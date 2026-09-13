Justin Herbert to Unlock New Calls in Playbook?
Justin Herbert has the talent to execute plays that offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has never called before, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport noted that McDaniel is an offensive mastermind with several unique plays in his playbook, but he wasn't able to use many of them when he was the head coach in Miami. The report danced around the exact reason why McDaniel hasn't called those plays, but presumably, he didn't have enough confidence in his Dolphins quarterbacks, including Tua Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers. Herbert peaked as a QB2 in his second pro season, but he returned to the top-10 fantasy quarterback range last year. Playing in a McDaniel-led offense could help the Chargers quarterback return to elite form in fantasy football.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport