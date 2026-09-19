RotoBaller's updated Week 2 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.
At RotoBaller HQ, we continue our rankings series and focus on FLEX. One of the most important decisions when setting a fantasy football lineup is choosing the correct FLEX (RB/WR/TE). It can be the difference between winning or losing your league matchup. Use our updated Week 2 FLEX rankings for 2026 to guide you in making that all-important FLEX decision. Find out where key FLEX options such as Kaelon Black, Romeo Doubs, Caleb Douglas, Michael Mayer, Kayshon Boutte, Alec Pierce, Rachaad White, Hunter Henry, and Rashod Bateman are in our updated FLEX rankings.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 2 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
Week 2 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs is expected to step up as the team's de facto No. 1 target in Week 2, but he's not a lock to produce in fantasy football. Doubs had a very underwhelming performance against Seattle, failing to haul in any of his three targets. Poor route-running and drops plagued the veteran's Patriots debut last week, and it came at a very poor time, as he'll now be tasked with leading the wide receiver room after A.J. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.
There's a real chance that Doubs can turn this bigger role into a flex-level fantasy performance, but there's also some inherent risk given his poor play in the season opener. The 26-year-old ranks as RotoBaller's WR40 ahead of his matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who allowed the fewest fantasy points to receivers last week (albeit against a Cooper Rush-led Falcons offense).
Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte had just one catch in his Texans debut last week against the Bills, but he may need to take on a much larger workload moving forward with Nico Collins (hamstring) ruled out for Week 2. Collins picked up the injury in Wednesday's practice, and his status is "in jeopardy" for Week 2, even though the injury isn't considered to be serious. Boutte played 46% of snaps, the third-highest mark of all receivers for the Texans, but he only got two targets.
Collins had 10 targets in the opener, and Boutte could pick up some of that work if Collins is forced to miss time. He remains a deep option and a boom-or-bust producer, but more chances could lead to quicker incorporation into Houston's passing attack. Keep an eye on Collins' status this week, and if he can't play, Boutte becomes a very intriguing, high-upside sleeper to consider.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) made a good first impression in his NFL debut last week. Black handled 14 carries for 65 yards and caught one pass for five receiving yards in the 49ers' win over the Rams. San Francisco was in the driver's seat for much of the game, affording them the luxury of rotating Black into the backfield regularly in an effort to keep Christian McCaffrey fresh. Black was added to the injury report on Thursday due to groin tightness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With the 49ers heavily favored, Black started the week as a flex candidate in an expected blowout, but his updated status makes him a risky start. If Black is restricted, then fellow backup Jordan James might spell McCaffrey, with wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. potentially seeing some backfield work as well.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas backed up a strong summer with five catches on seven targets for a team-high 94 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to Las Vegas. The third-round rookie was hardly a part-time surprise, either. He played 51 of Miami's 56 offensive snaps, a 91% share, after earning a starting job before the opener. ESPN reported this week that Douglas' debut confirmed what it had been hearing about how much he had impressed people inside the Dolphins' building.
That matches what Jeff Hafley was saying in August, when he called Douglas one of Miami's most consistent players in camp. Last Sunday gave fantasy managers something tangible to pair with that praise. Douglas led all NFL rookies in receptions, receiving yards, and yards after the catch, and he did it while barely leaving the field. The role was already there. Now the production is too. Douglas' fantasy stock is moving quickly after one game because the opener made the summer buzz look a lot more believable.
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are "looking for" wideout Rashod Bateman to "step up" in the midst of injuries to the team's wide receiver corps, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Bateman was targeted once and did not record a catch in Baltimore's win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) has been placed on Injured Reserve, and star Ravens wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Baltimore's Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
As a result, Bateman profiles as the clear leader of an extremely unproven group of Ravens pass-catchers outside of veteran tight end Mark Andrews. Bateman's most productive season came in 2024, when he recorded 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns on 72 targets. If Flowers is sidelined in Week 2, Bateman carries flex appeal for fantasy managers.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kaelon Black, Romeo Doubs, Caleb Douglas, Michael Mayer, Kayshon Boutte, Alec Pierce, Rachaad White, Hunter Henry, and Rashod Bateman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Kaelon Black, Romeo Doubs, Caleb Douglas, Michael Mayer, Kayshon Boutte, Alec Pierce, Rachaad White, Hunter Henry, and Rashod Bateman:
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