Josh Allen's Late-Game Heroics Push Bills Past Texans
Josh Allen finished Week 1 with 334 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a deep pass with under two minutes to play that lifted his team to a 36-31 victory against the host Houston Texans. The home team took a 31-30 lead with 6:44 left to play on a 58-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn. Buffalo responded with Josh Palmer catching Allen's 34-yard pass with 1:36 left in the game. Allen, who turned 30 in the offseason, also hit DJ Moore for a 43-yard touchdown in the first half, and added two rushing touchdowns to his tally for the day. The four-time Pro Bowl selection looks to build on a 2025 campaign in which he completed a career-high 69.3% of his passes for 3,668 yards and a 25:10 TD:INT ratio. Allen remains a must-start as Buffalo starts the season in the win column.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN