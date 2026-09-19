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Week 2 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Kaelon Black- Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 2 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 2 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

At RotoBaller HQ, we continue our rankings series and focus on FLEX. One of the most important decisions when setting a fantasy football lineup is choosing the correct FLEX (RB/WR/TE). It can be the difference between winning or losing your league matchup. Use our updated Week 2 FLEX rankings for 2026 to guide you in making that all-important FLEX decision. Find out where key FLEX options such as Kaelon Black, Romeo Doubs, Caleb Douglas, Michael Mayer, Kayshon Boutte, Alec Pierce, Rachaad White, Hunter Henry, and Rashod Bateman are in our updated FLEX rankings.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Bijan Robinson RB
3 Puka Nacua WR
4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
5 Christian McCaffrey RB
6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
7 Kenneth Walker III RB
8 Jonathan Taylor RB
9 Justin Jefferson WR
10 Derrick Henry RB
11 De'Von Achane RB
12 James Cook III RB
13 Ashton Jeanty RB
14 CeeDee Lamb WR
15 Javonte Williams RB
16 Chase Brown RB
17 Saquon Barkley RB
18 Ja'Marr Chase WR
19 Omarion Hampton RB
20 George Pickens WR
21 D'Andre Swift RB
22 David Montgomery RB
23 Chris Olave WR
24 Bucky Irving RB
25 Breece Hall RB
26 Mike Evans WR
27 DJ Moore WR
28 DeVonta Smith WR
29 Garrett Wilson WR
30 Kyren Williams RB
31 Parker Washington WR
32 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
33 Malik Nabers WR
34 Chuba Hubbard RB
35 Christian Watson WR
36 Cam Skattebo RB
37 Jameson Williams WR
38 Emeka Egbuka WR
39 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
40 Trey McBride TE
41 Luther Burden III WR
42 Terry McLaurin WR
43 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
44 Davante Adams WR
45 Jadarian Price RB
46 Tee Higgins WR
47 Rashee Rice WR
48 Bhayshul Tuten RB
49 Dalton Kincaid TE
50 Colston Loveland TE
51 Jaylen Warren RB
52 Tetairoa McMillan WR
53 Ladd McConkey WR
54 Mark Andrews TE
55 Jeremiyah Love RB
56 Drake London WR
57 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
58 Jalen Coker WR
59 Jaylen Waddle WR
60 Stefon Diggs WR
61 Sam LaPorta TE
62 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
63 MarShawn Lloyd RB
64 Matthew Golden WR
65 J.K. Dobbins RB
66 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
67 DK Metcalf WR
68 Tyler Warren TE
69 Jayden Reed WR
70 Dallas Goedert TE
71 Khalil Shakir WR
72 Quinshon Judkins RB
73 Rome Odunze WR
74 Dalton Schultz TE
75 Michael Wilson WR
76 Josh Downs WR
77 Jakobi Meyers WR
78 Quentin Johnston WR
79 Kaelon Black RB
80 Isaiah Likely TE
81 Tucker Kraft TE
82 Romeo Doubs WR
83 Kyle Monangai RB
84 Devaughn Vele WR
85 Jordan Addison WR
86 Caleb Douglas WR
87 Travis Kelce TE
88 Courtland Sutton WR
89 Rico Dowdle RB
90 Woody Marks RB
91 Tony Pollard RB
92 Kenneth Gainwell RB
93 Blake Corum RB
94 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
95 Michael Mayer TE
96 Kayshon Boutte WR
97 Juwan Johnson TE
98 RJ Harvey RB
99 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
100 Alec Pierce WR
101 Tyler Allgeier RB
102 KC Concepcion WR
103 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
104 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
105 TreVeyon Henderson RB
106 Jake Ferguson TE
107 George Kittle TE
108 Hunter Henry TE
109 T.J. Hockenson TE
110 Carnell Tate WR
111 Rachaad White RB
112 Keenan Allen WR
113 Xavier Worthy WR
114 Rashod Bateman WR
115 Denzel Boston WR
116 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
117 Mack Hollins WR
118 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
119 DeMario Douglas WR
120 Brenton Strange TE
121 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
122 Tre Tucker WR
123 Jonathon Brooks RB
124 Dontayvion Wicks WR
125 Adonai Mitchell WR
126 Malik Washington WR
127 Mike Gesicki TE
128 Pat Bryant WR
129 Cade Otton TE
130 Jaylin Noel WR
131 Antonio Williams WR
132 Pat Freiermuth TE
133 Kendrick Bourne WR
134 Demarcus Robinson WR
135 Ryan Flournoy WR
136 David Njoku TE
137 Evan Engram TE
138 Xavier Hutchinson WR
139 Tre Harris WR
140 Jalen McMillan WR
141 Keaton Mitchell RB
142 Makai Lemon WR
143 Jalen Nailor WR
144 Terrance Ferguson TE
145 Rashid Shaheed WR
146 Tyjae Spears RB
147 George Holani RB
148 Malachi Fields WR
149 AJ Barner TE
150 Greg Dulcich TE
151 Chris Brooks RB
152 Cooper Kupp WR
153 Emmett Johnson RB
154 Samaje Perine RB
155 Justice Hill RB
156 Colby Parkinson TE
157 Braelon Allen RB
158 Kalif Raymond WR
159 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
160 Gunnar Helm TE
161 Kenyon Sadiq TE
162 Bryce Lance WR
163 Chris Bell WR
164 Ted Hurst WR
165 Jerry Jeudy WR
166 Devin Singletary RB
167 Roman Wilson WR
168 Jack Bech WR
169 Darren Waller TE
170 Keon Coleman WR
171 Isaac TeSlaa WR
172 Cole Kmet TE
173 Joshua Palmer WR
174 Devontez Walker WR
175 Mike Washington Jr. RB
176 DeeJay Dallas RB
177 Jahdae Walker WR
178 Noah Fant TE
179 Darnell Washington TE
180 Tyquan Thornton WR
181 Tank Bigsby RB
182 Oronde Gadsden II TE
183 Darnell Mooney WR
184 Andrei Iosivas WR
185 Tai Felton WR
186 Troy Franklin WR
187 Kendre Miller RB
188 LaJohntay Wester WR
189 Elic Ayomanor WR
190 Chris Moore WR
191 Demond Claiborne RB
192 Xavier Legette WR
193 Ben Sinnott TE
194 Isaiah Williams WR
195 Sione Vaki RB
196 Kaytron Allen RB
197 Raheim Sanders RB
198 Dawson Knox TE
199 Calvin Ridley WR
200 Mason Taylor TE

