat to McGowan’s current role.
McGowan’s involvement has been limited entering Week 4, as he has attained an 11% snap share since Week 1. McGowan has also carried six times and has assembled 14 rushing yards during that span.
The 27-year-old Taylor leads all backs with an 89% snap share and is averaging 25 touches per game. He should also maintain his enormous workload if he can achieve sustained health.
However, McGowan will operate as the primary back for Indianapolis if Taylor is unavailable during any of the Colts' upcoming contests.
That should encourage you to add McGowan, who would emerge as a critical resource on your roster if Taylor is sidelined.
A.J. Dillon, Carolina Panthers
1% Rostered
Chuba Hubbard has seized an unwavering role as Carolina’s definitive lead back, while accumulating 50 touches, 261 total yards, and three touchdowns since Week 1.
However, the abdomen/groin injury that was sustained by Jonathon Brooks has forced a modification of the Panthers’ depth chart.
Brooks had registered 11 touches and assembled 73 total yards in Weeks 1 and 2 before he underwent core-muscle surgery on September 23. That led to Brooks’s placement on injured reserve, which will lead to his extended absence. It has also elevated Dillon directly below Hubbard on the Panthers’ revamped depth chart.
Dillon signed a one-year contract with Carolina in March and has attained an 11.1% snap share. He has also carried 12 times and has assembled 41 rushing yards.
The recommendation to stash Dillon includes a recommendation to monitor the status of Trevor Etienne, who is currently on injured reserve (high ankle sprain).
Etienne could resurface this week. However, that should not alter Dillon’s current role as the Panthers’ RB2. He is a viable insurance policy who remains available in 99% of all leagues.
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions
1% Rostered
The composition of this week’s waiver wire article would be remiss if Vaki were not included among the viable handcuff options. Vaki elevated into an unchallenged role as Detroit’s RB2 after Isiah Pacheco was placed on injured reserve.
This leaves Vaki stationed directly below Jahmyr Gibbs on the Lions’ depth chart. It also provides Vaki with proximity to an immediate lead back role in Detroit’s potent offense during any absence by Gibbs.
Vaki has secured a 25.4% snap share entering Week 4. His involvement has been restricted by the presence of Gibbs, as Vaki has accumulated 12 touches and 75total yards.
Vaki is not a candidate to attain standalone value. However, Pacheco’s absence is expected to be lengthy, and Jacob Saylors is currently the only other back on Detroit’s roster.
Gibbs has been operating with a 76.1% snap share and has already accumulated 83 touches. The Lions could infuse another back into the equation if Gibbs is unable to function in his usual workhorse role.
However, Vaki is currently primed to seize an expanded workload if that situation occurs. He is also available in 98% of all leagues, and anyone who stashes him this week could be rewarded.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders - 58% Rostered
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 40% Rostered
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 34% Rostered
Raheim Sanders - Cleveland Browns - 1% Rostered
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