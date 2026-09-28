👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Ollie Gordon, Braelon Allen, Kenyon Sadiq, Mack Hollins, Roman Wilson, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Ollie Gordon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups - icon rotoballer

Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 4?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 4 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Amazingly, Week 4 is here. The injuries really piled up on Sunday, as we saw De'Von Achane, Breece Hall, Justin Jefferson, and Mike Evans exit early with injuries. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our waiver wire rankings to get a head start on Week 4 and find those injury replacements with our fantasy football waiver wire rankings before Week 4 of 2026. Below, you will find the top 85 waiver wire pickups to prioritize heading into Week 4.

Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or will have a bigger role now due to injuries. Will Ollie Gordon II be Miami's featured back if De'Von Achane misses time? Is Braelon Allen the Jets running back to roster with Breece Hall sidelined? Is Kenyon Sadiq a must-add after he caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Lions?

Our Week 4 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more -- they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. For those new to this article series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 4?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league, depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Ollie Gordon II RB 3 Add in All Leagues
2 Braelon Allen RB 18 Add in All Leagues
3 Kenny Gainwell RB 64 Add in All Leagues
4 Kenyon Sadiq TE 18 Add in All Leagues
5 Emmett Johnson RB 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Keenan Allen WR 21 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Emanuel Wilson RB 24 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Devaughn Vele WR 62 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Dontayvion Wicks WR 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Jakobi Meyers WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Alvin Kamara RB 43 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Kaelon Black RB 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Rachaad White RB 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Terrance Ferguson TE 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Tre Tucker WR 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Adonai Mitchell WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Malik Washington WR 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 47 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Mack Hollins WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Brenton Strange TE 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Keaton Mitchell RB 32 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Brian Robinson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Kalif Raymond WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Tank Bigsby RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Makai Lemon WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Darren Waller TE 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Kareem Hunt RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Kayshon Boutte WR 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Xavier Hutchinson WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 T.J. Hockenson TE 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Pat Bryant WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Greg Dulcich TE 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Rashod Bateman WR 46 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Pat Freiermuth TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Jaylen Wright RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Oronde Gadsden TE 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Kendrick Bourne WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Roman Wilson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 George Holani RB 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Najee Harris RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Demond Claiborne RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Isaiah Davis RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Brycen Tremayne WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Tory Horton WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Tyler Goodson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 CJ Donaldson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 John Metchie III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Kyler Murray QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Sam Darnold QB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Baker Mayfield QB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 C.J. Stroud QB 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Marcus Mariota QB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Geno Smith QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Malik Willis QB 31 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Jacoby Brissett QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Michael Penix Jr. QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Aaron Rodgers QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Kirk Cousins QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Jameis Winston QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Deshaun Watson QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Jalon Daniels QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Baltimore Ravens DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Pittsburgh Steelers DST 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 San Francisco 49ers DST 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Buffalo Bills DST 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 New York Giants DST 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Chicago Bears DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Cleveland Browns DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Kenyon Sadiq, Ollie Gordon II, Roman Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Terrance Ferguson, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 4:

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets

Week 4 Waiver Wire Ranking: 4

New York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq delivered career highs with eight targets, seven receptions, 105 receiving yards, and his first career receiving touchdown in a 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. He played 38 offensive snaps, which was the most among tight ends for New York. This was just the third career game for the rookie, so there is plenty of time for Sadiq to best those numbers in the future as well.

Sadiq entered Sunday's game with five receptions for 38 yards, and one rushing attempt for a three-yard touchdown. Currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues, Sadiq will likely be a popular waiver wire target ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears. He remains a strong dynasty player.

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Dolphins

Week 4 Waiver Wire Ranking: 1

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II made the most of his increased playing time during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lead back De'Von Achane (knee) was forced to exit early in the first quarter and didn't return. Gordon carried the ball 17 times for 41 yards and scored a touchdown in the loss. He also hauled in three receptions for 14 yards through the air.

Afterward, head coach Jeff Hafley said he wasn't optimistic about Achane. It sounds like Gordon could take over as the lead back for a while. The 22-year-old is going to be a popular waiver wire addition this week ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

 

Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers

Week 4 Waiver Wire Ranking: 49

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson caught three of his six targets for 60 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. There had been plenty of speculation that Wilson was heading for a reduced role with Michael Pittman Jr. back in action, and while his snap share did drop to 38.7%, he made the most of his time on the field by commanding a team-high six targets and scoring his first touchdown of the season.

It was a big touchdown, too, going for 38 yards and breaking a scoreless tie less than two minutes into the first quarter. It's risky to say that Wilson will definitely continue to have a substantial role as the No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Pittman, but Sunday's performance at least showed that he's capable of carving out matchup-based standalone value in fantasy football.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

Week 4 Waiver Wire Ranking: 15

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was spotted on the sideline wincing in pain before halftime, according to Michael J. Duarte of The California Post. Earlier in the game, Ferguson went to the locker room during the Sunday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos to seemingly get his ankle examined, but he was able to return to the lineup briefly. He appeared to aggravate the ankle injury that he was already suffering from, which caused him to log a limited practice session on Wednesday.

However, Ferguson got in two full practice sessions to end the week and did not enter Sunday's game with an injury designation. Ferguson finished with one catch for nine yards in Sunday night's loss to the Broncos.  According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, there is no update on Ferguson. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Ferguson's status, but despite the injury, he remains a solid pickup due to his upside in a potent Rams offense.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets

Week 4 Waiver Wire Ranking: 17

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is inactive for Sunday's game on the road at the Detroit Lions, according to the team. Mitchell injured his finger in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers and will now miss at least one game. It is disappointing for fantasy managers who were looking forward to potentially using the 23-year-old after he caught six of 12 targets for 63 yards last week against Green Bay.

With Mitchell, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) all out for this weekend, it will open the door for rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq to have a big game in what should be a pass-heavy game script for the Jets against the Lions. Behind WR1 Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Williams could be quarterback Geno Smith's next-best target in the passing game. Mitchell's next chance to return as the WR2 for New York will be in their Week 4 contest next Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Chicago Bears.

 

Running Backs - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Ollie Gordon II RB 3 Add in All Leagues
Braelon Allen RB 18 Add in All Leagues
Kenny Gainwell RB 64 Add in All Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emanuel Wilson RB 24 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alvin Kamara RB 43 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Rachaad White RB 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 32 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kareem Hunt RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jaylen Wright RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
George Holani RB 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Najee Harris RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Demond Claiborne RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Isaiah Davis RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyler Goodson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
CJ Donaldson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Keenan Allen WR 21 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 62 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 47 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Xavier Hutchinson WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 46 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Roman Wilson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Brycen Tremayne WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tory Horton WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
John Metchie III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kenyon Sadiq TE 18 Add in All Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Greg Dulcich TE 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Oronde Gadsden TE 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyler Murray QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Marcus Mariota QB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 31 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Baltimore Ravens DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pittsburgh Steelers DST 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
San Francisco 49ers DST 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cleveland Browns DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 4 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 4 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

  • Week 4 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
  • Week 4 FAAB waiver wire bids
  • Week 4 running back waiver wire pickups
  • Week 4 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
  • Week 4 tight end waiver wire pickups
  • Week 4 quarterback waiver wire pickups
  • Week 4 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
  • Week 4 kicker streamers and pickups

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell, Terrance Ferguson, Emmett Johnson, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Mack Hollins, Kendre Miller, Jauan Jennings, Malik Washington, Chris Bell, Ted Hurst, Kayshon Boutte, Darren Waller, and Demond Claiborne. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell, Terrance Ferguson, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell, Terrance Ferguson, Emmett Johnson, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Mack Hollins, Kendre Miller, Jauan Jennings, Malik Washington, Chris Bell, Ted Hurst, Kayshon Boutte, Darren Waller, and Demond Claiborne:

Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keenan Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rachaad White
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mack Hollins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre' Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keenan Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre' Harris
Roman Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Roman Wilson
vs
George Holani
Roman Wilson
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Roman Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Roman Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Roman Wilson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Roman Wilson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Roman Wilson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Roman Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Roman Wilson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Roman Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Roman Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Roman Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Roman Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mack Hollins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Brenton Strange
Mack Hollins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre Tucker
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendre Miller
Mack Hollins
vs
Rachaad White
Mack Hollins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Bell
Kendre Miller
vs
Mack Hollins
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre' Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Kendre Miller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Jauan Jennings
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jauan Jennings
vs
Chris Bell
Jauan Jennings
vs
Kendre Miller
Jauan Jennings
vs
Brian Robinson
Jauan Jennings
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jauan Jennings
vs
Tre' Harris
Jauan Jennings
vs
Brenton Strange
Jauan Jennings
vs
Ted Hurst
Jauan Jennings
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jauan Jennings
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jauan Jennings
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jauan Jennings
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jauan Jennings
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jauan Jennings
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Washington
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
vs
Mack Hollins
Malik Washington
vs
Rachaad White
Malik Washington
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Kaelon Black
Malik Washington
vs
Brenton Strange
Malik Washington
vs
Alvin Kamara
Malik Washington
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Bell
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chris Bell
vs
Brian Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Bell
vs
Tre' Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Kendre Miller
Chris Bell
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chris Bell
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Bell
vs
Jordan Watkins
Chris Bell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Bell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chris Bell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Bell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ted Hurst
vs
Tre' Harris
Ted Hurst
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ted Hurst
vs
Brian Robinson
Ted Hurst
vs
Jordan Watkins
Ted Hurst
vs
Chris Bell
Ted Hurst
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ted Hurst
vs
Jauan Jennings
Ted Hurst
vs
Makai Lemon
Ted Hurst
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ted Hurst
vs
Darren Waller
Ted Hurst
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ted Hurst
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ted Hurst
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ted Hurst
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kareem Hunt
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Darren Waller
Kayshon Boutte
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Makai Lemon
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Bryant
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darren Waller
vs
Makai Lemon
Darren Waller
vs
Kareem Hunt
Darren Waller
vs
Tank Bigsby
Darren Waller
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Darren Waller
vs
Jordan Watkins
Darren Waller
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Darren Waller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Ted Hurst
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Bryant
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Demond Claiborne
vs
Najee Harris
Demond Claiborne
vs
Isaiah Davis
Demond Claiborne
vs
George Holani
Demond Claiborne
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Demond Claiborne
vs
Roman Wilson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tory Horton
Demond Claiborne
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Demond Claiborne
vs
Skyy Moore
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Demond Claiborne
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kaelon Black

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Waiver Wire Express - Week 4 Lightning Round
Monday Night Football Betting Picks Week 3
Updated Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections
Eagles vs. Bears: MNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kenyon Sadiq

Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Brock Bowers

Goes Off In Return From Injury
New York Knicks

Kevin McCullar Jr. Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Miami Heat

Dennis Smith Jr. Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Gary Harris

Waived by Pistons
Bucky Irving

Leaves Game in Fourth Quarter, Misses Final 10 Minutes
Justin Jefferson

Injury Doesn't Sound Too Serious
Baker Mayfield

Dislocates Right Thumb, Likely to Miss Time
Baker Mayfield

Leaves Late With Hand Injury
Puka Nacua

Will Not Play Versus Broncos in Week 3
Mike Evans

Dealing with Rib Strain, to Undergo Full Evaluation on Monday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Exits Sunday's Game with Hamstring Injury
Mark Andrews

Returns to Sunday's Game After Injury Scare
Justin Jefferson

Ruled Out on Sunday with Ankle Injury
Mike Evans

is Ruled Out with Rib Injury
Mark Andrews

is Questionable to Return with Hand Injury
Jonathan Taylor

Finds Going Tough in Week 3 vs. Texans
Garrett Wilson

Clears Concussion Evaluation
Mike Evans

Carted Off with Rib/Chest Injury
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Has Huge Performance in Loss to Commanders
Nico Collins

Making Good Progress From Injury
De'Von Achane

Injury Outlook Doesn't Sound Optimistic
Justin Jefferson

Questionable to Return Against Buccaneers
Kenneth Walker

Scores Twice In Victory Over Dolphins
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Miami Heat

Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Steven Adams

Expected to Sit One Leg of Back-to-Backs Early
CFB

Arizona QB Noah Fifita Has Second Straight Four-TD Game
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Runs Wild On Boston College
CFB

Jackson Harris Has Breakout Game In Win Over Texas A&M
CFB

Keelon Russell Breaks Out vs. South Carolina
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
CFB

Whit Weeks Ruled Out For Rest Of Game
CFB

Texas Narrowly Beats Tennessee
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Scores Four Touchdowns In Win Over Illinois
CFB

Dante Moore Taken To Hospital
Jason Preston

Returns to Clippers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

Wayshawn Parker Runs All Over Iowa State
Hunter Sallis

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Clippers
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Nembhard Waived by Hornets
Rob Dillingham

Heads to Charlotte
CFB

Mason Heintschel Has Second Six-Touchdown Game Of the Season
Buddy Hield

Traded to Bulls
CFB

Wisconsin Upsets Penn State
CFB

Iowa Beats Michigan On Last-Second Touchdown
CFB

Florida Dominates Ole Miss In Statement Win
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Sire Gaines A Game-Time Decision
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Good to Go
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
CFB

Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy Not Expected to Play vs. Florida
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
CFB

Terrance Carter Out in Week 4
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Phoenix Suns

Kennedy Chandler Joins Suns on Training Camp Deal
Seth Lundy

Lands Training Camp Deal with Mavericks
Jalen Williams

Looks Fantastic After Full Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Enters Mavericks Camp Without Restrictions
Dwight Powell

Returns to Mavericks on One-Year Deal
Stephen Curry

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Warriors
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Waiver Wire Express - Week 4 Lightning Round
Monday Night Football Betting Picks Week 3
Updated Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections
Eagles vs. Bears: MNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em