 

Week 2 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs is expected to step up as the team's de facto No. 1 target in Week 2, but he's not a lock to produce in fantasy football. Doubs had a very underwhelming performance against Seattle, failing to haul in any of his three targets. Poor route-running and drops plagued the veteran's Patriots debut last week, and it came at a very poor time, as he'll now be tasked with leading the wide receiver room after A.J. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

There's a real chance that Doubs can turn this bigger role into a flex-level fantasy performance, but there's also some inherent risk given his poor play in the season opener. The 26-year-old ranks as RotoBaller's WR40 ahead of his matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who allowed the fewest fantasy points to receivers last week (albeit against a Cooper Rush-led Falcons offense).

 

Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte had just one catch in his Texans debut last week against the Bills, but he may need to take on a much larger workload moving forward with Nico Collins (hamstring) ruled out for Week 2. Collins picked up the injury in Wednesday's practice, and his status is "in jeopardy" for Week 2, even though the injury isn't considered to be serious. Boutte played 46% of snaps, the third-highest mark of all receivers for the Texans, but he only got two targets.

Collins had 10 targets in the opener, and Boutte could pick up some of that work if Collins is forced to miss time. He remains a deep option and a boom-or-bust producer, but more chances could lead to quicker incorporation into Houston's passing attack. Keep an eye on Collins' status this week, and if he can't play, Boutte becomes a very intriguing, high-upside sleeper to consider.

 

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) made a good first impression in his NFL debut last week. Black handled 14 carries for 65 yards and caught one pass for five receiving yards in the 49ers' win over the Rams. San Francisco was in the driver's seat for much of the game, affording them the luxury of rotating Black into the backfield regularly in an effort to keep Christian McCaffrey fresh. Black was added to the injury report on Thursday due to groin tightness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

With the 49ers heavily favored, Black started the week as a flex candidate in an expected blowout, but his updated status makes him a risky start. If Black is restricted, then fellow backup Jordan James might spell McCaffrey, with wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. potentially seeing some backfield work as well.

 

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas backed up a strong summer with five catches on seven targets for a team-high 94 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to Las Vegas. The third-round rookie was hardly a part-time surprise, either. He played 51 of Miami's 56 offensive snaps, a 91% share, after earning a starting job before the opener. ESPN reported this week that Douglas' debut confirmed what it had been hearing about how much he had impressed people inside the Dolphins' building.

That matches what Jeff Hafley was saying in August, when he called Douglas one of Miami's most consistent players in camp. Last Sunday gave fantasy managers something tangible to pair with that praise. Douglas led all NFL rookies in receptions, receiving yards, and yards after the catch, and he did it while barely leaving the field. The role was already there. Now the production is too. Douglas' fantasy stock is moving quickly after one game because the opener made the summer buzz look a lot more believable.

 

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are "looking for" wideout Rashod Bateman to "step up" in the midst of injuries to the team's wide receiver corps, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Bateman was targeted once and did not record a catch in Baltimore's win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) has been placed on Injured Reserve, and star Ravens wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Baltimore's Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

As a result, Bateman profiles as the clear leader of an extremely unproven group of Ravens pass-catchers outside of veteran tight end Mark Andrews. Bateman's most productive season came in 2024, when he recorded 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns on 72 targets. If Flowers is sidelined in Week 2, Bateman carries flex appeal for fantasy managers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kaelon Black, Romeo Doubs, Caleb Douglas, Michael Mayer, Kayshon Boutte, Alec Pierce, Rachaad White, Hunter Henry, and Rashod Bateman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Kaelon Black, Romeo Doubs, Caleb Douglas, Michael Mayer, Kayshon Boutte, Alec Pierce, Rachaad White, Hunter Henry, and Rashod Bateman:

Kaelon Black
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kaelon Black
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kaelon Black
vs
Josh Downs
Kaelon Black
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Wilson
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Rome Odunze
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Addison
Kaelon Black
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Travis Kelce
Kaelon Black
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kaelon Black
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kaelon Black
vs
Jayden Reed
Kaelon Black
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Warren
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
vs
DK Metcalf
Kaelon Black
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaelon Black
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kaelon Black
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
De'Von Achane
Kaelon Black
vs
James Cook III
Kaelon Black
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaelon Black
vs
Javonte Williams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kaelon Black
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Kelce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Romeo Doubs
vs
Woody Marks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rome Odunze
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
DJ Moore
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kyle Monangai
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Romeo Doubs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tony Pollard
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isaiah Likely
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Caleb Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Caleb Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Caleb Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Mayer
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Mayer
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Mayer
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Mayer
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Mayer
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Mayer
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Mayer
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Mayer
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Michael Mayer
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
RJ Harvey
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Blake Corum
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Alec Pierce
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tony Pollard
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Woody Marks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
KC Concepcion
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Travis Kelce
Kayshon Boutte
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jordan Addison
Kayshon Boutte
vs
George Kittle
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Puka Nacua
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kayshon Boutte
vs
George Pickens
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Olave
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mike Evans
Kayshon Boutte
vs
DJ Moore
Alec Pierce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alec Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alec Pierce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Alec Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Mayer
Alec Pierce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alec Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Alec Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Alec Pierce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alec Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Alec Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Alec Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alec Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Alec Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
Mike Evans
Alec Pierce
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
Keenan Allen
Rachaad White
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rachaad White
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rachaad White
vs
Mack Hollins
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Demario Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Alec Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Carnell Tate
Hunter Henry
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Hunter Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
vs
KC Concepcion
Hunter Henry
vs
Rashod Bateman
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Alec Pierce
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Mack Hollins
Hunter Henry
vs
RJ Harvey
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Demario Douglas
Hunter Henry
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rachaad White
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mack Hollins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Demario Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Kittle
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashod Bateman
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashod Bateman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashod Bateman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashod Bateman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Pickens
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Olave
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Evans
Rashod Bateman
vs
DJ Moore

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
George Kittle

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 Matchup Ratings
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Week 2 D/ST Rankings
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