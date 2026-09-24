The top NFL Pick'em pool picks for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Andersen's weekly NFL Pick'em pool targets, avoids, and predictions to help win pick'em contests.
Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Differentiating between signal and noise after the first week was tricky, but our sample size has now doubled from 16 to 32 games, giving us even more data to inform our picks for Week 3!
Some questions do still exist, though. For example, can the Raiders remain undefeated? Are the Giants, Bears, and Commanders cooked without their starting quarterbacks? Should we have more respect for the Titans, Browns, and Jets after giving some of the best teams a run for their money?
Every week of the 2026 NFL season, I'll lock in picks for each game and tier them based on my confidence level for the selection. The games will be grouped into locks, semi-confident picks, and toss-ups. The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The winner picks are italicized. Let's get to the picks for Week 3.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 3 NFL Pick'em Pool Locks
The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least-confident pick. The higher the number, the better. The winner picks are italicized.
- 16 - Chiefs at Dolphins
The Colts gave the Chiefs a run for their money last week, but it's hard to imagine this struggling Dolphins squad showing any signs of life against Patrick Mahomes and company. Miami lost to San Francisco by 22 points last week, and they could end up having an even greater margin of defeat in Week 3.
At 2-0, the Chiefs don't really need a "get-right" game, but this win will definitely offer a boost of confidence after the close finish against Indianapolis.
- 15 - Chargers at Bills
The DJ Moore (shoulder) injury will slightly lower the ceiling of this Bills offense, but not enough to change how we feel about this game. The Chargers are officially in panic mode after losing to the Cardinals and Raiders, so this game is coming at a terrible time for Los Angeles. Things get even tougher after Buffalo, as the Chargers are scheduled to play the Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, and Rams.
- 14 - Cardinals at 49ers
The 49ers have asserted their dominance by winning each of their first two games by at least 20 points. Meanwhile, the Cardinals had no answer for the Drew Lock-led Seahawks last week. We still feel better about Arizona than we did before the season, but they're weaker than the Niners on both offense and defense.
- 13 - Eagles at Bears
This had the potential to be one of the most exciting NFL games this season. Instead, an unfortunate injury to Caleb Williams (hamstring) has completely altered the outlook for this Week 3 contest. Chicago might have to start its third-string quarterback, Case Keenum, and we don't see how he could possibly keep pace with this high-scoring Philadelphia offense.
Caleb Williams Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery https://t.co/1rfgRs25wg
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 22, 2026
Semi-Confident Picks For Week 3 Pick 'Em Pools
- 12 - Rams at Broncos
The Rams looked nearly unstoppable against the Giants on Monday. Sure, New York dealt with a bevy of injuries, but we can't forget that Los Angeles was also without Puka Nacua. The Broncos are coming off a big get-right win over the Jaguars, but their entire backfield is on the injury report and their defense might not have enough manpower to slow down all the Rams' offensive weapons.
Sean McVay: #RamsHouse erring on the side of caution with Puka Nacua’s hip injury. Usually time is the best thing to heal this kind of injury
(via @sarahbarshop) https://t.co/z3ZABopU9p
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 23, 2026
- 11 - Seahawks at Commanders
Despite starting Drew Lock in place of Sam Darnold (hip), the Seahawks cruised to a Week 2 win over the Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Commanders likely lost Jayden Daniels (elbow) to a multi-week injury. Seattle has one of the most disruptive defenses in the NFL, and the unit should have an absolute field day against backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.
- 10 - Panthers at Browns
Deshaun Watson had a sneaky good game last week as the Browns defeated the Buccaneers. However, Cleveland's rushing game was essentially nonexistent, and their defense is still an enormous question mark after the Myles Garrett trade. Meanwhile, Carolina's passing attack hasn't looked this good since last decade. The Browns' offense ultimately won't be able to keep up.
- 9 - Raiders at Saints
The Raiders went from having the worst record last season to starting this season 2-0. However, we must point out they've had one of the easiest schedules, taking down the Dolphins and the underperforming Chargers. Meanwhile, the Saints forced overtime against the Lions and beat the Ravens, largely thanks to the lethal duo of Tyler Shough and Chris Olave. We're taking New Orleans in this one.
