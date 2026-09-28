Dan's top quarterback Week 4 fantasy pickups (2026). The best QB fantasy waiver wire pickups to add and Week 4 QB streamers for 1QB, 2QB and superflex leagues.
The 2026 season has featured plenty of unexpected on-field performances. Week 3 also produced some surprising results among fantasy quarterbacks.
Six quarterbacks in Week 3 had 20+ fantasy points at the conclusion of the 4 pm window. A few are names you’d expect to see at the top of fantasy scoring (Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson), and others were late-round or undrafted quarterbacks who surprised (Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota).
Bye weeks are just around the corner, which is why it’s time to start positioning your team for potential absences in the future. In this article, I will focus on players under 65% rostered in fantasy leagues while adding a couple of deep sleepers for two-quarterback leagues (less than 25% rostered). Let’s look at who you should consider picking up for Week 3 below. All roster percentages will be from Yahoo fantasy leagues.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Single-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Yahoo: 37% rostered
The Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Washington Commanders was one of the most surprising results of Week 3. However, lost in the result was the fact that Sam Darnold returned to the starting lineup after missing most of the first two weeks of the season with a glute injury.
Darnold had highs and lows in his return under center. The veteran quarterback completed 31 of 45 pass attempts for 379 yards and four touchdowns in a game that featured bad weather. Unfortunately, he also threw two interceptions, one on a tipped pass and another that resulted in a pick-six that ultimately proved to be the difference on the scoreboard.
Darnold ➡️ JSN in the end zone!@SEAvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qtO0Jf44MB
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column against a reeling Los Angeles Chargers team in Week 4. The Chargers defense held their own against Josh Allen through the air in Week 3 (204 yards passing with two interceptions), but allowed Jacoby Brissett and Kirk Cousins to throw for 530 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception over the first two weeks of the season.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Yahoo: 7% rostered
Many believed that Deshaun Watson was a temporary starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns after an uneven training camp. However, the veteran quarterback has done enough to continue to earn starting opportunities while leading the Browns to a 2-1 record.
Watson isn’t producing gaudy passing numbers to start the 2026 season, averaging just 195.6 passing yards per game. However, he’s started the season with five passing touchdowns and just one interception. Watson is also showing a willingness to run this season, racking up 24 carries for 105 yards in two games.
The rushing production, while modest, has helped Watson score at least 16.0 fantasy points in three straight games, including two straight 20+ point performances.
Cleveland has difficult matchups on the horizon against the Steelers, Jets, and Ravens, but his willingness to rush combined with explosive, young pass-catching weapons like Harold Fannin Jr., KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston make him an interesting quarterback in fantasy regardless of the matchup.
Two-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Yahoo: 21% rostered
Daniel Jones has struggled over his first three games returning from a 2025 Achilles injury, throwing for just 611 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in his first three games of the 2026 season. Jones hasn’t looked great, but it’s worth noting that the Colts' first three games came against three teams with high-end defenses (Baltimore, Kansas City, and Houston) capable of giving any offense fits.
Starting Jones is risky, but he will have major upside in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders secured their first win of the season in Week 3, but still struggled to stop Seattle’s offense through the air. Through three games, the Commanders have given up 861 passing yards and 11 touchdowns while generating just two interceptions.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Yahoo: 5% rostered
Michael Penix Jr. made his first start of 2026 against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 after missing the start of the season recovering from a 2026 ACL tear. Penix led the Falcons to a decisive 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers, sparking an offense that scored just 16 points in the first two weeks of the season.
Michael Penix Jr.
18/25 - 256 yards - 1 TD - 1 INT
Bijan Robinson
29 carries - 194 yards - 2 TD
Drake London
9 catches - 194 yards
The @AtlantaFalcons' stars showed up on TNF 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H0kzgYhqbH
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2026
Penix’s final stat line was far from impressive (18 of 25 passing for 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception), but he got the ball out quickly and within the rhythm of the offense. Penix also showed an immediate connection with Drake London (10 targets, nine receptions, and 194 yards).
Time will tell how sustainable Penix’s performance is for the long term, but there is no question that he did enough to solidify himself as Atlanta’s starting quarterback going forward. Atlanta’s Week 4 matchup against the Saints has potential to be a high-scoring affair given how the Saints play at a fast pace and with plenty of passing volume.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
Yahoo: 9% rostered
For the second week in a row, the New York Jets suffered a close loss to an NFC North team that is expected to be a playoff contender. Both games were a result of improved play from quarterback Geno Smith.
Smith had arguably his best performance over the last two seasons in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Unfortunately, a strip sack on the potentially game-winning drive will be the lasting memory of the loss. Despite that, Smith still scored 26.0 fantasy points in the effort.
The Jets offense may have lost running back Breece Hall for the foreseeable future with a lower-body injury, which may help the Jets remain a pass-heavy attack after attempting 78 passes over the last two games.
Smith will have an excellent matchup in Week 4 against a Bears defense that struggles to generate a consistent pass rush, leading to big plays downfield.
Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
Yahoo: 3% rostered
The Washington Commanders have already announced that Jayden Daniels will not undergo elbow surgery and instead will return to the field sooner rather than later (within three weeks) with a brace. That makes it hard to tab Marcus Mariota as a priority waiver add.
However, Mariota is still a player worth adding in the short-term (and potentially stashing on the bench) thanks to another strong game as the Commanders’ starting quarterback in Week 3.
Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in a shocking victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Mariota played within the offense, taking underneath throws, moving the offense, and taking advantage of his opportunities in the end zone. He scored 20.4 fantasy points in the win.
Marcus Mariota ➡️ Treylon Burks to take the lead!@SEAvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AFoB4sJSIF
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Washington has two fantasy-friendly matchups for quarterbacks in Weeks 4 (Indianapolis) and 5 (New York Giants). The team will have a more difficult test in Week 6 (San Francisco) before their Week 7 bye, which seems like an appropriate time for Daniels to return.
Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Yahoo: <1% rostered
Jalon Daniels was a UDFA in the 2026 NFL Draft class, but won the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback job during training camp.
During his career at Kansas, Daniels played in 49 games over six seasons. He completed 61.5% of his passes for 9,282 yards, 67 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. More importantly for fantasy, Daniels racked up 420 carries for 1,445 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.
Baker Mayfield suffered a thumb injury in the Buccaneers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings and has historically played through ailments. But if the injury is serious, Daniels will be poised to make his first career start in Week 4.
Tampa Bay’s offense has struggled to start the season, but they enter a soft part of their schedule with matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and Chicago Bears before their Week 10 bye. Daniels is a quarterback with rushing upside that may not be a priority add until there is more clarity on Baker’s thumb.
He isn’t worth a first-overall waiver priority (in leagues that use that waiver system), but he’s a fine add after waivers clear if he’s still on the wire.
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