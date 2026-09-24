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NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Falcons vs. Packers Thursday Night Showdown

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Drake London - NFL, Fantasy football rankings, waiver wire, dfs

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Falcons vs. Packers Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, September 24, 2026.

In This Article hide
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Welcome back, RotoBallers! Can the injuries please stop? Another showdown with a key piece going down early. This time, Jaxson Dart, who is likely headed towards season-ending knee surgery. You really hate to see it; in his first game of the season, he looked fantastic. I was able to sneak into cash with Davante Adams, but the Dart injury really threw off the entire trajectory of that game. Hopefully we can get through a showdown slate without a major injury this time. 

We have an interesting matchup to kick off Week 3, as the Atlanta Falcons travel up north to Green Bay to take on the Packers, in what should be Michael Penix Jr.'s first game of the season.  I'll be your NFL Showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 3, Falcons vs. Packers on September 24, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Jordan Love - QB, $15K (DK), $18.6K (FD)

Oh please, Jordan Love, don't get injured and blow my lineups in this showdown. The Packers' run game is absolutely torched; we saw a little bit out of Kaleb Johnson, but even then I have very little confidence. That being said, it leaves Love to handle the workload. The Jets defense held Love in check, but I think he will look more like he did in Week 1, when he threw for nearly 400 yards and two touchdowns.

The big thing for Love is keeping the turnovers to a minimum. If he can do that, he can easily be one of the highest-scoring Packers. Even with Jayden Reed down, he has plenty of options to throw to. I even considered putting Christian Watson in the MVP spot, given how many targets he's gotten this season.

Drake London - WR, $13.2K (DK), $17.1K (FD)

I obviously really like Bijan Robinson, but I wanted to get a little different on this slate. Michael Penix Jr. is back and here to save this offense, because Cooper Rush was killing it play by play. Lucky for Drake London, he performed significantly better when Penix was at QB. London nearly averaged 11 targets per game when Penix was his QB. He also has nine touchdowns in those 14 games.

He has nothing to show for this season, but I think this is where he breaks out. London should see quite a bit of Keisan Nixon, which is a very good matchup for him, because he is giving up .34 fantasy points per route run. As long as he can avoid the matchup with Javon Bullard, then London should have no issue having his way with this Packers secondary that gave up three touchdowns between Garrett Wilson and Justin Jefferson.

Other Captains/MVPs: Christian Watson, Bijan Robinson

 

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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Tucker Kraft - TE, $7K (DK), $8.6K (FD)

I have way too much Tucker Kraft in Fantasy Football this year, so I'm really hoping he starts getting it going. This is going to be one of the best matchups he'll get, so if he doesn't get it going here, I'm not sure what more we can expect from Kraft. The Falcons have given up three TDs to TEs so far this season, including two to Darren Waller last week.

With Jayden Reed going down with an injury, I think we'll see more targets going to Kraft. Last season, he averaged six targets a game (not including his injury game); in the five games he played without Reed, he also had four touchdowns. If the O-Line continues to be banged up, look for Love to make some quick throws, and Kraft should benefit massively from that.

Michael Penix Jr., $9K (DK), $10.2K (FD)

I considered putting Kyle Pitts Sr. in this spot, but I don't know if he can be trusted. So I'm going to roll with the QB. Thankfully, Michael Penix Jr. is healthy, because I don't know if I could have watched this game if Cooper Rush or Jack Strand were starting. It also looks like Tua Tagovailoa might be healthy, so even if Penix gets injured, they have a somewhat competent QB to back him up.

I expect Penix to pepper London with targets, and he will likely spread the targets around to everyone else. With the way this Packers secondary has been getting cooked recently, Penix and company could keep it close through the air. It all starts somewhere, and maybe the dual QB route continues to be the way to go!

Other Flex Options: Nick Folk, Trey Smack

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Chris Blair - WR, $1K (DK), $1.6K (FD)

This might be one of my most insane GPP plays, but who knows, it might work out. Jahan Dotson is by far the safer play, and he is still relatively cheap, but if you are looking for that home run spot that also helps you afford a few of the top guys on the slate, then look no further than Chris Blair. Blair squeaked his way onto the roster this season after spending most of last season on the practice squad.

He played in 49% of snaps last week; it was a blowout, so London saw fewer snaps, which meant WR3/4 got more run. He did get three targets and caught one of them. At basically minimum price, Blair is worth a flyer, and with the Falcons kind of in a rut outside of London, it could be anyone's chance in the passing game.

Kaleb Johnson, $4K (DK), $7.2K (FD)

I'm not sure what FanDuel was thinking, but they jacked the price up on Kaleb Johnson. We have no clue what the Packers are going to do with their backfield, which already makes this play risky enough. Out of the Packers ' RB options, I'll be rostering a little bit of Johnson, and that's about it. MarShawn Lloyd is too rich for me, with his production being basically nothing, and Chris Brooks saw fewer attempts than Johnson did in his first game.

Johnson has definitely earned the coaching staff's respect and moved up the depth chart quickly. Johnson led the team in rushing attempts in their win over the Jets. He managed only 32 yards, but the Packers need to work with what they have until Josh Jacobs returns. At his price on DK, it's worth a shot, but otherwise avoid the rushing game like the plague.

Other Value Options: Skyy Moore, Jonnu Smith, Jahan Dotson

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

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