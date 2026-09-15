John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
John Konchar has drawn interest from at least four Eastern Conference teams, with Marc Stein of The Stein Line reporting that the Heat, Magic, Raptors, and Knicks are keeping an eye on him. A deal is not straightforward, as all four teams are operating above the luxury-tax line, Toronto has first-apron concerns, and New York has also been linked to frontcourt help for its open roster spot. Konchar can afford to wait, with Minnesota paying out his guaranteed $6.165 million salary after waiving him following a late-August trade from Utah. The 30-year-old averaged 5.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 26.2 minutes across 26 games with the Jazz last season. That kind of workload would give him some low-end utility, but without a clear rotation role, he is just a depth target for NBA teams rather than a fantasy target.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein