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Eagles vs. Bears Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Monday Night Football - Jalen Hurts, D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, and more

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Saquon Barkley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Eagles vs. Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 3 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Notable Matchups
Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups
Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Week 3 slate closes out with a Monday Night meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

Let's be honest, this matchup lost a lot of its juice when Bears quarterback Caleb Williams went down with a hamstring injury last week. With Chicago backup QB Tyson Bagent dealing with a concussion, it appears as though the Bears might be forced to turn to veteran Case Keenum in this tilt with the Eagles. As for Philly, they are also dealing with some injuries following a close call last week at Tennessee. Tight end Dallas Goedert will miss this one, while running back Saquon Barkley works his way back from a stinger suffered in Week 2.

We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 3, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears

Monday, September 28, 8:15 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

  • Caleb Williams - Out (Hamstring)
  • Dallas Goedert - Out (MCL)
  • Eli Stowers - Out (Hamstring)
  • Tyson Bagent - Questionable (Concussion)

 

Matchups We Love

QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts has been a solid fantasy option through the first two weeks of the season. He totaled 24.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and had an 18.2 PPR fantasy point output in Week 2. Now Hurts gets a plus matchup against a Bears defense that is dealing with some injuries in the secondary. The Eagles signal-caller is a strong QB1 play this week.

RB Saquon Barkley

Update: Barkley will play in Week 3.

Barkley didn't play much in last week's win over the Titans after dealing with a stinger. But his return to practice on Thursday is a good sign for his availability for Monday night. If Barkley is able to suit up, he will be a must-start RB1 option. The Bears allowed Hubbard to score 23.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 1, and let Aaron Jones Sr. rush for 105 yards last week.

 

Matchups We Hate

Bears WRs

There's a lot going against Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III this week. Caleb Williams is out, and Case Keenum/Tyson Bagent is starting this game. Neither WR has posted strong numbers in the first two weeks, and this matchup against the Eagles secondary is not ideal. Both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have held WRs in check to start the season. Therefore, Burden is a low-end WR3, while Odunze is more of a WR4.

TE Colston Loveland

It's not time to fully panic on Colston Loveland yet, but having only one catch for three yards through two weeks is a bit concerning. His low usage in the passing game thus far, plus this difficult matchup against the Eagles, puts him outside the top 12 at the position heading into the week. Philadelphia has allowed the fewest fantasy points to TEs to begin the year.

 

Other Notable Matchups

RB D'Andre Swift

Update: Monangai will play in Week 3. 

Kyle Monangai missing practice on Thursday could mean D'Andre Swift has an expanded role in Week 3. Even if Monangai is able to suit up, Swift is still a solid RB2 option. He finished as the overall RB5 in Week 1 and as the overall RB16 in Week 2. With the Bears rolling with a backup this week, the team could decide to lean on the running game more. That should boost his numbers.

WR DeVonta Smith

Update: Smith will play in Week 3. 

DeVonta Smith did not practice on Thursday due to a hamstring issue. It's unclear whether that hamstring issue will prevent him from playing in Monday's game. If he is good to go, Smith will be a low-end WR1 in a solid matchup against a banged-up Bears secondary. Dontayvion Wicks also has some appeal as a flex option in some 12+ team leagues after scoring above 12 PPR fantasy points in both games.

 

Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Saquon Barkley Start 115.7 RB PHI @ CHI
DeVonta Smith Start 112.6 WR PHI @ CHI
Jalen Hurts Start 109.7 QB PHI @ CHI
Dontayvion Wicks Risky Start 103.9 WR PHI @ CHI
Elijah Moore Sit 100.7 WR PHI @ CHI
Makai Lemon Sit 100.3 WR PHI @ CHI
Hollywood Brown Sit 99.4 WR PHI @ CHI
Tank Bigsby Sit 99.3 RB PHI @ CHI
Johnny Mundt Sit 99 TE PHI @ CHI
Darius Cooper Sit 97.9 WR PHI @ CHI
Britain Covey Sit 97.2 WR PHI @ CHI
Will Shipley Sit 96.8 RB PHI @ CHI
Andy Dalton Sit 95.5 QB PHI @ CHI
Tanner McKee Sit 95.3 QB PHI @ CHI

 

Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
D'Andre Swift Start 113.1 RB CHI vs PHI
Kyle Monangai Start 107.3 RB CHI vs PHI
Rome Odunze Risky Start 103.9 WR CHI vs PHI
Luther Burden III Risky Start 103.8 WR CHI vs PHI
Colston Loveland Risky Start 103.7 TE CHI vs PHI
Cole Kmet Sit 100.9 TE CHI vs PHI
Kalif Raymond Sit 98.5 WR CHI vs PHI
Chicago Bears Sit 98 DEF CHI vs PHI
Roschon Johnson Sit 97.6 RB CHI vs PHI
Jahdae Walker Sit 96.8 WR CHI vs PHI
Sam Roush Sit 96.7 TE CHI vs PHI
Cairo Santos Sit 95.4 K CHI vs PHI
Case Keenum Sit 95 QB CHI vs PHI
Tyson Bagent Sit 95 QB CHI vs PHI

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Saquon Barkley, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Dontayvion Wicks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Saquon Barkley
vs
Devonta Smith
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chase Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Garrett Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Breece Hall
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Olave
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Saquon Barkley
vs
De'Von Achane
Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyren Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
James Cook III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian Watson
Saquon Barkley
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Saquon Barkley
vs
Trey McBride
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
Davante Adams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Jefferson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Saquon Barkley
vs
Parker Washington
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Pickens
Saquon Barkley
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mike Evans
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Drake London
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Saquon Barkley
vs
David Montgomery
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Omarion Hampton
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bucky Irving
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Saquon Barkley
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Saquon Barkley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Saquon Barkley
vs
Matthew Golden
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tee Higgins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ladd McConkey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Cam Skattebo
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rashee Rice
Saquon Barkley
vs
DJ Moore
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jadarian Price
Saquon Barkley
vs
Travis Kelce
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jalen Coker
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brock Bowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jameson Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Sam Laporta
Saquon Barkley
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dalton Schultz
Saquon Barkley
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Downs
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Kittle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tony Pollard
Saquon Barkley
vs
DK Metcalf
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mark Andrews
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rashod Bateman
Saquon Barkley
vs
Michael Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tucker Kraft
Saquon Barkley
vs
Malik Nabers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Blake Corum
Saquon Barkley
vs
Zay Flowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Woody Marks
Saquon Barkley
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyjae Spears
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyle Monangai
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kaelon Black
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emmett Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
RJ Harvey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rachaad White
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Saquon Barkley
vs
Alvin Kamara
Saquon Barkley
vs
Braelon Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tank Bigsby
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justice Hill
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Brooks
Saquon Barkley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Saquon Barkley
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Holani
Saquon Barkley
vs
Samaje Perine
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ty Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Devin Singletary
Saquon Barkley
vs
Raheim Sanders
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaelon Black
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Mack Hollins
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
vs
Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Harris
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Cade Otton
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Bryant
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rome Odunze
vs
Darren Waller
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Rachaad White
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rome Odunze
vs
Keon Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Malachi Fields
Luther Burden III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Hunter Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Woody Marks
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Devaughn Vele
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Juwan Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Luther Burden III
vs
Blake Corum
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyjae Spears
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jake Ferguson
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashod Bateman
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Luther Burden III
vs
Mark Andrews
Luther Burden III
vs
Keenan Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Luther Burden III
vs
George Kittle
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaiah Likely
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Schultz
Luther Burden III
vs
Kaelon Black
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
Mack Hollins
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Brenton Strange
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Emmett Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Kelce
Luther Burden III
vs
RJ Harvey
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Luther Burden III
vs
Kalif Raymond
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Demario Douglas
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaiah Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Harris
Luther Burden III
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordan Addison
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Warren
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Luther Burden III
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Blake Corum
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Nabers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mark Andrews
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carnell Tate
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DK Metcalf
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tony Pollard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
KC Concepcion
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Kittle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Josh Downs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rome Odunze
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Sam Laporta
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jameson Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brock Bowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Coker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Travis Kelce
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Colston Loveland
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jadarian Price
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DJ Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashee Rice
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaelon Black
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Olave
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devonta Smith
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Christian Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Davante Adams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Parker Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Evans
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Matthew Golden
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tee Higgins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mack Hollins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Makai Lemon
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Demario Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isaiah Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendrick Bourne

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Nico Collins

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Michael Pittman Jr.

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Arizona QB Noah Fifita Has Second Straight 4 TD Game
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Mason Heintschel Has Second 6 Touchdown Game Of Season
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Wisconsin Upsets Penn State
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Iowa Beats Michigan On Last-Second Touchdown
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Florida Dominates Ole Miss In Statement Win
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Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss
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Terrance Carter Out in Week 4
Tyler Seguin

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Pyotr Kochetkov

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Zay Flowers

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Jayden Daniels

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Jalen Williams

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Andrés Muñoz

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Kon Knueppel

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D'Angelo Russell Waived by Grizzlies
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Saquon Barkley

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Mike Evans

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Jeremy Peña

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Russell Henley

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Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
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