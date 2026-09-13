Jeremiyah Love Active for NFL Debut
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is officially active against the Los Angeles Chargers. The rookie had been questionable after missing nearly a month with a high ankle sprain, but he returned to practice this week and will make his NFL debut. The bigger question is how much work Love gets right away. Tyler Allgeier is listed ahead of him on Arizona's depth chart and should remain involved, so fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for Love in his first regular-season game.
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Source: Arizona Cardinals