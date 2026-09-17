Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina

Sep 16, 2026, 4:52 PM ET

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy faces an elite LSU run defense in Week 3. Saturday night's game against LSU is likely the biggest on Ole Miss's schedule this season. Lane Kiffin returns to face the team that he controversially left during the CFP. Lacy was last season's RB2 and has not had the same level of success in his junior campaign. Through two weeks, he is the RB19, averaging 18.1 fantasy points per game, turning 30 carries into 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns. LSU has allowed only 18 rushing yards per game through its first two weeks, including just 40 rushing yards allowed to Clemson in Week 1. If you have plans for Saturday night, cancel them unless they involve watching this game. Lacy should see a decent workload in Week 3, but Ole Miss may favor the passing game against LSU. Lacy is RotoBaller's RB17 for Week 3, and he should be started in all leagues.