The Raiders defense through two weeks:
Overall:
1st in EPA per play
1st in Success Rate
vs Pass:
4th in Dropback EPA
5th in Dropback Success Rate
vs Run:
1st in Rush EPA
3rd in Rush Success Rate
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) September 23, 2026
- 8 - Jets at Lions
The Jets put up a good fight against the Packers, but we're still not sold on Green Bay being a reliable litmus test. The Lions have played a much tougher schedule so far, and they are simply much better on paper. We're not willing to deem this game a lock for Detroit, but we'd be pretty surprised if the Jets find a way to stop an offense headlined by Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
- 7 - Ravens at Cowboys
The Ravens lost in Week 2, but they were playing against a Saints team that has been very impressive so far. Plus, Baltimore was without Zay Flowers (hamstring), and Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry still had strong performances. On the other hand, the Cowboys are definitely trending up after dropping 37 points on the Commanders.
Scoring 37 points against any team is impressive, but the Ravens are a much tougher test than the Commanders. The Cowboys have a lot of holes on defense, and Baltimore is the more well-rounded team in this game.
- 6 - Bengals at Steelers
This game would have shifted to the "toss-up" category if the Steelers had played a little better against New England. Instead, Aaron Rodgers had two turnovers and Pittsburgh mustered just three points. The Bengals' defense isn't nearly as intimidating as the Patriots', but their offense is certainly stronger. We would not be surprised if Cincinnati wins by double digits.
NFL Pick 'Em Toss-Ups Of Week 3
- 5 - Titans at Giants
Brian Daboll and Wan'Dale Robinson will be looking for revenge against their old team, and this game comes at a perfect time for the Titans. New York will be without Jaxson Dart (knee) and Brian Burns (ankle), which is quite possibly the worst news possible for Giants fans.
Jameis Winston's performance on Monday night makes it hard to imagine he could ever lead the Giants to victory, but if there's any team he could beat, it might be the 0-2 Titans. With that being said, we've been impressed by Cam Ward lately, and we think this improved Titans defense will capitalize on Winston's inevitable mistakes.
- 4 - Vikings at Buccaneers
This Vikings offense is really difficult to evaluate right now. They went from dominant in Week 1 to quite uninspiring in Week 2. Now, Kyler Murray returns from his concussion, and we don't really know what to expect given his limited sample size this season.
The difference maker in this game will be the Vikings' defense. The Bucs have gone 0-2 against some very mediocre defenses, so they'll likely be even more rattled when they go up against Minnesota, led by mastermind defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Kyler Murray Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3 https://t.co/gG0dQ83e24
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 21, 2026
- 3 - Texans at Colts
The Texans feel like the better team on paper, but they're 0-2 and only mustered six points against the Bengals. Meanwhile, the Colts just forced overtime against the Chiefs on primetime television. We don't feel great about picking a winner here, but if we had to choose a side, we'd lean toward Houston, especially if Nico Collins (hamstring) returns.
- 2 - Patriots at Jaguars
This should be a very exciting game, so it's a shame that CBS is only airing its broadcast in the New England and Florida areas. Either team is capable of pulling off the victory. The Patriots forced two turnovers last week and held the Steelers to three points, while the Jaguars are just two weeks removed from a 34-point explosion. Jacksonville feels like the more consistent and reliable team, but it's a toss-up.
- 1 - Falcons at Packers
Good luck picking this game. The Falcons went 0-2 under Cooper Rush. Meanwhile, the Packers lost to Carson Wentz before needing overtime to defeat Geno Smith. The good news for Atlanta is that Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will return this week, but it's too early to tell if he's the answer to the Falcons' problems. Given that Penix remains unproven, we're picking Green Bay, but we don't feel great about it.
My TNF take:
Kaleb Johnson takes over the Packers backfield, clear leader of the committee
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) September 23, 2026
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