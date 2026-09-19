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Wide Receiver Matchups to Target For Week 2 (2026) - Justin Jefferson, Christian Watson, and Others

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Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 2 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.

After an exciting start to the season, the NFL is geared up for another full Sunday slate with 13 games on Sunday afternoon to provide a great slate for building NFL DFS lineups! I'm excited to dive into these wide receiver matchups and pick out a few plus plays. Getting the right receiver at the right salary can be a huge key to fantasy football success since receivers have some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the plays in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 2.

This week, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.

Don't forget to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have specific channels devoted to NFL DFS! We also have lots of great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win MORE this season! Below are my top five WR vs. CB matchups for this week’s DFS main slate. Use these insights to fine-tune season-long lineups, player props, and DFS builds. Let’s get to it!

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Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

  • Matchup: Tyrique Stevenson/Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears)
  • Pricing: $7.8K DK, $8.6K FD

The Vikings will be turning to Carson Wentz for a second straight week, but Jefferson proved last week that he can still be very productive even if he's working with a backup. After Kyler Murray (concussion) lasted just 11 snaps in Week 1, Carson Wentz came off the bench and helped Jefferson put together a very solid start to the season with two touchdowns on eight catches for 92 yards.

Jefferson and the Vikings will head into a division matchup on the road against the Bears in Week 2. Chicago lit up the Panthers in Week 1 on offense, but their defense gave up 37 points, including a pair of touchdowns and 138 yards to Jalen Coker. The Bears had the eighth-worst DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) against the passing game in Week 1, and their up-tempo, high-scoring style could force teams to be aggressive and throw the ball against them on a regular basis this year.

Jefferson, who has the fourth-highest PFF Grade of all wide receivers, is projected to split time between Tyrique Stevenson (36.8 PFF Grade) and Jaylon Johnson (44.8) as he lines up on both sides of the formation. Stevenson allowed 1.7 yards per route covered last year, while Johnson allowed 2.1 yards per route covered, both among the highest in the league.

This NFC North matchup has one of the highest totals on the board for Sunday's slate and could turn into a high-flying, high-scoring game. If that's the case, either Wentz or Murray will be peppering Jefferson with targets, and JJettas should be in position to produce another high-flying stat line in Coach Kevin O'Connell's effective, pass-heavy scheme.

This game currently has the highest total on the board, and while Cincy has tried to plug some gaps in their leaky defense, I think it has a good chance of turning into a shootout. You just can't fade a receiver of Chase's talent in this game environment, and the matchup is just the icing on the cake.

 

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Matchup: Myles Harden (Cleveland Browns)
  • Pricing: $6.4K DK, $6.5K FD

The Buccaneers lost to the Bengals in Week 1, but they'll come home to face the Browns in Week 2. Egbuka caught five of six targets for 63 yards, finishing second on the team in targets and receptions and leading the team in receiving yards. He is moving into his role as the team's WR1 after Mike Evans departed this offseason to join the 49ers.

Most importantly, Egbuka looked healthy after battling injuries in the preseason. He ranked as the 2oth-highest of all receivers on PFF from Week 1, and he'll have the opportunity to improve on that in Week 2 at home.

Egbuka is projected to split time between being matched up against Myles Harden (37.7 PFF grade), who ranked 81st among 86 qualified cornerbacks, and the much stronger Denzel Ward (90.5) for most of the game. Especially if Egbuka can draw coverage from Harden, he should be set up for a big day. PFF has Egbuka playing more snaps against Harden than any other defender.

Harden, Ward, and the Browns struggled in Week 1 against the Jaguars. The Browns had the second-worst DVOA in Week 1, allowing Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Josh Cameron to combine for the third-most fantasy points of any wide receiver corps.

Egbuka has the potential to break out for big plays when Baker Mayfield is on point, and even though he looked rough in the opener, Mayfield should be set for a bounce-back performance at home against the Browns. The Bucs could play from ahead, but when they do take to the air, they should get the second-year receiver heavily involved.

 

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Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

  • Matchup: Brandon Stephens (New York Jets)
  • Pricing: $6.2K DK, $6.9K FD

Watson showed up in Week 1 with a monster game against the Vikings, making big plays all over the field and looking the part of a true No. 1 receiver.

He ranked as the seventh-best WR of the 97 scored by PFF in the first week with a score of 87.1, and he gets a very favorable matchup against the Jets and Brandon Stephens (65.5).

Watson racked up 72 YAC in his big Week 1, totaling six catches on eight targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He actually got fewer targets than Matthew Golden, but he was the team's best downfield option and continues to shine on contested catches.

With the absence of Josh Jacobs (personal) extending another week, the Packers could roll out another pass-heavy game plan against the Jets. If they do, Watson brings great upside as the team's top option.

 

Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers

  • Matchup: Chris Johnson (Miami Dolphins)
  • Pricing: $5.3K DK, $6.2K FD

The 49ers got a huge win Down Under on Friday of last week, and they'll look to move to 2-0 as they come back home to face the Miami Dolphins in one of the later games on Sunday afternoon. While the result was a huge divisional win over the Rams, the Niners did lose a key piece when promising rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was lost to injury for 10 weeks. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the year and Christian Kirk (calf) out for at least three more weeks, Samuel could end up with an even larger role as the team's WR2 behind fellow veteran Mike Evans.

In Week 1, Samuel and Evans posted almost identical stat lines, with Deebo hauling in six of seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, while Evans outdid him by just one yard but had the same target share and catches. Samuel also added 12 yards on his one carry out of the backfield and tacked on this touchdown in the fourth quarter:

Samuel is projected to get a great matchup against Chris Johnson for most of Week 2, and Johnson graded just a 35.2 from PFF in coverage grades, ranking 80th of the 85 qualified CBs.

With plenty of work available, Samuel should be able to put up another strong showing now that he's healthy and in a system that utilizes his full range of skills. Coach Kyle Shanahan will scheme him into space, and Samuel showed last week that he still has the playmaking ability to deliver great value at his affordable salary in this matchup.

 

Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans

  • Matchup: Jalen Davis (Cincinnati Bengals)
  • Pricing: $3.7K DK, $5.2K FD

If you're looking for a value play, there are some big-name top receivers either unlikely to play or ruled out this week, opening plenty of playing time behind them. Zay Flowers (hamstring) is doubtful, A.J. Brown (ankle) is on IR, Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable, and Nico Collins (hamstring) will not play after sustaining an injury in practice this week.

The Texans already lost Jayden Higgins (knee) to a season-ending injury in preseason and added Kayshon Boutte via trade to mix in with Xavier Hutchingson, preseason standout Jared Wayne, and second-year receiver Jaylin Noel.

Of the Texans' receivers, Noel has the highest PFF grade and the best matchup of the group since he usually lines up in the slot. That would mostly mean he will match up against Jalen Davis (60.9 PFF coverage grade) with a little bit of Dax Hill (58.4) mixed in as well.

It's not an absolutely massive advantage like the top names in this Week 2 list, but it is the best matchup on the field for C.J. Stroud, who will be looking to erase last week's late loss to the Bills and could lean heavily on Noel in this contest. Last year, in the one game that Noel played with Stroud and without Collins, he hauled in five of six targets for 63 yards against the 49ers. He'll be a bargain flier, but he could deliver great PPR numbers and be a successful punt play as the Texans try to keep up with the Bengals and avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!

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