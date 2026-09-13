Koby Brea Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Koby Brea is back on a one-year two-way contract after signing his qualifying offer in July, but Kevin Humpherys of Bright Side of the Sun does not see a clean path to NBA minutes. The 23-year-old is trying to stick in a crowded backcourt and wing mix, with shooting serving as his clearest route to the floor if Luke Kennard or Collin Gillespie misses time. Brea hit 13-for-30 from deep in just 85 NBA minutes last season, yet shot only 34.9 percent from three on 10.0 attempts per game with the Valley Suns. Pat Spencer's two-way addition squeezes him further because Phoenix has a greater need for on-ball creation and toughness. Brea is worth filing away, but he is not a fantasy target unless the shot translates and injuries open a role.
Source: Kevin Humpherys
Source: Kevin Humpherys